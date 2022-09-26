ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

thecomeback.com

Sean Payton gives timeline for return to coaching, drops dog analogy

Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton is currently working as an analyst for Fox Sports. And though he admits to liking the job, it would seem there’s an itch with football that sitting in a booth cannot scratch. Payton recently got candid with Peter King of Pro Football Talk. He...
247Sports

Shedeur Sanders NIL deal: Deion Sanders' son, Jackson State QB supports HBCU fund with BBQ sauce

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, is furthering his presence in the name, image and likeness (NIL) marketplace with his own brand of barbecue sauce: “#2 BBQ.” For each bottle sold, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Thurgood Marshall College Fund, a non-profit organization that supports 47 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Louisiana Football
Louisiana Sports
WWL-TV

Forecast: I want the Saints to be boring

NEW ORLEANS — I want the 2022 New Orleans Saints to bore me. Being bored is preferable to watching a team that for 3 weeks is seemingly committed to eating paste, playing in traffic, and shoving their fingers into any electrical socket they can find. The Saints have committed...
Yardbarker

Saints Analyst Details The Constant Misses At QB After Brees

Drew Brees is the greatest quarterback to ever play for the New Orleans Saints. He led the squad to great heights after he showed up in 2006. Since his arrival, the Saints have made the playoffs nine times and reached the NFC Championship Game thrice. That’s an improvement, considering the...
Yardbarker

Saints Signing CB DaMarcus Fields To Active Roster

The Saints had an open spot on the roster after placing CB Alontae Taylor on injured reserve. Fields, 24, went undrafted out of Texas Tech during the 2022 NFL Draft before catching on with the Saints. During his college career at Texas Tech, Fields appeared in 53 games and recorded...
Chris Olave

