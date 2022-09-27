ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

Belfast, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Belfast.

The Medomak Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Belfast Area High School on September 27, 2022, 12:30:00.

Medomak Valley High School
Belfast Area High School
September 27, 2022
12:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Medomak Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Belfast Area High School on September 27, 2022, 14:15:00.

Medomak Valley High School
Belfast Area High School
September 27, 2022
14:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

