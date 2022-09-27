Read full article on original website
Lil Uzi Vert Calls JT Their ‘Future Baby Mama’ While Flexing Jewelry She Got Them
Lil Uzi Vert referred to City Girls rapper JT as their “future baby mama” while flexing some pricey jewelry she gave him for a content creator's Instagram channel. The Instagram channel follows Chris Smoove, who interviews rappers and asks them in an excited fashion to list out the price tags associated with their outfits. Uzi was Smoove’s latest subject, and the Eternal Atake rapper met the moment head-on by joining in with Smoove’s excited demeanor.
White Music Exec Involved With A.I. Rapper FN Meka Repeatedly Used N-Word in Old Lyrics
Anthony Martini is facing another wave of controversy. The music executive made headlines this year for his defense of FN Meka, an A.I.-generated rapper that was backed by Martini’s New Factory project. The digital artist would go on to land a deal with Capitol Records, but was quickly dropped by the label following outrage over Meka’s use of racial slurs and stereotypes.
James Blake Responds to Kanye West Previewing New Music He Produced in London
The artist formerly known as Kanye West previewed new music on Monday night, fresh off the debut of his soon-to-be-copied take on flip-flops. Indeed, while in attendance at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 aftershow party at the Twenty Two club in London, Ye previewed a selection of new songs, including one that was briefly (and incorrectly) assumed by fans to include a James Blake sample.
jaboukie Young-White Releases New Song and Video “BBC”
Jaboukie Young-White make his first major foray into music. At midnight Friday, the comedian/actor delivered “BBC” (Bad Bitch Coochie), a raunchy dance track released via Interscope Records. jaboukie began teasing the cut on social media this week, sharing a sneak peek at the head-turning outfit he rocks in the music video.
Kanye Says Future and Justin Laboy Are His ‘Best Friends’
Kanye West has declared that Future and Justin Laboy are his besties. The Donda artist shared the fun fact via Instagram on Wednesday, suggesting the friendships are in contrast with his religious beliefs and role as a committed father. “When you a Christian dad that will do anything to protect...
Daphne Joy Responds to 50 Cent After He Speaks on Rumored Relationship With Diddy
Daphne Joy responded to 50 Cent after the Queens rapper and father of her child perpetuated an unsubstantiated rumor on Instagram involving Joy and Diddy. Joy initially responded when 50 Cent took to Instagram to post a picture of him and their shared son Sire Jackson, while accusing her of galavanting with Diddy.
Coolio’s Suspected Cause of Death: Everything We Know About How the Late Rapper Died
Gone too soon. Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – died at the age of 59 on September 28. Keep reading to find out his suspected cause of death, his career accomplishments and more. What Was Coolio’s Cause of Death?. While Coolio’s official cause...
Coolio Mourned by Kenan Thompson, Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J, Chance the Rapper, and Many More Fans and Friends
Coolio passed away at the age of 59 in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The iconic artist’s longtime manager Jarez confirmed the Compton native and father of six was found unresponsive at a friend’s house on the bathroom floor. While Coolio’s cause of death has yet to be determined, EMTs reportedly suspect he died of cardiac arrest.
Maya Hawke and Romelu Lukaku Star in New Calvin Klein Campaign
For its new Calvins or Nothing campaign, Calvin Klein has enlisted Maya Hawke and Romelu Lukaku. The campaign shots in question were directed and photographed by Gray Sorrenti. In addition to Tuesday marking the global release of the Sorrenti-captured campaign images, it also marks the day the latest Calvin Klein pieces are made available to the public. New to the lineup with this drop are an updated Embossed Icon, a refreshed Modern Cotton silhouette, and the minimalism-focused designs of CK Black.
Watch Safaree Throw Chair and Hit Himself in the Head on ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’
On a recent episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Safaree stormed out of a heated argument by throwing a chair that ended up hitting him on the back of his head. A clip of the moment, which came after he got into an argument with one of his fellow cast members about his co-parenting relationship with Erica Mena, began to circulate on Twitter this week. Safaree can be seen playing a card game during the tense situation, and appeared to snap after the conversation refused to let up. That’s when he stood up, picked up his chair and threw it. But instead of throwing the chair ahead of himself, he somehow managed to strike himself in the back of his head.
Ryan Reynolds Announces Hugh Jackman Returning As Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’ (UPDATE)
UPDATED 9/28/22, 12:54 p.m. ET: Ryan Reynolds shared another clip in which he and Hugh Jackman hilariously talk about people having questions regarding Wolverine’s return to Deadpool. See original story below. Hugh Jackman will make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Deadpool 3. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds announced the...
Lil Wayne’s 40th Birthday Marked With 22 RIAA Platinum Certifications and Messages From Ye, Drake, and Nicki Minaj
Following a celebration at the Nice Guy in Los Angeles over the weekend, Lil Wayne’s 40th birthday-commemorating festivities continued on Tuesday with the announcement of 22 new platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Among the Weezy tracks given new plaque-worthy certifications is the 2 Chainz...
Roddy Ricch Shares New Song and Video “Stop Breathing”
While the wait for Feed tha Streets III continues, Roddy Ricch is serving up an appetizer with “Stop Breathing.”. Roddy teased the track nearly two weeks ago, accompanied by footage showing him taking a private plane to make a surprise appearance at a stop on the Twelve Carat Tour with Post Malone.
Kid Cudi’s ‘Entergalactic’ Enlists Staple for New Collab Collection
The release of Kid Cudi’s cross-platform Entergalactic experience is being commemorated with a new collab collection from Staple and Netflix. The collection features expected pieces including t-shirts, jackets, and beanies, each bringing together Entergalactic and Staple imagery in a unique way. But the creatively presented alliance has some surprising entries, as well, including a disposable camera and a skate deck.
Christian Bale on Chris Rock Making Him Laugh During ‘Amsterdam’ Shoot: ‘I Couldn’t Act’
Chris Rock’s natural penchant for hilarity resulted in Christian Bale being unable to act while in production on David O. Russell’s new film Amsterdam, out next month. In an interview with IndieWire, shared Monday, Bale—who plays Burt Berendsen in the Russell-penned ensemble piece—recalled being “excited” to meet Rock on the first day of shooting. Bale, a self-described “big fan” of Rock’s standup, also noted how quick Rock was to start telling him stories at the behest of Russell.
Best New Artists
Every month, we round up some of our favorite new music discoveries. Look back at all of our Best New Artists here and keep up with them all on the Best New Artists playlists on Spotify and Apple. Pigeons & Planes is all about music discovery, supporting new artists, and...
Best Style Releases: Supreme, Salehe Bembury x Crocs, Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, and More
October is just days away and the first week of fall has already kicked in. Now that it’s getting chillier, it’s about time to refresh your closet for the changing season. Thankfully, there’s a number of great style releases to peruse from this week. Alongside its Fall...
DaBaby Claims He’s Been Blackballed After Low Sales of ‘Baby on Baby 2’
DaBaby’s recent album Baby On Baby 2 garnered lower sales than his previous projects, and the Charlotte rapper thinks it’s because he’s being blackballed. The release is projected to move 16,000 units in its first week. In contrast, Baby’s previous solo record, 2020’s BLAME IT ON BABY, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and moved 124,000 album-equivalent units, per Billboard. Still, DaBaby wasn’t sweating the tepid projections and gave himself a pat on the back for his sales.
Coolio Dies at 59
Coolio has died at age 59. Longtime manager Jarez confirmed the news to TMZ on Wednesday, just hours after Coolio was pronounced dead. Jarez told the outlet that the legendary artist was at a friend’s home in Los Angeles when he went to use the bathroom. After the friend noticed Coolio had not returned within a reasonable time, he began calling out to the rapper, but failed to get a response. The friend then found Coolio on the bathroom floor.
Stream Freddie Gibbs’ New Album ‘Soul Sold Separately’ f/ Pusha-T, Rick Ross, Offset, and More
Freddie Gibbs has unleashed his long-awaited major label debut Soul Sold Separately. His first substantial release since signing to Warner Records, Soul Sold Separately is the 40-year-old’s most star-studded affair to date. The album features appearances from the likes of Pusha-T, Kelly Price, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Raekwon, DJ Paul, and Musiq Soulchild. The production side of the record is just as star-studded, with a number of frequent collaborators showing up. The Alchemist, Kaytranada, James Blake, Madlib, and Boi-1da all contributed.
