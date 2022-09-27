ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas governor’s debate: Watch in Spanish on the CW Austin Friday

By Kate Winkle
KXAN
KXAN
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texans can watch the governor candidate debate between Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Beto O’Rourke (D) in Spanish Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. on the CW Austin and on kxan.com.

Lee en español: Ver el debate gubernamental de Texas en español por el CW Austin

This is the only scheduled debate between the candidates ahead of election day. They’ll meet this Friday at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg. The debate will last an hour.

Britt Moreno of KXAN will moderate the debate, and journalists like Sally Hernandez from KXAN, Gromer Jeffers of The Dallas Morning News and Steve Spriester of KSAT-TV will also ask the candidates questions.

”With a little over 20% of the Austin/Round Rock/San Marcos MSA population speaking Spanish at
home, we felt it was a good idea to produce a Spanish version of this important event,” said Eric
Lassberg, Vice President and General Manager of KXAN.

People can also watch the debate in English on KXAN and 13 other Nexstar stations in Texas, on kxan.com or on the KXAN News app .

