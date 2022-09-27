ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 3

Related
New Haven Independent

Violence Robs Mom A 2nd Time

“Mom,” Antonio Jones told his mother Sandy Mesquita on the phone. ​“I’m on my way home.”. “Hurry up and come home,” Mesquita responded. Antonio didn’t make it home. Instead Mesquita learned she will be burying her second child in two years. Antonio Jones made...
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

Hartford police make arrest in August homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on Monday in a homicide case stemming from August, police said. Weslie Mendez, 31, of Colonial Street in Hartford was charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. He is being held on a $2 million bond. On Aug. 6, Hartford officers responded to 73 Colonial […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Arrested for Alleged Stabbing Near UConn Storrs Campus

Connecticut State Police said they've arrested a man that allegedly stabbed a person near the University of Connecticut Storrs campus Thursday. Authorities said they were called in to investigate an assault that happened on Cisar Road in Willington. Responding officers said they found a person that had been stabbed multiple...
WILLINGTON, CT
WTNH

3rd suspect charged in Bridgeport double homicide, held on $5M bond

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a double homicide in early July, according to an announcement Wednesday from the Bridgeport Police Department. Everton Brooks is facing charges of murder with special circumstances, along with two counts of murder. He is being held on a $5 million bond. Ramon […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Crime Statistics#Violent Crime#Hartford Police#Faith Blue Weekend
WTNH

Milford police arrest fourth person involved in January home invasion

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Milford Police Department arrested the fourth and final person involved in a home invasion from January where suspects wore fake delivery uniforms. Police arrested 27-year-old Theodore Jordan of Shelton. He was taken into custody in Georgia and extradited by detectives on September 22, police said. While in custody, it was […]
MILFORD, CT
Bay Net

Two Marylanders Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl Pills Disguised As Candy

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration for New England, today announced that a federal grand jury in Hartford has returned an indictment yesterday charging OSCAR FLORES, 34, of Mount Rainier, Maryland, and SEVERO ALELAR, 25, of Hyattsville, Maryland, with fentanyl trafficking offenses.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Carjacking

2022-09-27@10:09pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 2019 red Rav 45 was taken at gunpoint by two black males on Ashley Street which is in the Beardsley Park area of town. I use to be able to warn you of carjacking’s until Ganim took the press radios away. I only found out because it was given to other towns to be on the lookout for it.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford felon gets nearly 3 years for gun possession, dealing fentanyl

A Hartford man was sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison Tuesday after a search of his Franklin Avenue home in 2019 turned up fentanyl, crack and two loaded guns, according to prosecutors. Shannon Davis, 29, was sentenced to 34 months in prison followed by three years of supervision...
HARTFORD, CT
WCAX

Police seize heroin, fentanyl from Barre transitional housing unit

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre City Police say they seized 130 bags of heroin and fentanyl Friday afternoon. Police say they served a search warrant at a transitional housing unit in the city and arrested Malcolm Morillo, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts. Along with the 130 bags, Police say they found...
BARRE, VT
WTNH

Video shows Connecticut trooper’s use of stun gun on man who later died

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state trooper responding to a domestic violence report last month used her stun gun on a man continuously for over a minute, body-camera and dashboard-camera video released by the police shows. The man’s death four days later is under investigation. Ryan Marzi, 38, of Hebron, Connecticut, died unexpectedly in his sleep […]
HEBRON, CT
WTNH

1 shot on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday morning in Hartford, according to police. The shooting happed at about 12:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Wethersfield Avenue, according to authorities. A person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds while officers were at the […]
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Waterbury woman helps hurricane victims in Puerto Rico

Loud crowds, reckless driving in small Wethersfield neighborhood prompt investigation - clipped version. Police in Wethersfield said they’re looking into a group of people who have repeatedly caused disturbances in a small neighborhood. Faith leaders, police team up to stop violence in Hartford. Updated: 3 hours ago. Faith leaders...
WATERBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy