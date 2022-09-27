Read full article on original website
Related
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Queen Elizabeth Used Her Lipstick to Send a Secret Signal and It’s Actually Genius
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As we look back on the life of Queen Elizabeth II, it's clear that she was a remarkable woman. She was a steadfast leader, a skilled diplomat, and, as it turns out, a very smooth operator in awkward social situations without us even realizing it.
EW.com
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
Kathleen Turner Recalls Losing 1990 Tony Award to Maggie Smith — and How Dustin Hoffman Stepped In
Kathleen Turner may have lost at the 1990 Tony Awards, but she did gain a new friend that night — her competition, Maggie Smith. Stars on Broadway "I can tell you a funny story. The first time I was nominated for best actress in a Tony was Cat On A Hot Tin Roof. And that […]
RELATED PEOPLE
womansday.com
See 'The View' Star Whoopi Goldberg’s Strong Reaction to Joy Behar’s Dramatic New Look
The View just started airing a new season, and Joy Behar is already stepping out of her comfort zone. On September 13, the longtime host shocked co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin when she took a seat at the table wearing a bright pink blazer suit. Given that the daytime TV personality has always favored the color black throughout her tenure on the show, she surprised everyone with the unexpected outfit switch-up.
'Jeopardy's' Amy Schneider Shares Sweet Photos From Her Wedding
Amy Schneider announced that she has married the love of her life!. The Jeopardy! champion took to her Twitter to announce that she and Genevieve Davis have tied the knot. Schneider shared a series of photos of her and her now wife as they said "I do." The lovely couple both wore white for the occasion, along with flower crowns atop each of their heads, as they smiled at each other and shared a kiss during the photo op.
‘The Voice’ Contestant Convinces Camila Cabello That Shawn Mendes Is Onstage During Blind Audition
Camila Cabello was shocked by a contestant's blind audition on The Voice. Tanner Howe auditioned for the singing competition show on Monday's episode, choosing to perform a rendition of Shawn Mendes' song, "Mercy." Cabello was quick to recognize the tune, and even questioned whether or not her ex-boyfriend was standing...
Watch 'The Voice' Four-Chair Turn That Camila Cabello Says Is 'My Favorite Song That Anybody Has Sung so Far'
When you’ve got it, you’ve got it, and 17-year-old Parijita Bastola from Severna Park, Maryland, proved that she had what it takes with her performance of Labrinth's "Jealous" on night four of The Voice Blind Auditions. The emotional rendition got all four coaches—Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best Double Names for Babies — For Double the Fun
Double baby names, such as Mary Kate, Anna Grace, or John Patrick, have a deep-rooted tradition in the United States — especially in the South. Using two names as a first name is a great way to honor your favorite family members or to give your child a unique, yet traditional baby name. It’s also a relatively popular option across the pond in the UK — though there, they often place a hyphen in the middle to join the two names (think Ivy-Rose or Tommy-Lee). If you want to do it the British way, there are definitely some names that are...
Teresa Giudice Reveals Why She Had a 'Feeling' She Wouldn't Win 'DWTS'
Teresa Giudice is looking back on her short-lived run on Dancing with the Stars after being sent home on Monday's episode of the celebrity dancing competition show. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, were eliminated after their Elvis Night performance to "All Shook Up" on Monday, Sept. 26, which landed them in the bottom two for the second week in a row.
Who is Harp on 'The Masked Singer'? We String Together Some Guesses!
A new season of Masked Singer means a new slate of celebrities shrouded by elaborate masks and a Twitter feed full of guesses from viewers watching at home. And we're here to help you figure out the famous faces beneath these wilder-than-ever new masks. The Season 8 contestants have a...
Sarah Jessica Parker Attends 'Hocus Pocus 2' Premiere With Her Twin Daughters
Sarah Jessica Parker is ready to celebrate the spell-binding arrival of Hocus Pocus 2—and apparently, so are her two daughters!. Parker, 57, attended the film's premiere in New York City on Tuesday, Sept. 27, with her 13-year-old twins Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell along for the magical ride.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'It Made My Night!' Daniel Durant Moved to Tears After Heartwarming Response to 'DWTS' Performance
CODA star Daniel Durant followed last week’s stellar start on Dancing with the Stars with another amazing performance as he jive danced to “King Creole” on Elvis Night on Dancing with the Stars. Daniel beat out most of his hearing competition, finishing in fifth place with his...
Hayden Panettiere Recalls Being Given a 'Happy Pill' on the Red Carpet at 16
Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the start of her struggle with substance abuse, including one particular instance form when she was was only 16 years old. In a new sneak peek clip from this week's Red Table Talk episode on Facebook Watch, Panettiere, 33, recalled being given a "happy pill" on the red carpet, which she says contributed in part to her battle with addiction.
Mandy Moore Shares Stunning Maternity Photos on Instagram
Mandy Moore is just a few short weeks away from becoming a mom of two. She announced her second pregnancy in June with husband, Taylor Goldsmith, with whom she already shares one-year-old son August. Today, the 38-year-old actress shared a few radiant snaps from a recent maternity photoshoot with her...
Hailey Bieber Addresses Claims She Stole Justin Bieber From Selena Gomez in Bombshell Interview
Hailey Bieber has officially addressed the rumors that she stole her husband, Justin Bieber, from his ex, Selena Gomez. During a sit-down interview with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the model officially put all rumors to rest regarding the relationship timeline. Cooper addressed that Hailey's husband was...
Christina Ricci Reveals How Her Family (Dogs Too!) Likes To Celebrate Halloween
It's almost trick-or-treating season, which means a lot of family fun and tasty snacks for actress and dog lover Christina Ricci. The Yellowjackets star and mom of two recently sat down with Parade to discuss her new partnership with pet food brand Stella & Chewy's as part of its "All You Need is Raw" campaign. She also told us all about her family's Halloween traditions–dogs included.
PETS・
Rebel Wilson Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of 'Pitch Perfect' With Behind-the-Scenes Clip
Rebel Wilson is wishing a happy ten-year anniversary (plus one day) to making music with her mouth in the iconic Pitch Perfect series. The actress, who played Fat Amy in the trilogy that had audiences in a chokehold, was reminded of the big day by a pop culture-focused Twitter account that celebrated the anniversary a day early, on Sept. 27, by sharing the "Party in the USA" scene on Twitter.
Kim Kardashian Is a 'Cheetah Girl' in Skintight Outfit in New Instagram Photos
Kim Kardashian is quite busy these days with new business ventures, like her private equity firm and her new title of Global Ambassador of Stuart Weitzman, but she still has time to push the envelope when it comes to fashion, no matter how uncomfortable or shocking. Now, she's fully embracing...
Parade
54K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.https://parade.com/
Comments / 1