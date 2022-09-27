Read full article on original website
Opinion: No, Ron DeSantis was not a Navy Pilot nor was he a SEAL.
Ron Pretending to be a Navy Pilot(public use) After a disastrous media ad where DeSantis dresses up in a fighter pilot costume and pretends to be a ‘top gov’ in an obvious attempt to infringe on the commercial rights of the famous movie, ‘Top Gun - Maverick’, some people are questioning Ron DeSantis’ entire military career. In the ad, according to Boing Boing, “he flexes his big boy muscles as he struts around in military garb acting like the toxic schoolyard bully that he is.” Before you start screaming ‘fake news’, lets find out the truth.
Naval Air Station Key West Evacuates Impacted Base Housing Due to Hurricane Ian
KEY WEST, Fla. — Hurricane Ian passed over Naval Air Station (NAS) Key West overnight Sept. 27, causing flood damage and prompting evacuations of Navy personnel and families. At 10 p.m. Sept 27, NAS Key West emergency responders evacuated 61 residents from base housing to Navy Gateway Inn &...
BREAKING NEWS: SEARCH & RESCUE UNDERWAY FOR 20-PLUS MIGRANTS AFTER VESSEL SINKS NEAR STOCK ISLAND, FLORIDA
A search and rescue effort by the U.S. Coast Guard continues after a vessel carrying more than 20 Cuban migrants sank not far from Stock Island. U.S. Customs & Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said his agents and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a migrant landing around 1 p.m. Slosar said four migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue operation to find 23 more individuals.
Florida man missing after trying to jet ski to Bahamas
A Florida man has been declared missing after allegedly attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Charles Walker, 52, was last seen on Pompano Beach around 5 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Walker’s family said he was planning on jet skiing from the beach to Bimini in the Bahamas, a distance of around 115 miles.
9 migrants rescued, several remain missing as boat sinks off Keys amid Hurricane Ian
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two dozen Cuban migrants were missing in the waters off the Florida Keys Wednesday morning after their vessel sank in the Straits of Florida, a U.S. Border Patrol official says. Four migrants were able to swim to shore. The group had been out at...
WATCH: Onlookers in Key West Film Giant Waves as Hurricane Ian Approaches
Hurricane Ian is rapidly heading towards Florida, and the effects are already crazy. Onlookers filmed giant waves in Key West as the storm approaches. The video, shared on Instagram, shows huge waves crashing against the ground, with water everywhere. The caption reads: “STORM CHASERS: Onlookers in Key West, Florida, capture monstrous waves as Hurricane Ian heads toward coast. Link in bio.”
Drone video shows catastrophic damage in Florida
CNN’s Kate Bolduan describes the catastrophic and devastating destruction left by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers area of Florida.
Human Remains Found in Mangroves in Florida Keys: Sheriff
Authorities are investigating after what appear to be human remains were found in the mangroves in the Florida Keys. Two people who were attempting to secure a boat Wednesday morning found the remains near Mile Marker 5.5, not far from Stock Island, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said. Deputies responded...
FLORIDA KEYS RESIDENTS COUNT THEIR BLESSINGS AS IAN HAMMERS WEST COAST
Key West’s fallen trees and floodwaters, power outages and impassable roads were put into perspective Wednesday afternoon, as Hurricane Ian unleashed its full fury on Florida’s west coast as a behemoth Category 4 storm. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, ian’s landfall was “imminent,” The Weather Channel reported. Sustained...
Hurricane Ian updates: Videos show Florida brace for storm
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida late Wednesday, but other areas of the state are already feeling the storm's impacts.
Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel
Hurricane Ian's landfall could affect travel plans for anyone trying to fly in and out of the Sunshine State in the coming days, even though it doesn't appear that South Florida will get the worst of the storm. Flights at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday saw few cancellations and...
Florida airports closing ahead of Ian leaves some stuck in New Jersey
Hurricane Ian is barreling toward Florida, prompting the closure of several state airports.
Anastasia Samoylova Captures the Sunshine State in Her New Book, Floridas
A discarded wig lays on the ground, disheveled among dirt and rocks. The way the strands land looks like the legs of an octopus. Anastasia Samoylova hunches over and brings her head and shoulders into the frame in a way that almost appears as if she is wearing the wig.
As Gulf coast braces for Hurricane Ian landfall, South Florida feeling storm’s impact
As the west coast of Florida braces for massive and potentially deadly impacts from Hurricane Ian, due to make landfall Wednesday evening, South Florida is already feeling the impacts of heavy rains, strong wind gusts and flooding. The National Weather Service has issued tropical storm warnings for Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties as Hurricane Ian builds in the Gulf of Mexico and ...
Key West residents, visitors still face uncertainty as Hurricane Ian approaches
KEY WEST, Fla. – With Hurricane Ian expected to skirt along the Gulf Coast of Key West Tuesday, there is still no telling where the powerful storm will make landfall in Florida. Residents and business owners have boarded up by putting up storm shutters and sandbags as Key West...
Two cruisers on Royal Caribbean ship taken to Florida hospitals following medical episodes
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Two guests of Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas ship were flown to hospitals in Florida Sunday after suffering medical episodes, according to the United States Coast Guard. A 77-year-old woman began suffering from chest pains while the cruise ship was located about 20 miles east...
HURRICANE IAN’S STORM SURGE BRINGS FLOODING DAYS AFTER INITIAL WAVES IN UPPER KEYS, FLORIDA
Upper Keys communities sustained minor to no damage as Hurricane Ian moved past the island chain to the west, landing at Cayo Costa at Category 4 strength and devastating Florida’s southwestern coast on Sept. 28. Storm surge from Ian, however, caused problems for a number of Key Largo and...
WATCH: Florida man tries riding out Hurricane Ian in boat
A Florida man got ready to ride out Hurricane Ian in his boat Tuesday as seen in a video he posted on Twitter.
Woman accused of kidnapping toddler at hotel in Florida Keys
MARATHON, Fla. – A 49-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday on accusations that she kidnapped a 16-month-old child from a hotel in the Florida Keys. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, deputies were called to the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Marathon around 8:30 a.m. where an employee told authorities that Zita Gasperik took her child without her permission.
