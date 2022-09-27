ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News hosting 47th Fall Festival this weekend

By Julius Ayo
 3 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News is kicking off the autumn season with the return of the Fall Festival.

The event is set for this weekend, Oct. 1-2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. It will be held at Newport News Park, located at 13560 Jefferson Avenue.

Hosted by Newport News Parks & Recreation, this is the 47th Newport News Fall Festival. Attendees can visit over 75 crafters, artisans and vendors showcasing handmade jewelry, candles and soaps, pottery, quilts and treats, as well as a pumpkin patch!

Guests can also enjoy a variety of free activities such as ax throwing, face painting, wagon rides, fortune telling, a corn maze, and more!

Features include live music at the Arboretum stage and demonstrations, including a chainsaw artist, pumpkin carving, Scout activities and outdoor camping.

There will be more than 25 food vendors on site serving cracklins, seafood, roasted corn, crepes, grilled cheese, shaved ice, ribs, popcorn, pizza and so much more!

The event is free and open to the public, but there is a $10 parking fee. No animals are permitted in the festival area.

