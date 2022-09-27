ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

wizmnews.com

La Crosse police gearing up for Oktoberfest weekend

Hopefully there are no dead squirrels or flipped over cars in store for this year’s Oktoberfest. The La Crosse Police Department (LCPD) is gearing up for a long weekend, bringing in extra volunteer officers from neighboring departments to help keep the city safe. Sergeant Brooke Pataska of the LCPD...
wizmnews.com

La Crosse mayor identifies more buildings that could shelter homeless this winter

More publicly-owned buildings in La Crosse could be used this winter to provide shelter for people who have been camping at Houska Park, or living on the streets of the city. During an event outside City Hall Wednesday morning, Mayor Mitch Reynolds identified the north side police building, the Southside Neighborhood Center, and the Green Island ice arena as sites where unsheltered people might stay after camping at Houska Park ends for the season in late October.
wizmnews.com

City of La Crosse ready to discuss current plans for homeless shelter this winter

What are City Hall’s plans for helping the unsheltered people of La Crosse this winter?. The mayor’s office will have some information about that Wednesday. Mayor Mitch Reynolds will meet with reporters to talk about the planning process for winter shelter, and potential solutions for temporary housing, which could include publicly-owned buildings.
wizmnews.com

City reminds Maple Leaf parade goers of potential $124 fine for early setup

A $124 ticket potentially for those who try and set up items before midnight for Saturday morning’s Maple Leaf parade. The city’s Board of Public Works notes that “to avoid injuries, no person shall place obstructions such as couches, chairs, or other items on the public boulevards, public sidewalks or public right-of-way sooner than midnight prior to the parade. All such items must be removed immediately following the parade. The parking of cars, trucks, flatbeds, trailers, campers or any vehicle of any type and placing of stakes and ropes on the public sidewalks, boulevard or right-of-way is prohibited at all times.”
winonapost.com

Winona to welcome new riverboat at Levee Park Wednesday

The American Symphony, American Cruise Line's newest riverboat on the Mississippi, will be arriving in Winona on Wednesday, September 28, at 1:30 p.m. It will be docked in Winona through Thursday, September 29, at 11:30 p.m. Christened in Natchez, Mississippi, on August 30, 2022, the brand new riverboat is currently sailing the company's longest river cruise itinerary, a 22-day complete Mississippi river Cruise from New Orleans, La., to St. Paul, Minn.
wisfarmer.com

Kicking off the harvest at the Warrens Cranberry Festival

Each fall, thousands migrate to the Warrens, Wisconsin, a little burg in Monroe County, home to the highest concentration of cranberry farms in the state. While many make the trek to attend the world's largest cranberry festival which touts parades, foods spotlighting the bright red fruit and three miles of market booths, the real star of the show at the festival is the cranberry itself and the farmers that produce them.
wiproud.com

Wisconsin elementary school vandalized, $1M in damages reported

BLACK RIVER FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In an update to a story we reported in August, officers with the Black River Falls Police Department are asking for help in a school vandalism investigation. According to information from the department, damage at the Forrest Street Elementary School is estimated at more than one million dollars.
WEAU-TV 13

Black River Falls PD seeking public’s help as they investigate vandalism to a school

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Black River Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate vandalism to a school. According to a media release from the Black River Falls Police Department, on Aug. 11, 2022 a Black River Falls Police Officer responded to Forrest Street Elementary School for damage to the school. It was discovered that multiple fire extinguishers were discharged in the building leaving fire extinguisher dust covering walls, floors, electronic equipment, and many other surfaces inside the school. Other damage seen in the school included broken windows and vandalism to new construction material. The estimated cost to restore the school to its condition before this act was in excess of $1 million.
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse man killed in Sept. 11 crash on Highway 53

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - The name of the victim of a fatal crash on Sept. 11 in La Crosse County is released. The Wisconsin State Patrol said Thursday that 33-year-old Kee Yang of La Crosse, the only person in the vehicle he was driving, died after his vehicle went into the median on southbound Highway 53 near Holmen and struck the cable barriers, flipping over them.
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Oktoberfest Medallion found Saturday morning in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The medallion has been found! Cavan Jefferson and Hanna Bauer found the medallion near Granddad Bluff around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The couple will get Oktoberfest merchandise, a miniature replica of the medallion, and a cash prize. Oktoberfest kicks off on Thursday with a Craft Beer Night and the Torchlight Parade.   COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS...
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
