ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylacauga, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

Birmingham PD needs help identifying person of interest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police looking for a person of interest in Demond Hughley homicide case. Officials said the homicide happened on Sept. 9 in the 1200 block of Third Avenue North. A man, who is a person of interest, was seen walking south on 13th Street North and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman charged in hit-and-run death of man checking mail

An Alabama woman has been charged with killing a man who was checking his mail by striking him with her car, law enforcement officials said Thursday. Tammy Albanese, 53, of Bessemer, Alabama, has been charged with reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Thursday.
BESSEMER, AL
WAFF

Two Alabama men federally indicted for possession of stolen mail, postal service key

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly possessing stolen mail and a Postal Service key. A U.S. District Court charged Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41, with one count of unlawful possession of stolen mail. Lowe was also charged with one count of unlawful possession of a Postal Service key.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Two Birmingham men indicted with possession of stolen mail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two Birmingham men were indicted by a grand jury for possessing stolen mail and unlawful possession of Postal Service keys. A two-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41, both of Birmingham, with one count of possession of stolen mail.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sylacauga, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Talladega County, AL
City
Sylacauga, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Talladega, AL
Talladega County, AL
Crime & Safety
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police: Man shot and killed at parking building on 5th Ave. S.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police officers are investigating a homicide Thursday afternoon. It happened around 4:02 p.m. in the 2600 block of 5th Avenue South. Officers responded to a call of a person shot. A victim was found inside the fence of the Parking Enforcement Building suffering from a gunshot would. The man died.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police corrections officer arrested

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A corrections officer with the Birmingham Police Department has been arrested, following an internal investigation. According to a news release from the BPD, Lavetta Brock, 40, is charged with assault second-degree, and was taken to the Jefferson County Jail. The BPD reported the department was notified...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover Police seeing fewer car break-ins and fewer guns stolen from vehicles

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are cracking down on car break-ins. They were able to arrest three Birmingham men earlier this week for car burglaries and vehicle theft. Car break-ins are up across all of Jefferson County and Hoover Police have seen 249 so far this year. That is a few cars less than this time last year.
HOOVER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Alabama#Crime Stoppers#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Uab#Wbrc
wbrc.com

‘Brookside Police Department leadership cast its enforcement dragnet too widely’: Special Report on Brookside PD released

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - A special report regarding racial profiling in the Town of Brookside’s Traffic Enforcement Program was released by the city-appointed investigator, former Circuit Court Judge Ken Simon. Simon led an in-depth and months long investigation into whether officers in the Brookside Police Department participated in racial...
BROOKSIDE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Montgomery man arrested for identity theft in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigation another case involving identity theft. Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to Hancock Whitney Bank at 2110 Demetropolis Rd. According to investigators, 65-year-old Adrian Coleman of Montgomery tried to open a business account using someone’s else identity. The subject was arrested on charges of identity theft and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
ALA
utv44.com

Police investigating "death notebook" found at Alabama middle school

CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — Police are investigating after the discovery of a "Death Notebook" with a list of student names at Calera Middle School Wednesday. In a letter to parents, the school said the notebook discovered is similar to a notebook in a Netflix series that, "has supernatural powers such that a person listed in the notebook could die based on whatever methods are determined by the writer."
CALERA, AL
alabamanews.net

Chase ends on Terminal Road in Montgomery, suspect arrested

Montgomery police say a suspect is in custody following a chase earlier Wednesday. Police say just after 1:00 p.m., officers with the Montgomery Police Department attempted to pull over a vehicle in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Woodmere Boulevard.The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensured.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Leeds Police: 68-year-old man charged with rape, human trafficking

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - A 68-year-old Leeds man was charged with rape and human trafficking, according to Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin. Irwin said on September 27, 2022, Leeds Police officers served a search and arrest warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Philadelphia Street. George Ervin Clark,...
LEEDS, AL
wbrc.com

Car wrecks into Birmingham building, driver taken to hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a car was driven into a building Thursday evening, September 29, 2022. The incident happened at 68th Place North and 1st Avenue North. When police arrived, they say several people were trying to get the driver out of the automobile, but...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Three arrests made for car burglaries in Hoover Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department has arrested three men on charges of breaking and entering into vehicles. The burglaries happened early Sunday morning in the Bluff Park community. Hoover PD says dispatch received multiples calls of car break-ins Sunday, Sept. 25. Night shift officers saw a vehicle...
HOOVER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy