ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kyle Shanahan explains why Deommodore Lenoir played nickel vs. Denver

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42WG4I_0iBQYHdT00

The 49ers made a somewhat unexpected change to their defense Sunday night. When the nickel package entered the game, it was second-year cornerback Deommodore Lenoir as the extra defensive back instead of rookie Samuel Womack who’s been holding down that spot since the second week of the preseason.

It was a little strange seeing a defensive change given how well that unit played through the first two weeks, but head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday explained the impetus for the move.

“We just liked how he’s been looking,” Shanahan said in a conference all. “We’re always going to try to put the best people out there that we think gives us the best chance to win. And just from the last few weeks and watching him in practice and everything, we felt that was D-Mo and I was real happy with how he played too. I thought he was one of the better guys out there last night.”

The second-year fifth-round pick from Oregon rewarded his coaching staff’s faith with a strong performance. He was consistently around the football, good in coverage and aggressive against the run. Pro Football Focus had Lenoir allowing five receptions for for 32 yards on seven targets.

This is a good spot for the 49ers to be in, and a stark departure from last season when they had a hard time finding starting-caliber cornerbacks. Now they’re in a place where they have two good players on the outside with Charvarius Ward and Emmanuel Moseley, and now they have two nickel options they can feel good about playing. If Jason Verrett comes back healthy San Francisco could quietly have one of the better secondaries in the NFL.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Burrow arrived to the Bengals game in a floral printed suit and NFL fans had mixed opinions

This is not the first time — or the last — that NFL fans will have opinions on Joe Burrow’s pregame outfits. Ahead of Thursday Night Football between a middling Cincinnati Bengals team and an undefeated Miami Dolphins squad, Burrow made his customary pregame arrival to the stadium. And much like it’s done in the past, Burrow’s outfit became the talk of NFL fans everywhere, with the consensus clearly showing a mixed bag.
CINCINNATI, OH
49erswebzone

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan on viral Jimmy Garoppolo clip: “I’m pretty sure that’s not what he said”

Before each of his press conferences, someone from the San Francisco 49ers PR team will brief head coach Kyle Shanahan on anything viral from the week that may evoke questions from reporters. This week, the viral content came in the form of a video clip from Sunday night's telecast of the game between the 49ers and Denver Broncos. It featured a frustrated Jimmy Garoppolo storming off the field after a failed play.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's taunt from MNF

The Broncos are 2-1, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a shakier team with a winning record in the NFL right now. Their head coach is up to three game managers and their new franchise quarterback hasn’t had a strong performance yet. On Monday Night Football, Eli Manning joked that Denver should have paid their punter $235 million instead of Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Charvarius Ward
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: Christian McCaffrey's gone zero dark thirty on us

Very few people know where Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was on Thursday. Baker Mayfield, apparently, is not one of those people. For the second consecutive day, McCaffrey was absent from the team’s practice in the lead-up to their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The sixth-year veteran has gone down on the injury report with a thigh issue, one he sustained in this past Sunday’s 22-14 win over the New Orleans Saints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nickel#49ers#American Football#Pro Football Focus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Josh McDaniels, Denver Media News

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is not scheduled to speak with Denver Broncos media ahead of Sunday's Week 4 matchup. The Broncos fired McDaniels midway through his second year as head coach for the organization in 2010. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
206K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy