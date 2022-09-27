ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Hope Mills, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The St. Pauls High School soccer team will have a game with South View High School on September 27, 2022, 15:00:00.

St. Pauls High School
South View High School
September 27, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
piedmontexedra.com

Piedmont football won’t play homecoming game

Piedmont High School’s football team will not host its homecoming game on September 30 against De Anza. The decision was made on September 27 after injuries left just 13 players at practice the day before. “It sucks,” sophomore quarterback Markos Lagios said. “I’m just looking forward to it every...
PIEDMONT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Education
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Education
NBC Bay Area

King Estate Shooting Target Was Hunted Down by Rivals From Old School

Authorities believe the intended target of Wednesday’s Oakland school shooting was a newly enrolled student who was tracked down by gang rivals from his old school in Oakland, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned. “It appears that it was purposely done,” said Oakland City Councilman Noel Gallo...
OAKLAND, CA
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports
KRON4 News

Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
multifamilybiz.com

Housing Authority of The City of Alameda Announces Opening of 92-Unit Rosefield Village Affordable Apartment Community

ALAMEDA, CA - Rosefield Village was developed by Island City Development, an affiliate of the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA). Rosefield Village provides 92 affordable apartment homes for families in a warm and friendly environment. The site is a prime example of how redevelopment of existing properties can provide opportunities to increase the number of affordable homes—originally, Rosefield Village property had 53 units. The 2.4-acre property is located at 727 Buena Vista Ave, in an amenity-rich neighborhood, one block from the Webster Street commercial district.
ALAMEDA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS San Francisco

Mare Island Waterfront Weekend celebration returns to Vallejo

VALLEJO - Vallejo's annual Waterfront Weekend festivities are set to return this Saturday for the eighth time. Like many street fairs, the eighth annual Waterfront Weekend includes a beer and wine garden, live music and a kids' zone -- all enjoyable pursuits, but what makes it special is its focus on the elements that make the city unique. These include Vallejo's Filipino community and other communities of color, its waterfront and the fact that the city encompasses its own peninsula, also known as Mare Island.Speaking of Mare Island, there's a whole slate of offerings specific to the former naval shipyard, including...
VALLEJO, CA
Secret SF

Escape To A Glowing Garden Paradise At Oakland’s Autumn Lights Festival

Oakland’s Autumn Lights Festival is back this year from October 13-15 at the Gardens at Lake Merritt! Take a trip across the Bay to a glimmering oasis of light installations distributed throughout these lovely lakeside gardens, which have been a beloved feature of the city for over 50 years. The festival is a major fundraiser for the Gardens that helps to keep them thriving all year round so that the public may continue to enjoy them for free. Over 100 artists will create exciting and innovative light art pieces for three glorious nights at the Gardens. Many of this year’s installations are brand-new, with exciting cutting-edge displays around every corner. The festival also includes an art festival each night where pieces will be available for purchase. The participating artists at the event donated their time in order to create these light installations, so be sure to show your appreciation by purchasing their art. General admission to the Autumn Lights Festival is $20 for adults and $7 for children ages 6-17. You can purchase tickets for the earlier shift from 6-8:30pm or the later shift from 8:30-11pm.
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

Why This Inner Richmond Ice Cream Legend Could Be Forced to Move

Even a San Francisco legacy business can be at jeopardy of being priced out, and the business owners might not even know it. Such was the case for Sean and Alice Kim, owners of the 63-year-old Richmond District favorite, Joe’s Ice Cream. KQED reports Sean Kim happened to be on-site when a building surveyor came by in August, and Kim learned from him that the building was not only up for sale, but that a buyer was lined up.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Six Adults Hurt in Shooting at Northern California School

Six people were injured in a school shooting Wednesday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills, police said. Oakland police officials said the shooting took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools. Officers are looking for at least one shooter, but add other suspects might be involved.
OAKLAND, CA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy