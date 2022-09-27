ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police say a 3-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot Wednesday evening in one of the city's most violent neighborhoods. Investigators say the child was sitting in a parked car outside a store near North Clinton and Clifford avenues when he was wounded by crossfire from two people firing guns. Officers in the area reportedly heard the shots just before 6 p.m. They say around 25 shots were fired.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO