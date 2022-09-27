ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

Middletown, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Middletown.

The Harrisburg High School soccer team will have a game with Middletown Area High School on September 26, 2022, 21:01:00.

Harrisburg High School
Middletown Area High School
September 26, 2022
21:01:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Harrisburg High School soccer team will have a game with Middletown Area High School on September 27, 2022, 14:30:00.

Harrisburg High School
Middletown Area High School
September 27, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

'Fall Carlisle' closes out the season for car lovers

CARLISLE, Pa. — Fall Carlisle started its engines this week and will help close out the Carlisle-based show and automobile flea market season. and they are not taking their foot off the gas. From Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, Fall Carlisle has over 8,000 spaces for vendors at their...
CARLISLE, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall

- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
SUNBURY, PA
abc27.com

22 students involved in fight at John Harris High School in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fight involving 22 students took place Tuesday afternoon at John Harris High School in Harrisburg. According to a statement from Harrisburg School District Superintendent Eric Turman, which was released on Sept. 28, the fight occurred outside of the cafeteria of the school around noon on Tuesday. One student was injured in the fight and received medical treatment.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Harrisburg, PA
Sports
Middletown, PA
Sports
Harrisburg, PA
Education
Middletown, PA
Education
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

History Hit: Columbia packs a lot into a small, walkable town

Central PA is full of small wonders, nearby places that are tight in geography but long on things to do and see. Take, for example, Columbia, located just 28 miles southeast of Harrisburg in Lancaster County. Founded in 1726, the town is a quaint and interesting place, ideal for spending an educational day exploring. I recommend five stops for a fall day trip to Columbia.
COLUMBIA, PA
WGAL

Student brings gun to Mechanicsburg elementary school

A student brought a gun to a Mechanicsburg Area School District elementary school on Tuesday. Late in the school day, a student reported that another student was in possession of a gun at Elmwood Academy, according to Superintendent Mark K. Leidy. "We immediately intervened with the student in question. We,...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Education#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports
WGAL

Commercial vehicle hits pedestrian in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. — A person was seriously injured Wednesday morning in Carlisle after they were hit by a commercial vehicle, police said. The incident happened at the intersection of North Hanover Street and Penn Street. The intersection is shut down while police conduct an investigation and reconstruction. As of...
CARLISLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27.com

New Penn State Health center complete in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new choice for health care in the Midstate that has been two and a half years in the making. On Monday, Oct. 3, The new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center will welcome its first patients. “Whether you’re greeted by Barb the greeter, or...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Firearm brought to Mechanicsburg school by student

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Mechanicsburg Area School District released a statement Tuesday evening confirming a student brought a firearm to the school earlier in the day. According to Superintendent Mark K. Leidy, a student reported that another student had a firearm at Elmwood Academy on Sept. 27. School officials intervened...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

After school fight involving 22 kids, Harrisburg police say they’ll step in to provide security

Harrisburg officials on Thursday confirmed 22 students were involved in a fight at the John Harris high school campus earlier this week that sent a boy to the hospital. City officials pledged to step up and help the high school’s security team through training and adding officers to patrol the buildings doing “wellness checks.” The new information was released at a 1 p.m. news conference Thursday at city hall.
HARRISBURG, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Pennsylvania's Best French Fries

- You're in luck if you're hungry for a tasty plate of fries. Pennsylvania has more than its fair share of restaurants serving up some of the best fries in the country. Here are 5 of the state's best restaurants for French fries. The list includes Philadelphia's Chickie's & Pete's, Carlisle's Cafe Bruges, J.R.'s Fresh Cut Fries, and The Pickle Nickel in Dillsburg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

$5M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer has sold a winning scratch-off ticket worth $5 million in Dauphin County. According to a release, the winning $5 Million Money Maker scratch-off ticket was sold from the Beer N Cigar shop, located at 3842 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg. Because the store sold the ticket, it receives a $10,000 bonus.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 462 Bridge in York County closes for replacement project

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A bridge in York County is closed for the next month and a half for a replacement project, according to PennDOT. The Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge over Mill Creek in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships shut down at 6 a.m. Tuesday. PennDOT said the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy