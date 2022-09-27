ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 1

Related
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Glamour

Queen Elizabeth Used Her Lipstick to Send a Secret Signal and It’s Actually Genius

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As we look back on the life of Queen Elizabeth II, it's clear that she was a remarkable woman. She was a steadfast leader, a skilled diplomat, and, as it turns out, a very smooth operator in awkward social situations without us even realizing it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathie Lee Gifford
Person
Regis Philbin
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Kelly Ripa
Person
Michael Gelman
womansday.com

See 'The View' Star Whoopi Goldberg’s Strong Reaction to Joy Behar’s Dramatic New Look

The View just started airing a new season, and Joy Behar is already stepping out of her comfort zone. On September 13, the longtime host shocked co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin when she took a seat at the table wearing a bright pink blazer suit. Given that the daytime TV personality has always favored the color black throughout her tenure on the show, she surprised everyone with the unexpected outfit switch-up.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Parade

'Jeopardy's' Amy Schneider Shares Sweet Photos From Her Wedding

Amy Schneider announced that she has married the love of her life!. The Jeopardy! champion took to her Twitter to announce that she and Genevieve Davis have tied the knot. Schneider shared a series of photos of her and her now wife as they said "I do." The lovely couple both wore white for the occasion, along with flower crowns atop each of their heads, as they smiled at each other and shared a kiss during the photo op.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Friendship#Live With Regis And Kelly
SheKnows

The Best Double Names for Babies — For Double the Fun

Double baby names, such as Mary Kate, Anna Grace, or John Patrick, have a deep-rooted tradition in the United States — especially in the South. Using two names as a first name is a great way to honor your favorite family members or to give your child a unique, yet traditional baby name. It’s also a relatively popular option across the pond in the UK — though there, they often place a hyphen in the middle to join the two names (think Ivy-Rose or Tommy-Lee). If you want to do it the British way, there are definitely some names that are...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Parade

Teresa Giudice Reveals Why She Had a 'Feeling' She Wouldn't Win 'DWTS'

Teresa Giudice is looking back on her short-lived run on Dancing with the Stars after being sent home on Monday's episode of the celebrity dancing competition show. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, were eliminated after their Elvis Night performance to "All Shook Up" on Monday, Sept. 26, which landed them in the bottom two for the second week in a row.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

Hayden Panettiere Recalls Being Given a 'Happy Pill' on the Red Carpet at 16

Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the start of her struggle with substance abuse, including one particular instance form when she was was only 16 years old. In a new sneak peek clip from this week's Red Table Talk episode on Facebook Watch, Panettiere, 33, recalled being given a "happy pill" on the red carpet, which she says contributed in part to her battle with addiction.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Mandy Moore Shares Stunning Maternity Photos on Instagram

Mandy Moore is just a few short weeks away from becoming a mom of two. She announced her second pregnancy in June with husband, Taylor Goldsmith, with whom she already shares one-year-old son August. Today, the 38-year-old actress shared a few radiant snaps from a recent maternity photoshoot with her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Parade

Christina Ricci Reveals How Her Family (Dogs Too!) Likes To Celebrate Halloween

It's almost trick-or-treating season, which means a lot of family fun and tasty snacks for actress and dog lover Christina Ricci. The Yellowjackets star and mom of two recently sat down with Parade to discuss her new partnership with pet food brand Stella & Chewy's as part of its "All You Need is Raw" campaign. She also told us all about her family's Halloween traditions–dogs included.
PETS
Parade

Rebel Wilson Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of 'Pitch Perfect' With Behind-the-Scenes Clip

Rebel Wilson is wishing a happy ten-year anniversary (plus one day) to making music with her mouth in the iconic Pitch Perfect series. The actress, who played Fat Amy in the trilogy that had audiences in a chokehold, was reminded of the big day by a pop culture-focused Twitter account that celebrated the anniversary a day early, on Sept. 27, by sharing the "Party in the USA" scene on Twitter.
MOVIES
Parade

Parade

54K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy