Central victorious over Monett Monday

By Dan Lucy
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school soccer Monday night, Monett taking on Central.

And the Cubs were looking for their fourth win in the last six matches.

Central on the attack early, Boston Hawkins with the shot, but it’s punched away by Samuel Garcia.

Monett would open the scoring later in the first half, Roberto Perez on the breakaway, and he tucks it into the far corner, 1-0 Cubs.

Monett gets another before the half, the long pass, and Israel Valdez with the head ball, and it goes in, 2-0 Cubs.

Central rallied to force overtime, winning 3-2 in OT.

