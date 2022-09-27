ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Downtown Sacramento power outage: More than 3,600 SMUD customers without electricity

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

More than 3,600 SMUD businesses and homes in downtown Sacramento were without electricity Monday evening due to an unplanned outage.

The outage occurred at 6:20 p.m., and crews were expected to restore power by 7:25 p.m. Monday, according to the online outage map for the Sacramento Municipal Utility District.

There were 3,669 SMUD customers without power in the downtown area as of 6:50 p.m.. SMUD reported that crews were assessing the outage, so the cause of the outage was unclear.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC10

Gas prices in Sacramento spiked overnight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gas prices in Northern California skyrocketed once again, surpassing $6 per gallon and nearing $7 per gallon at some gas stations in Sacramento. The new average price for a gallon of gas in California is $6.18, according to AAA. That's a 15 cent increase from Wednesday's average and a 67 cent increase from one week ago. A gallon of regular gas at Chevron on Florin Road and South Land Park Drive was $6.69 on Thursday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Industry
Sacramento, CA
Business
Sacramento, CA
Industry
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
KCRA.com

Firefighters battled Sacramento apartment fire, 6 displaced

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A fire has burned through the roof of an apartment complex in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento on Wednesday, displacing six people, authorities said. The fire started in the area of Edison and Fulton avenues. Two apartment units were on fire that went through the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Sacramento#Power Outage#Water Energy Supply#Electricity Supply#Construction Maintenance#Smud
capradio.org

Sacramento opens new temporary shelter for unhoused residents on Auburn Boulevard

Starting this week, people experiencing homelessness in Sacramento will have a new option for connecting with services and temporary shelter. The city plans to open its Outreach and Engagement Center full-time on Thursday at 3615 Auburn Boulevard in northeast Sacramento. The facility, located at the city’s former Powerhouse Science Center and Museum, was used earlier this year as a weather respite shelter, opening for 10 days during this month’s record heatwave.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
FOX40

SacRT to offer free rides the first week of October

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Regional Transit will be offering free rides the first week of October in celebration of California Clean Air Day. According to SacRT, the free rides will be for any Sacramento Regional Transit system, including buses, light rail, on-demand SmaRT Ride shuttles, SacRT GO paratransit services, and SacRT’s e-van services from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

35K+
Followers
745
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy