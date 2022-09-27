Police Report Reveals 'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Was Wearing Her Seat Belt When Benz Collided With Tractor Trailer

mega

Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey 's daughter was wearing her seat belt when the Mercedes-Benz S550 she was riding passenger in collided with a tractor-trailer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The accident took place on September 25 at around 3:17 AM.

RadarOnline.com has discovered the male driver also perished, and he was wearing his seat belt as well.

@brookebaileyinc/instagram

According to Memphis Police, the Mercedes was traveling 65 miles per hour when it hit the tractor-trailer from behind. The driver was the owner of the vehicle, and his front airbag deployed upon impact, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Bailey's front airbag was also deployed during the tragic incident.

The Shade Room was the first to report on details surrounding the crash.

Brooke announced the devastating loss of her daughter while confirming she passed away at the age of 25 with a loving tribute.

"Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey," her post was captioned on Monday with a series of photos. "This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon."

The VH1 alum later thanked fans for their messages of support during this difficult time in her life, taking to Instagram Stories with an update.

@brookebaileyinc/instagram

"My baby girl is so loved by all of youuuuu!!! The love and support my family has received today is unreal and so appreciated," she gushed. "Kayla left a mark on so many lives. She entered the room and demanded respect, love, and attention."

"If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being friends with her, she has forever changed your life," the proud mom continued.

Brooke wrote in another post that she had been "fasting and praying for days," thinking all along that it was for something else.

@brookebaileyinc/instagram

"It was God preparing me for this moment in my life," she shared. "Although, I was not prepared . I am grateful for the 25 years he blessed me to have HIS child. To love her, to hold her, to teach her, to comfort her. She was my happiness on Earth."

Basketball Wives paid tribute to Kayla in a social media post on Monday.