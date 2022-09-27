ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: No, Ron DeSantis was not a Navy Pilot nor was he a SEAL.

Ron Pretending to be a Navy Pilot(public use) After a disastrous media ad where DeSantis dresses up in a fighter pilot costume and pretends to be a ‘top gov’ in an obvious attempt to infringe on the commercial rights of the famous movie, ‘Top Gun - Maverick’, some people are questioning Ron DeSantis’ entire military career. In the ad, according to Boing Boing, “he flexes his big boy muscles as he struts around in military garb acting like the toxic schoolyard bully that he is.” Before you start screaming ‘fake news’, lets find out the truth.
FLORIDA STATE
keysweekly.com

BREAKING NEWS: SEARCH & RESCUE UNDERWAY FOR 20-PLUS MIGRANTS AFTER VESSEL SINKS NEAR STOCK ISLAND, FLORIDA

A search and rescue effort by the U.S. Coast Guard continues after a vessel carrying more than 20 Cuban migrants sank not far from Stock Island. U.S. Customs & Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said his agents and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a migrant landing around 1 p.m. Slosar said four migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue operation to find 23 more individuals.
STOCK ISLAND, FL
nypressnews.com

Florida man missing after trying to jet ski to Bahamas

A Florida man has been declared missing after allegedly attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Charles Walker, 52, was last seen on Pompano Beach around 5 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Walker’s family said he was planning on jet skiing from the beach to Bimini in the Bahamas, a distance of around 115 miles.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Key West, FL
Government
City
Naval Air Station Key West, FL
City
Key West, FL
Local
Florida Government
Outsider.com

WATCH: Onlookers in Key West Film Giant Waves as Hurricane Ian Approaches

Hurricane Ian is rapidly heading towards Florida, and the effects are already crazy. Onlookers filmed giant waves in Key West as the storm approaches. The video, shared on Instagram, shows huge waves crashing against the ground, with water everywhere. The caption reads: “STORM CHASERS: Onlookers in Key West, Florida, capture monstrous waves as Hurricane Ian heads toward coast. Link in bio.”
KEY WEST, FL
NBC Miami

Human Remains Found in Mangroves in Florida Keys: Sheriff

Authorities are investigating after what appear to be human remains were found in the mangroves in the Florida Keys. Two people who were attempting to secure a boat Wednesday morning found the remains near Mile Marker 5.5, not far from Stock Island, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said. Deputies responded...
STOCK ISLAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
keysweekly.com

FLORIDA KEYS RESIDENTS COUNT THEIR BLESSINGS AS IAN HAMMERS WEST COAST

Key West’s fallen trees and floodwaters, power outages and impassable roads were put into perspective Wednesday afternoon, as Hurricane Ian unleashed its full fury on Florida’s west coast as a behemoth Category 4 storm. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, ian’s landfall was “imminent,” The Weather Channel reported. Sustained...
KEY WEST, FL
wflx.com

Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel

Hurricane Ian's landfall could affect travel plans for anyone trying to fly in and out of the Sunshine State in the coming days, even though it doesn't appear that South Florida will get the worst of the storm. Flights at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday saw few cancellations and...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Fighter Pilot#U S Naval#Super Hornets#Wings Of Gold#Strike Fighter Squadron#Gladiators#The Civil Air Patrol#Flying Club
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As Gulf coast braces for Hurricane Ian landfall, South Florida feeling storm’s impact

As the west coast of Florida braces for massive and potentially deadly impacts from Hurricane Ian, due to make landfall Wednesday evening, South Florida is already feeling the impacts of heavy rains, strong wind gusts and flooding. The National Weather Service has issued tropical storm warnings for Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties as Hurricane Ian builds in the Gulf of Mexico and ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Click10.com

Woman accused of kidnapping toddler at hotel in Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. – A 49-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday on accusations that she kidnapped a 16-month-old child from a hotel in the Florida Keys. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, deputies were called to the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Marathon around 8:30 a.m. where an employee told authorities that Zita Gasperik took her child without her permission.
MARATHON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy