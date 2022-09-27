Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
South Hadley Boys Shut Out Lenox
LENOX, Mass. – Charlie Anischik scored a pair of goals Thursday to lead the South Hadley boys soccer team to a 3-0 win over Lenox. The Millionaires (1-6) host Frontier on Monday.
Taconic Shuts Out Ludlow, Evens Record at 2-2
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Just because the Taconic football team won 34-0 against Ludlow on Thursday night, do not think the Thunder did not face any adversity in the game. It did – in the form of penalty flags that have proven costly for this Taconic squad in the past.
Savage, Mounties Sweep Belchertown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Celina Savage recorded 12 kills Wednesday to lead the Mount Greylock volleyball team to a three-set win over Belchertown. Savage also served six aces in the 25-10, 25-21, 25-18 win. Charlotte Coody passed out 17 assists and recorded three kills and three aces. Jackie Branan had...
Ezan, Castro Lead Taconic Boys to Eighth Straight Win
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Ezra Ezan and Reynaldo Castro each scored a pair of goals Thursday to lead the Taconic boys soccer team to a 6-3 win over Westfield Tech. Luke Murphy and Eric Quaidoo each scored a goal, and Job Vengalil finished with two assists in the win. Taconic...
Pittsfield Boys Edge Taconic
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- Pittsfield’s Asa Chard placed sixth overall Wednesday to lead the Generals to a narrow, 29-30, dual meet win over city rival Taconic at Reid Middle School. Chard finished in a time of 19 minutes, 32.64 seconds and got help from teammates Silas Sims, Seth Aitken and...
Calvert Scores Four as Wahconah Boys Top Mount Everett
DALTON, Mass. – Brody Calvert scored four goals Thursday to lead the Wahconah boys soccer team to a 6-2 win over Mount Everett. Ryan Marauszwski had a goal and two assists, and Brady Payson had a goal and an assist in the win. Nathaniel Von Ruden scored with an...
EforAll Announces 2022 Accelerator Program Cohort
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Entrepreneurship for All (EforAll) Berkshire County today announced the 14 business ideas chosen to participate in the Fall 2022 Business Accelerator program which begins the week of Sept. 27. The program will be held in a hybrid format–virtually and select classes at the Berkshire Innovation Center...
Patel Leads Lenox Golfers to Narrow Win at Mount Greylock
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Devin Patel finished 2-over with a 27 Thursday at Waubeeka Golf Links to lead the Lenox golf team to a 162-166 win over Mount Greylock in a match shortened to six holes due to transportation issues for the Millionaires. Patel birdied the eighth hole to highlight...
Big Run from Galliher Keys Taconic Win at Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – On a Taconic volleyball team laden with juniors and seniors, it was sophomore Jadyn Galliher who delivered the biggest points of Tuesday’s three-set win over PIttsfield High. Galliher went to the service line with her team up a set but down, 23-20, in the second.
Ludlow Boys Top Monument Mountain
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Four different players scored a goal for the Ludlow boys soccer team in a 4-0 win over Monument Mountain on Wednesday. Luke Arienti made 10 saves for the Spartans in the loss. Monument Mountain (4-3-1) goes to Monson on Saturday.
Longmeadow Girls Shut Out Wahconah
DALTON, Mass. – Jamie Greenman scored a pair of goals Tuesday to lead the Longmeadow girls soccer team to a 4-0 win at Wahconah. Edriana Collins made 17 saves for Wahconah. “We battled, but Longmeadow is resilient,” coach Maggie Rivers said. “They pressured us and just didn’t let up. We’re hoping to turn things around for Mount Greylock on Friday.”
Hetherington Scores as Improved Mounties Draw with Pope Francis
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Ryan Davis scored in the 72nd minute Wednesday to give the Pope Francis boys soccer team a 1-1 tie with Mount Greylock. Eamon Hetherington scored with an assist from Declan Rogers midway through the second half to give the Mounties a 1-0 lead. “We lost 4-0...
Monson Girls Down Monument Mountain
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. -- Hannah Murphy scored five goals Tuesday to lead the Monson girls soccer team to a 7-1 win over Monument Mountain. Iris Firth scored the lone goal for the Spartans, making it 3-1 early in the second half. Monument Mountain (4-2-2) goes to Lenox on Friday.
PCTV to Host Video Production Training Series
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Community Television announced its Production Training Series for the Fall 2022 season, focusing on field production and the creation of video on-location using camcorders and associated equipment. The series is open to the public, and it is not required to attend every session to participate....
Saunders Leads Drury to Win at Mount Everett
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Madison Saunders scored a second-half goal Wednesday to give the Drury girls soccer team a 1-0 win over Mount Everett. Saunders converted an assist from Alyssa Russell for the game’s only scoring. “It was a good defensive battle tonight on both ends,” Mount Everett coach...
McCann Tech Harriers Split on Road
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. – Camryn Moran and Daniel McGrory placed second and third, respectively, in their Tuesday cross country races to lead the McCan Tech girls and boys to dual meet wins over Easthampton. Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School emerged on top in both its dual meets against the...
Scott Leads McCann Tech Golfers Past Central
ADAMS, Mass. -- Keeghen Scott won one of two contested matches Tuesday at Forest Park as the McCann Tech golf team posted a 21-3 win over Springfield Central. Scott, playing in the second position, swept Central's Anessya Love, 4-0, and took medalist honors with the day's low round of 47.
Wahconah Survives Thriller Against Lee to Go to 10-0
DALTON, Mass. – After winning two straight sets and taking a five-point lead in the fourth, it looked like the Wahconah volleyball team was poised to put away its 10th win on Wednesday night. It did, but it took a little longer than Wahconah might have expected. Lee climbed...
Breitmaier, Kaley Lift Wahconah Golfers to 9-0 Record
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Monument Mountain’s Bradley Danyluck earned medalist honors, but Wahconah pulled out a narrow 178-181 win over the Spartans at Wyantenuck on Wednesday. Danyluck finished with a 41 to lead the field. Wahconah pulled out the match on the strength of a pair of 42s...
BMC Renaming Cancer Center After Former President, CEO
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems is renaming the BMC Cancer Center to honor former health system President and CEO David E. Phelps in recognition of his leadership in the development of the center and its membership in the Dana-Farber Cancer Care Collaborative. The new name is the Phelps...
