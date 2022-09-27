ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Evers approves $200M+ to more than 48,000 families for rent help

Gov. Tony Evers today announced that more than 48,000 households have received assistance from the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) program, surpassing $200 million in rent and utility payments statewide. The federally funded WERA program provides up to 18 months of financial assistance for current and overdue payments of rent...
Jail-to-deportation pipeline: ACLU report details the thriving collaborating of Wisconsin sheriffs with ICE

Relationships, both formal and informal, between Wisconsin sheriff’s offices and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cause immigrants to be deported for even minor offenses such as traffic violations while making immigrant communities more fearful of law enforcement in general, a report from the Wisconsin ACLU found. The report,...
Dane County school districts look to communities for funding help through referendums

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Half of Dane County school districts are asking for funding from their respective communities through referendum votes in November. The Sun Prairie School District is asking for $9 million spread out of three years to keep up with operational costs like staff wages, utilities and transportation. The district’s business and finance director Phil Frei said inflation and little-to-no funding from the Wisconsin legislature forced their hand.
Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance helped 48K

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) program helped more than 48,000 households pay their bills during the coronavirus pandemic. The program, which began in February 2021, set aside more than $200 million in federal dollars for people who stood to lose their homes and will provide up to a year and a half of assistance.
Two area rail projects receive grants from state

(WLUK) -- Rail improvement projects around the state are getting a boost, including two in Northeast Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced nearly $8 million in grants and loans for five freight rail improvement projects. The projects will lengthen rail spurs, install conveyance equipment, and increase storage capacity at Wisconsin facilities.
“I’ll be like a turd in water’: Text messages show Prehn stayed past the expiration of his term to keep DNR board under GOP control

A Natural Resources Board member who refused to vacate his seat when his term expired did so to keep the board under Republican control, according to newly released text messages from his cell phone. The texts also show he received support from prominent state politicians as Republicans in the legislature blocked board appointments from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Poll: Independents give Michels, Johnson edge in Wisconsin races

Millions of Floridians are without power as Hurricane Ian moves towards the Carolinas. The Columbus City Council is dissolving the local municipal court, following a vote Thursday night. Deerfield High School students hold walkout for handling of social media threat. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. High school students in Deerfield...
M/V Mark W. Barker makes Top 16 in "Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin" contest

Your votes are still needed for the M/V Mark W. Barker in the “Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin” contest. Built by Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding and launched earlier this year, the M/V Mark W. Barker was voted into the Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin’s Sweet Sixteen as its fifth seed. The M/V Mark W. Barker was the first Great Lakes freighter built in the United States since the 1980s. Organized by the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, voting is open for the second round by clicking this link. The vessel will face off against the 12th seeded Aerozen Advanced Performance Coating System produced by Milwaukee’s Hentzen Coatings.
Wisconsin test scores show post-pandemic academic slide

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Test scores for Wisconsin grade school students show declines since the coronavirus pandemic and persistent gaps, though there were signs of progress in the last school year. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday on the math and language arts tests for grades three through eight released...
Manure processing plant a possibility to keep Dane Co. lakes clean

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County leaders will look into developing a manure processing plant in order to keep area lakes clean by reducing phosphorous runoff. County Executive Joe Parisi and clean lakes advocates announced that the 2023 budget will include $3 million for a feasibility study into opening a commercial grade, community-wide processing plant and include funding for a potential development site.
Wisconsin Republicans veto-proof supermajority within reach

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed bills on issues like abortion, guns, schools, and elections. In this fall's election, Republicans could capture a supermajority that would allow the GOP to bypass the governor – and pass the bills despite vetoes. Gov. Evers set the state record...
Wisconsin could add electric vehicle chargers on highways by Spring 2023

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New electric vehicle charging stations are on their way to Wisconsin. It’s part of the Biden administration’s plan to spur widespread adoption of zero-emission cars. All 50 states received final approval Tuesday from the U.S. Transportation Department to begin construction on a nationwide...
Wisconsin Republicans sue the city of Milwaukee, demanding information about effort to get out the vote

The Republican Party of Wisconsin is suing the city of Milwaukee's mayor and election commission, demanding they release communications from city employees about a privately-funded get-out-the-vote effort. Republican leaders claim the mobilization effort is meant to help Democrats, and argue using city resources to support the partisan campaign would be...
WPS says monthly bills will rise this winter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Your bank account already knows costs for necessities are up. We already pay more at the pump, and at the grocery store. Now, with winter on the way, you can add heating your home to that list. Wisconsin Public Service said there are two big factors...
Sennett Parents Reaction

Wisconsin utility crews heading to Florida to assist in Ian repair efforts. Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Florida coast as a category 4 storm. Wisconsin utility crews heading to Florida to assist in Ian repair efforts. Updated: 13 minutes ago. |. Ian is leaving behind devastating damage and flooding...
