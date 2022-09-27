ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Hill, PA

Camp Hill, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Camp Hill.

The East Pennsboro High School soccer team will have a game with Camp Hill High School on September 26, 2022, 21:01:00.

East Pennsboro High School
Camp Hill High School
September 26, 2022
21:01:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The East Pennsboro High School soccer team will have a game with Camp Hill High School on September 27, 2022, 16:00:00.

East Pennsboro High School
Camp Hill High School
September 27, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

