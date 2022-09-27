Read full article on original website
Two Springfield teenagers arrested on firearm charges
Two Springfield teenagers were arrested after a firearms investigation on Wednesday night.
State police dispatcher charged in Manchester drug sting operation
MANCHESTER — A state police dispatcher was arrested by local police Tuesday when she was found in the vehicle of a suspected crack cocaine dealer during an undercover drug purchase, according to a police report. The target of the operation was Ryan Thompson, 29, of Hartford, who had already...
Violence Robs Mom A 2nd Time
“Mom,” Antonio Jones told his mother Sandy Mesquita on the phone. “I’m on my way home.”. “Hurry up and come home,” Mesquita responded. Antonio didn’t make it home. Instead Mesquita learned she will be burying her second child in two years. Antonio Jones made...
Stolen ATM found on side of highway in Connecticut
An ATM was found on the side of Route 8 in Bridgeport.
Hartford police make arrest in August homicide
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on Monday in a homicide case stemming from August, police said. Weslie Mendez, 31, of Colonial Street in Hartford was charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. He is being held on a $2 million bond. On Aug. 6, Hartford officers responded to 73 Colonial […]
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested for Alleged Stabbing Near UConn Storrs Campus
Connecticut State Police said they've arrested a man that allegedly stabbed a person near the University of Connecticut Storrs campus Thursday. Authorities said they were called in to investigate an assault that happened on Cisar Road in Willington. Responding officers said they found a person that had been stabbed multiple...
Couple identified after found shot on Maynard Street in Springfield
The shooting victims found inside a home on Maynard Street Sunday night have been identified.
3rd suspect charged in Bridgeport double homicide, held on $5M bond
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a double homicide in early July, according to an announcement Wednesday from the Bridgeport Police Department. Everton Brooks is facing charges of murder with special circumstances, along with two counts of murder. He is being held on a $5 million bond. Ramon […]
Suspect arrested in connection to Manchester gas station shooting: Police
MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Hartford man was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in an attempted robbery and shooting at a Mobil gas station in Manchester in late February. During the attempted robbery, police said a 54-year-old male victim and target of the attempted robbery, sustained a gunshot wound...
Two teens held in Waterbury school threats
Two teens, each of whom is 16 years old, arrested in Waterbury school threats at the city’s Crosby High School as well as at the Enlightenment School.
Milford police arrest fourth person involved in January home invasion
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Milford Police Department arrested the fourth and final person involved in a home invasion from January where suspects wore fake delivery uniforms. Police arrested 27-year-old Theodore Jordan of Shelton. He was taken into custody in Georgia and extradited by detectives on September 22, police said. While in custody, it was […]
Bay Net
Two Marylanders Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl Pills Disguised As Candy
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration for New England, today announced that a federal grand jury in Hartford has returned an indictment yesterday charging OSCAR FLORES, 34, of Mount Rainier, Maryland, and SEVERO ALELAR, 25, of Hyattsville, Maryland, with fentanyl trafficking offenses.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Carjacking
2022-09-27@10:09pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 2019 red Rav 45 was taken at gunpoint by two black males on Ashley Street which is in the Beardsley Park area of town. I use to be able to warn you of carjacking’s until Ganim took the press radios away. I only found out because it was given to other towns to be on the lookout for it.
Hartford homeless shelter making $3.4M move to former Days Inn hotel building
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pandemic solution will become the future of Hartford’s strategy to help people without housing in the city, according to an announcement Wednesday from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office. “The new location for the McKinney shelter will allow us to move away from a congregate shelter to a model that supports a […]
Register Citizen
Hartford felon gets nearly 3 years for gun possession, dealing fentanyl
A Hartford man was sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison Tuesday after a search of his Franklin Avenue home in 2019 turned up fentanyl, crack and two loaded guns, according to prosecutors. Shannon Davis, 29, was sentenced to 34 months in prison followed by three years of supervision...
WCAX
Police seize heroin, fentanyl from Barre transitional housing unit
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre City Police say they seized 130 bags of heroin and fentanyl Friday afternoon. Police say they served a search warrant at a transitional housing unit in the city and arrested Malcolm Morillo, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts. Along with the 130 bags, Police say they found...
Video shows Connecticut trooper’s use of stun gun on man who later died
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state trooper responding to a domestic violence report last month used her stun gun on a man continuously for over a minute, body-camera and dashboard-camera video released by the police shows. The man’s death four days later is under investigation. Ryan Marzi, 38, of Hebron, Connecticut, died unexpectedly in his sleep […]
New Britain Herald
Inmate in federal prison used cell phone to help traffic narcotics from Mexico that were distributed through New Britain, Hartford
An inmate incarcerated in federal custody since 2007 has been sentenced to additional prison time for arranging drug deals between Mexico and Connecticut – where the drugs were then distributed from Hartford and New Britain. Felix Cancel, Jr., 49, was sentenced to nine years in prison in a hearing...
1 shot on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday morning in Hartford, according to police. The shooting happed at about 12:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Wethersfield Avenue, according to authorities. A person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds while officers were at the […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Waterbury woman helps hurricane victims in Puerto Rico
Loud crowds, reckless driving in small Wethersfield neighborhood prompt investigation - clipped version. Police in Wethersfield said they’re looking into a group of people who have repeatedly caused disturbances in a small neighborhood. Faith leaders, police team up to stop violence in Hartford. Updated: 3 hours ago. Faith leaders...
