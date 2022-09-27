ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MD

Perryville, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Harford Christian School soccer team will have a game with Perryville High School on September 27, 2022, 12:30:00.

Harford Christian School
Perryville High School
September 27, 2022
12:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
weaa.org

City schools working to track down 1,300 'missing' students

(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore City school officials are working to track down some 1,300 students. With a total enrollment of nearly 78,000 students, officials say nearly 1 in every 60 Baltimore students has not showed up for classes. Officials say they are not looking to punish students who fail to...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

‘I’m the traffic light’: 77-year-old keeps streets of St. Michaels safe

Icon, legend and town ambassador — this is how some residents describe the weekend crossing guard in the Eastern Shore town of St. Michaels, Maryland. Charles Jenkins has been helping people get safely from one side of Talbot Street to the other for 20 years. The maritime community doesn’t have a traffic light through its downtown, and it can get crowded during peak weekends in the summer or during special events. More than 10,000 visitors can show up on the weekends.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
Nottingham MD

Parkville Keno player follows intuition, wins $100,000

PARKVILLE, MD—Playing a few rounds of Keno with her mom on Thursdays and Saturdays is a Parkville woman’s favorite routine. She treasures their time together as they play their favorite Lottery game. The mother-daughter team visits a variety of local retailers. The daughter, who wound up with a...
PARKVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perryville, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Maryland Sports
Wbaltv.com

Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland

Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
CBS Baltimore

New medical school proposed at Morgan State, first one at HBCU school in 45 years

BALTIMORE – For the first time in 45 years, a new medical school at a historically Black college or university is opening and it's proposed at Morgan State. The university will partner with Ascension St. Agnes Hospital to launch a for-profit, private medical school aimed to open in 2024. "Let's do this for Baltimore, let's do this for our community," said Dr. John Sealey, Founding Dean of the proposed College of Osteopathic Medicine at MSU. The school will give underserved minority students an opportunity to live, learn and work in Baltimore. "If you want to be a doctor there, you're...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Morgan State University President David Wilson on this year’s record enrollment and expansion plans, including a campus in Africa: ‘The brand of the institution has just caught fire!’

Most years, Morgan State University in Baltimore had an enrollment of about 7,460 students. This fall, it set a record for both its incoming freshmen class, about 2,400 students, and its total enrollment, 9,660. For the first time, more than half of incoming freshmen came from out of state, forcing...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports
UPI News

Man accidentally buys three tickets for same lottery drawing, wins three times

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland man ended up winning a lottery jackpot of $150,000 after accidentally buying three tickets for the same Pick 5 drawing. The 67-year-old Towson man told Maryland Lottery officials he forgot he already bought tickets for the midday and evening Pick 5 drawings Sept. 20 to 25, so when he was preparing to undergo surgery he made sure to buy a ticket for the Sept. 22 evening drawing.
TOWSON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Adnan Syed worked toward college degree in new Georgetown program for incarcerated students

JESSUP, Md. — Adnan Syed spent much of his most-recent time in jail working toward a college degree in Georgetown University's new program for incarcerated students. Behind the walls of the heavily guarded Patuxent Institution in Jessup, Syed, ate, slept and studied. He started taking classes with the Georgetown Prisons and Justice Initiative in January, and the founder of the program said Syed is a great student.
JESSUP, MD
thebellarion.com

Pond Removed from BAHS Courtyard

The beloved courtyard pond that many students and staff have recognized as a favorite feature of the school has been demolished before the 2022 Homecoming Season. Since the school was built in 2009, the pond was home to over 20 goldfish as well as being packed with various native and invasive plant species.
BEL AIR, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
nccpdnews.com

Gold Alert Issued for Missing Newark Teen

The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Cameron Taddeo, 15 of Newark. On Tuesday (9/28), New Castle County Police responded to the 700 block of Donald Drive in Newark (Birchwood Park) for the report of a missing person. Police learned Cameron made statements that were of concern before leaving the residence on his black BMX Mongoose bicycle.
NEWARK, DE
foxbaltimore.com

2 stores in Baltimore County sell winning lottery tickets worth $100,000

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Two stores in Gynn Oak and Parkville sold winning lottery tickets worth $100,000 each last week, the Maryland Lottery said. A player claimed a $100,000 prize after they bought a Money Rush scratch-off from the ING Wireless store in the 7000 block of Liberty Road. Meanwhile, the 8 Days A Week Liquor in the 1700 block of Taylor Avenue sold a Keno ticket on Sept. 22 also worth $100,00. The ticket was also claimed, the lottery said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
92Q

Baltimore County Schools Announce Pay Increase & Bonuses For Employees

Big news for Baltimore County educators! Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced that our educators and employees within the Baltimore County Public School system they will be getting a pay increase this year. Their new salary increase is apart of  a $76 million plan, where employees will get a 3 percent cost of living increase, […] The post Baltimore County Schools Announce Pay Increase & Bonuses For Employees appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy