wvtm13.com
Birmingham PD needs help identifying person of interest
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police looking for a person of interest in Demond Hughley homicide case. Officials said the homicide happened on Sept. 9 in the 1200 block of Third Avenue North. A man, who is a person of interest, was seen walking south on 13th Street North and...
Alabama woman charged in hit-and-run death of man checking mail
An Alabama woman has been charged with killing a man who was checking his mail by striking him with her car, law enforcement officials said Thursday. Tammy Albanese, 53, of Bessemer, Alabama, has been charged with reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Thursday.
WAFF
Two Alabama men federally indicted for possession of stolen mail, postal service key
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly possessing stolen mail and a Postal Service key. A U.S. District Court charged Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41, with one count of unlawful possession of stolen mail. Lowe was also charged with one count of unlawful possession of a Postal Service key.
wvtm13.com
Two Birmingham men indicted with possession of stolen mail
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two Birmingham men were indicted by a grand jury for possessing stolen mail and unlawful possession of Postal Service keys. A two-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41, both of Birmingham, with one count of possession of stolen mail.
wbrc.com
Woman accused of hitting, killing man while he was checking mail in Bessemer area
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced warrants against a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run in the Bessemer area. Deputies said 55-year-old Teddy Eugene Self, of Bessemer, was struck and killed while reportedly checking his mail on Lock 17 Road in Bessemer on Thursday, September 22, 2022.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police: Man shot and killed at parking building on 5th Ave. S.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police officers are investigating a homicide Thursday afternoon. It happened around 4:02 p.m. in the 2600 block of 5th Avenue South. Officers responded to a call of a person shot. A victim was found inside the fence of the Parking Enforcement Building suffering from a gunshot would. The man died.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police corrections officer arrested
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A corrections officer with the Birmingham Police Department has been arrested, following an internal investigation. According to a news release from the BPD, Lavetta Brock, 40, is charged with assault second-degree, and was taken to the Jefferson County Jail. The BPD reported the department was notified...
wbrc.com
Hoover Police seeing fewer car break-ins and fewer guns stolen from vehicles
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are cracking down on car break-ins. They were able to arrest three Birmingham men earlier this week for car burglaries and vehicle theft. Car break-ins are up across all of Jefferson County and Hoover Police have seen 249 so far this year. That is a few cars less than this time last year.
wbrc.com
‘Brookside Police Department leadership cast its enforcement dragnet too widely’: Special Report on Brookside PD released
BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - A special report regarding racial profiling in the Town of Brookside’s Traffic Enforcement Program was released by the city-appointed investigator, former Circuit Court Judge Ken Simon. Simon led an in-depth and months long investigation into whether officers in the Brookside Police Department participated in racial...
wvtm13.com
Man shot to death at Birmingham impound lot, tow truck driver detained
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a fatal shooting at an impound lot in Southside Thursday afternoon. Watch the video above to hear what a police spokesman said happened. Police said officers responded to a shooting call just after 4 p.m. in the...
1 arrested following police chase in Trussville
The driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to exit off on to I-59 Northbound at exit 141.
WALA-TV FOX10
Montgomery man arrested for identity theft in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigation another case involving identity theft. Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to Hancock Whitney Bank at 2110 Demetropolis Rd. According to investigators, 65-year-old Adrian Coleman of Montgomery tried to open a business account using someone’s else identity. The subject was arrested on charges of identity theft and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
utv44.com
Police investigating "death notebook" found at Alabama middle school
CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — Police are investigating after the discovery of a "Death Notebook" with a list of student names at Calera Middle School Wednesday. In a letter to parents, the school said the notebook discovered is similar to a notebook in a Netflix series that, "has supernatural powers such that a person listed in the notebook could die based on whatever methods are determined by the writer."
alabamanews.net
Chase ends on Terminal Road in Montgomery, suspect arrested
Montgomery police say a suspect is in custody following a chase earlier Wednesday. Police say just after 1:00 p.m., officers with the Montgomery Police Department attempted to pull over a vehicle in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Woodmere Boulevard.The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensured.
wbrc.com
Leeds Police: 68-year-old man charged with rape, human trafficking
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - A 68-year-old Leeds man was charged with rape and human trafficking, according to Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin. Irwin said on September 27, 2022, Leeds Police officers served a search and arrest warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Philadelphia Street. George Ervin Clark,...
wbrc.com
Calera Police: Investigation ongoing after ‘notebook’ discovered at Calera Middle School
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police confirmed a notebook was discovered at Calera Middle School. The notebook, according to school leaders, is similar to a notebook from a Netflix series and it mentions specific students. The Calera Police Department posted this on Facebook: Our Calera Middle School Resource Officer was...
Leeds man, 68, jailed on rape, human trafficking charges; police believe ‘many victims still out there’
A 68-year-old man is sitting in the Jefferson County Jail on rape and human trafficking charges after police found three females with him when they executed a search warrant Tuesday morning in Leeds, authorities said Thursday. George Ervin Clark, 68, of Leeds, was charged with three counts of rape and...
wbrc.com
Car wrecks into Birmingham building, driver taken to hospital
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a car was driven into a building Thursday evening, September 29, 2022. The incident happened at 68th Place North and 1st Avenue North. When police arrived, they say several people were trying to get the driver out of the automobile, but...
wbrc.com
Police, school leaders investigate concerning notebook at Calera Middle School
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera police and school leaders investigated a notebook found at Calera Middle School on Wednesday. A member of the school staff said the notebook was filled with names of students. According to Calera police, the notebook found was similar to a notebook from a Netflix show...
wbrc.com
Three arrests made for car burglaries in Hoover Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department has arrested three men on charges of breaking and entering into vehicles. The burglaries happened early Sunday morning in the Bluff Park community. Hoover PD says dispatch received multiples calls of car break-ins Sunday, Sept. 25. Night shift officers saw a vehicle...
