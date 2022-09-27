Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Community invited to 2nd annual SPCA of Northern Nevada Barktoberfest
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bring your dogs and maybe even find a new furry addition to your family this weekend! The SPCA of Northern Nevada and The Summit Reno will host the second annual Barktoberfest celebration. Communications manager, Emily Lee, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this dog and...
KOLO TV Reno
Andelin Family Farm’s Harvest Festival opens for 13th season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Andelin Family Farm’s Harvest Festival is officially open. This year marks the 13th season year of the event. It includes a pumpkin patch, hay rides, a Nevada themed corn maze, haunted trail, and Zombie Paintball. The annual pumpkins for Autism fundraiser will also happen this...
KOLO TV Reno
12th Annual Run on Tuna
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Time is running out to get in on the 12th Annual Run on Tuna. The overall goal of the campaign is to collect as many cans of tuna or cash donations to purchase cans of tuna throughout the month to give to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
KOLO TV Reno
Casino Fandango’s Oktoberfest returns
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for a Bavarian bounty! Oktoberfest returns to Casino Fandango this weekend. It will be held October 1 and 2 in the Casino Fandango parking lot from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Admission is free. Court Cardinal visited KOLO 8 to talk about the good food, good beer and good times people can expect at the annual event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Beyond Van Gogh hosts food drive with local food bank
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is hosting a food drive with Beyond Van Gogh now through Oct. 5. Guests who purchase a ticket to the art show can bring in another with a donation. You are also encouraged to bring 5-10 non-perishable, non expired items to donate.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno to close City Plaza Thursday for 6 weeks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be closing City Plaza to the public starting this Thursday. The plaza will be closed for approximately six weeks so the city can perform maintenance. The plaza is expected to reopen on Nov. 10. Work on City Plaza will include replacement...
KOLO TV Reno
Coffee with a Cop coming to South Lake Tahoe this October
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Coffee with a Cop is coming to South Lake Tahoe on Oct. 5. Members of the community can come meet with members of the CHP South Lake Tahoe Office, the California Highway Patrol South Lake Tahoe office, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, and the El Dorado County Sheriff.
KOLO TV Reno
Miss USA pageants return to Grand Sierra Resort to start three-year run in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two of the country’s most coveted crowns are once again up for grabs this week in the Biggest Little City. The Miss Teen USA and Miss USA pageants have returned to Reno, where in 2019 both titles were handed out inside the Grand Sierra Resort.
RELATED PEOPLE
KOLO TV Reno
Options Veterinary Clinic: providing pet care for low-income families
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Options Veterinary Care makes sure no pets suffer from any owner’s financial hardships. This nonprofit has helped thousands of animals in need. From the start of this year to now they have helped a total of 84 pets. Shot records are kept up to date...
Nevada Appeal
Carson sheriff hosts inaugural K-9 unit challenge
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is hosting its first regional K-9 unit challenge and demo 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at Fuji Park. It is free and open to the public. The event will bring together more than 20 dogs from multiple agencies, including police from neighboring counties, Nevada State Police, UNR and WNC police, and officers from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
KOLO TV Reno
Nonprofits in Northern Nevada send relief efforts to Florida
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Red Cross sent volunteers to Florida before the rain even started. “We are certainly ready to lend some of our team, some of our volunteers and some of our resources to the area of impact with Hurricane Ian,” said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada.
KOLO TV Reno
Get ready for the 5th annual Construction Career Day happening in mid-October
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mark your calendars for Friday, Oct. 14 when a coalition of Reno Construction Industry Associations, trades and contracting companies will come to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. Clint Stitser, Board President from Builders Association of Northern Nevada, Randy Canale from Building Trades and Theo Jasper representing AGC...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cracker Barrel breaks ground in Reno
Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Cracker Barrel breaks ground in Reno Parents upset over UNR dining conditions Readers' top choices for brunch Two free and relatively cheap things to do this week ...
KOLO TV Reno
BLM, Northern Nevada Correctional Center, announce wild horse adoption event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and the Northern Nevada Correctional Center will hold a wild horse adoption event this October. The adoption event will be held on Oct. 8. As many as 16 saddle-started wild horses and one halter-trained filly will be offered up for adoption.
KOLO TV Reno
Local recording studio celebrating 40th anniversary
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imirage Sound Lab in Sparks is celebrating its 40th anniversary. “The longest-running commercial studio in the state of Nevada,” said Tom Gordon, the studio manager and head engineer. The studio has a collection of different instruments on site; most of them with a pretty impressive...
FOX Reno
Blue Angels highlight aviation roundup at Minden-Tahoe Airport
The elite Blue Angels will highlight the bi-annual aviation roundup at the Minden-Tahoe Airport this weekend. The event features excellent airshow performers and military jet demonstrations teams. Ranging from military aircraft to iconic classics and historical airplanes, the roundup offers aviation enthusiasts, families and friends the chance to become immersed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Record-Courier
Blue Angels arrive in Carson Valley for Aviation Roundup
The 2022 Aviation Roundup featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels is set for this weekend at Minden-Tahoe Airport. The event features some of the world’s best-known airshow performers and military jet demonstration teams as well as local and regional industry vendors exhibiting the newest innovations and technologies available to the aviation industry.
fernleyreporter.com
Pair of weekend fires keep firefighters busy
A pair of fires over the weekend kept firefighters from the North Lyon County Fire Protection District busy, and ended with vastly different outcomes. The first fire was reported at a home on Fremont St. at 4 p.m. Saturday. North Lyon fire chief Jason Nicholl said crews arrived to find...
thefallonpost.org
Fallon Churchill Fire Department Responds to Fire at Safety Kleen Facility
Facility evacuated; fire extinguished at 7:30 a.m. The Fallon Churchill Fire Department responded to a 6 a.m. call for a fire at the Safety Kleen oil recycling facility on Bango Road in Churchill County this morning. The department responded in force with multiple engines and trucks to the site and...
mynews4.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: South Lake Tahoe teen has close encounter with hungry bear
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — A 13-year-old in South Lake Tahoe had a close call with a hungry bear in her backyard recently. The young girl can been seen in Ring doorbell video swinging in her backyard while wearing headphones with the curious bear approaches her.
Comments / 0