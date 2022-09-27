Bellingham, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

FOXBORO – Self-serve beer is coming to Gillette Stadium.The Board of Selectmen voted to amend the stadium's alcohol license and allow experimental service in the 100-level concourse. Customers would insert a credit card, place a cup under a portable tap, then choose one of four beer options.The pour size is predetermined. An attendant will check IDs and oversee the process.The goal of the plan is to limit overcrowding in the stadium concourse. According to The Sun Chronicle, the stations would be put in place for the 2023 season.

