Milwaukie, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Industry experts say demand for more data capacity is increasing, and lots more development is coming. When touring part of Flexential's datacenter campus, called Hillsboro 3, one gets a sense of just how much power, equipment, money and personnel goes into operating Oregon's growing tech sector. Industry experts say the demand for datacenters is increasing, and the flurry of developments Hillsboro has already seen isn't subsiding any time soon. A massive room of "cabinets," or shelves stacked and filled with servers and other computer equipment, lies below an overpass accessible through the lobby stairwell. The dozens and...
