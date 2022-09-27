ADAMS, Mass. – Wahconah senior Tommy Dunham carded a 40 to clinch a 165-169 win over Hoosac Valley at Forest Park Country Club on Thursday. “We were down 5 shots going into the final group and senior Tommy ‘Gunns’ Dunham came in with a clutch score of 40 to lift us to the victory,” Wahconah coach Pete Terpak said. "Gunner played great today, especially for never seeing Forest Park. Proud of him for sure.

ADAMS, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO