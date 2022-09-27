ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waiting for Market Bottom Is a Mistake and Investors Should Buy Now, David Rubenstein Says

Investors looking to scoop up deals and position themselves for long-term growth should act now instead of waiting for stocks to bottom, David Rubenstein said Wednesday. "People shouldn't be afraid of going in and buying things now," The Carlyle Group co-founder said during CNBC's Delivering Alpha Investor Summit in New York City. "The great fortunes in the investment world are often made by buying things at discounts."
JPMorgan's Erdoes: In This Turbulent Market, There Are Opportunities Everywhere

In this turbulent market, opportunities abound, according to JPMorgan's Mary Callahan Erdoes. Stocks have been trading in a bear market this year as investors navigate inflation, Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and talk of a potential recession. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rebounded after hitting a fresh low for the year in the prior session.
Facebook Takes Down Political Influence Operations From China and Russia

Facebook parent company Meta said it took down two unconnected networks of accounts based in China and Russia seeking to influence political narratives in part about Russia's war with Ukraine. Meta called the Russia-based operation "the largest and most complex Russian-origin operation that we've disrupted since the beginning of the...
Only About 30% of Millennials Are Comfortable Investing in Crypto, Down From About 50% in 2021: ‘The Shine Has Come Off These Coins'

Cryptocurrency's popularity with American investors is on the decline. In 2022, only about 21% of Americans feel comfortable investing in cryptocurrency, according to Bankrate's September survey. That's down from 35% in 2021. Although comfort levels dropped with investors across generational lines, the decrease was steepest among millennials. Nearly 30% of...
India's Startup Market May Be Behind China's, But It Has ‘Tremendous Potential,' Says Facebook Co-Founder

India's startup market is worth betting on, though it's still "a few years" behind China's, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin said. During a panel discussion at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore this week, Saverin said his investment company B Capital is deploying "a lot of dollars" into India and is thinking about the long-term success of new companies there.
