Fire engine crashes into cars in San Francisco

By Tori Gaines
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A fire engine went for a free ride on Friday morning, and it took out a few cars along the way, according to a statement from San Francisco Fire Department.

On Friday morning at 10:25 a.m., the team on Engine 24 was doing morning checks when the air break became dislodged. Engine 24 rolled half a block and caused damage to six cars along the way, according to SFFD.

No injuries were reported in the incident. SFFD states that the city has insurance and those who were affected by the incident will have assistance.

SFFD crew members spoke with the San Francisco Police Department as well as multiple property owners when the incident occurred. According to SFFD, the police who investigate the collision will contact all impacted property owners and clean up debris.

