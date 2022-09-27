Read full article on original website
La Crosse police gearing up for Oktoberfest weekend
Hopefully there are no dead squirrels or flipped over cars in store for this year’s Oktoberfest. The La Crosse Police Department (LCPD) is gearing up for a long weekend, bringing in extra volunteer officers from neighboring departments to help keep the city safe. Sergeant Brooke Pataska of the LCPD...
Local veterinarians Doug and Kim Kratt announced as Festmaster and Frau for La Crosse’s Oktoberfest
The cat is out of the bag – an Onalaska couple that works with cats, dogs and other animals will lead the 2022 Oktoberfest. Local veterinarians Doug and Kim Kratt made their public debut at the La Crosse Center as Festmaster and Frau on Wednesday night at the Festmaster’s Ball, though reporters got to meet them earlier in the week.
La Crosse mayor identifies more buildings that could shelter homeless this winter
More publicly-owned buildings in La Crosse could be used this winter to provide shelter for people who have been camping at Houska Park, or living on the streets of the city. During an event outside City Hall Wednesday morning, Mayor Mitch Reynolds identified the north side police building, the Southside Neighborhood Center, and the Green Island ice arena as sites where unsheltered people might stay after camping at Houska Park ends for the season in late October.
City of La Crosse ready to discuss current plans for homeless shelter this winter
What are City Hall’s plans for helping the unsheltered people of La Crosse this winter?. The mayor’s office will have some information about that Wednesday. Mayor Mitch Reynolds will meet with reporters to talk about the planning process for winter shelter, and potential solutions for temporary housing, which could include publicly-owned buildings.
Last year’s Oktoberfest royalty gives advice to future fest leaders in La Crosse
The new Festmaster for the 2022 Oktoberfest in La Crosse will be introduced Wednesday night, at the Festmaster’s Ball. That’s when reigning Festmaster Tom Tiggelaar passes along the title he was awarded in 2020, around the start of the pandemic. Asked om what advice he would give to...
City reminds Maple Leaf parade goers of potential $124 fine for early setup
A $124 ticket potentially for those who try and set up items before midnight for Saturday morning’s Maple Leaf parade. The city’s Board of Public Works notes that “to avoid injuries, no person shall place obstructions such as couches, chairs, or other items on the public boulevards, public sidewalks or public right-of-way sooner than midnight prior to the parade. All such items must be removed immediately following the parade. The parking of cars, trucks, flatbeds, trailers, campers or any vehicle of any type and placing of stakes and ropes on the public sidewalks, boulevard or right-of-way is prohibited at all times.”
LA CROSSE TALK PM: How did La Crosse’s Oktoberfest get started? Historian Quarberg tells the story
Brad Quarberg, a bit of a historian when it comes to La Crosse’s Oktoberfest, joined in the WIZM studio Tuesday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska)
Winona to welcome new riverboat at Levee Park Wednesday
The American Symphony, American Cruise Line's newest riverboat on the Mississippi, will be arriving in Winona on Wednesday, September 28, at 1:30 p.m. It will be docked in Winona through Thursday, September 29, at 11:30 p.m. Christened in Natchez, Mississippi, on August 30, 2022, the brand new riverboat is currently sailing the company's longest river cruise itinerary, a 22-day complete Mississippi river Cruise from New Orleans, La., to St. Paul, Minn.
In visit to UW-La Crosse, Wisconsin Gov. Evers urges students to vote, defends education policies
Wisconsin’s governor wants to get college-age voters “fired up” to go to the polls this fall. Gov. Tony Evers took part in a roundtable discussion with about two dozen UW-La Crosse students on Thursday morning, at the student union on campus. Area legislators, Sen. Brad Pfaff and Rep. Jill Billings and Evers all responded to questions.
Former La Crosse School Board members speak out about communication policy
Prior to any policy passing, board members were able to discuss their opinions at board meetings and with members of the media.
More “Zicke Zacke,” more “Oi Oi Oi” with new Oktoberfest VIP tickets in La Crosse
Sick of waiting in line to see the Tapping of the Golden Keg? Have you always wanted to be right up front, up close and personal with the Oktoberfest Royal Family?. Now is your chance with the 2022 addition of Oktoberfest VIP tickets. The much-anticipated tapping of the Samuel Adams...
Kicking off the harvest at the Warrens Cranberry Festival
Each fall, thousands migrate to the Warrens, Wisconsin, a little burg in Monroe County, home to the highest concentration of cranberry farms in the state. While many make the trek to attend the world's largest cranberry festival which touts parades, foods spotlighting the bright red fruit and three miles of market booths, the real star of the show at the festival is the cranberry itself and the farmers that produce them.
Wisconsin elementary school vandalized, $1M in damages reported
BLACK RIVER FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In an update to a story we reported in August, officers with the Black River Falls Police Department are asking for help in a school vandalism investigation. According to information from the department, damage at the Forrest Street Elementary School is estimated at more than one million dollars.
Black River Falls PD seeking public’s help as they investigate vandalism to a school
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Black River Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate vandalism to a school. According to a media release from the Black River Falls Police Department, on Aug. 11, 2022 a Black River Falls Police Officer responded to Forrest Street Elementary School for damage to the school. It was discovered that multiple fire extinguishers were discharged in the building leaving fire extinguisher dust covering walls, floors, electronic equipment, and many other surfaces inside the school. Other damage seen in the school included broken windows and vandalism to new construction material. The estimated cost to restore the school to its condition before this act was in excess of $1 million.
La Crosse man killed in Sept. 11 crash on Highway 53
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - The name of the victim of a fatal crash on Sept. 11 in La Crosse County is released. The Wisconsin State Patrol said Thursday that 33-year-old Kee Yang of La Crosse, the only person in the vehicle he was driving, died after his vehicle went into the median on southbound Highway 53 near Holmen and struck the cable barriers, flipping over them.
Auto and toy auction in Fountain City nets $8.5 million in sales
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WKBT) — An auction of vintage collectible items netted $8.5 million in sales. Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum in Fountain City sold 2,020 items like antique cars, motorcycles, bicycles and pedal cars at an auction earlier this month. The highest amount spent went for a...
Oktoberfest Medallion found Saturday morning in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The medallion has been found! Cavan Jefferson and Hanna Bauer found the medallion near Granddad Bluff around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The couple will get Oktoberfest merchandise, a miniature replica of the medallion, and a cash prize. Oktoberfest kicks off on Thursday with a Craft Beer Night and the Torchlight Parade. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS...
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
Two dogs die in house fire on La Crosse’s north side
A release from the La Crosse Fire Department says that two dogs died in the fire, which started in the kitchen of the home.
New Viterbo program will cover tuition for qualifying students
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Beginning next fall, students who qualify for Viterbo’s new Tuition Promise Program will have tuition that is not already covered by scholarships and grants paid for. The Viterbo Tuition Promise program is for new first-year, full-time Wisconsin students from low-to-moderate income households who qualify...
