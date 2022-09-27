Downtown Sacramento power outage: More than 3,600 SMUD customers without electricity

More than 3,600 SMUD businesses and homes in downtown Sacramento were without electricity Monday evening due to an unplanned outage.

The outage occurred at 6:20 p.m., and crews were expected to restore power by 7:25 p.m. Monday, according to the online outage map for the Sacramento Municipal Utility District.

There were 3,669 SMUD customers without power in the downtown area as of 6:50 p.m.. SMUD reported that crews were assessing the outage, so the cause of the outage was unclear.