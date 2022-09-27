Middletown, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Middletown.
The Harrisburg High School soccer team will have a game with Middletown Area High School on September 26, 2022, 21:01:00.
Harrisburg High School
Middletown Area High School
September 26, 2022
21:01:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Harrisburg High School soccer team will have a game with Middletown Area High School on September 27, 2022, 14:30:00.
Harrisburg High School
Middletown Area High School
September 27, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
