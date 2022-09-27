HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are cracking down on car break-ins. They were able to arrest three Birmingham men earlier this week for car burglaries and vehicle theft. Car break-ins are up across all of Jefferson County and Hoover Police have seen 249 so far this year. That is a few cars less than this time last year.

HOOVER, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO