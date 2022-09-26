ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

UPDATES: Flagler County, Cities Cancel Garbage Collection Thursday-Friday, Palm Coast Facilities Close Tuesday at Noon, Mayor Signs State of Emergency

By admin
flaglernewsweekly.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast, Ormond Beach officials ask locals to minimize water use as crews assess storm damage

Officials in Palm Coast, Ormond Beach and other area cities are asking locals to conserve water to avoid straining the cities' utility systems as floodwaters recede. Looking for information on road closures, curfews and storm recovery?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents,...
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast Facility Update Following Hurricane Ian

Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast is currently in the recovery phase following Hurricane Ian. City staff is conducting damage assessment city-wide to identify any potential safety hazards. The City of Palm Coast facilities, parks, and trails remain closed at this time out of an abundance of caution. Many areas throughout our community have downed trees, significant saturation, and remain without power.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

What Comes Next: Hurricane Ian Recovery In Progress

Littered with what under normal circumstances would be unfathomable in Flagler Beach, plastic bottles, lumber, and all sorts of debris have found their way ashore, settling in the dunes, or what’s left of them. Flagler Beach Ocean Rescue director Tom Gillin closes off the beach access walkover points with...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Flagler County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Palm Coast, FL
City
Flagler Beach, FL
Flagler Beach, FL
Government
Bunnell, FL
Government
City
Bunnell, FL
Flagler County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Palm Coast, FL
Government
flaglerlive.com

Pier’s End Collapses, More Flagler Areas Evacuated, 70% of County Without Power, Dunes Damaged

Previous days’ Ian coverage: Sunday | Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday. Flagler residents, text your pictures and reports of damage, including location, to 386/503-3808. Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.—As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, nearly 70 percent of Flagler County residents were without power–46,130 customers out of 66,910, or 20,000 more than this morning. Ian was again Hurricane Ian as it churned at 75 miles per hour parallel with the Flagler County coast.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County sees dune breaches, downed power lines, intermittent flooding after Ian

Flagler County officials are providing this update of the overall condition of the county as the storm restrengthens to Hurricane Ian. Looking for information on road closures, curfews and storm recovery?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. “Deputy County Administrator...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast Residents Urged to Conserve Water During Storm

Palm Coast – As Hurricane Ian continues its push through Central Florida, residents are advised to pay close attention to weather reports and media reports regarding flooding that might occur due to continuous rainfall. Heavy rainfall from the storm is expected to continue through Friday evening. As a result,...
PALM COAST, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler County Ian Countywide Update as of 5 p.m. September 29

September 29, 2022 – Flagler County officials are providing this update of the overall condition of the county as the storm restrengthens to Hurricane Ian. “Deputy County Administrator Jorge Salinas and I have toured Flagler and had a firsthand look at damage we have suffered,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito. “It’s devastating for us all. Rest assured that we have all hands-on deck to keep residents safe. Unfortunately, there is little we can do to stop Mother Nature. We are all holding our collective breath.”
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Volusia, Flagler County announce curfews for Hurricane Ian

Two Central Florida counties have announced curfews for residents on Wednesday and Thursday night. The curfews in both counties will begin at 8 p.m. and run until 7 a.m. the next morning. In addition, Volusia County has forbidden driving on the beach due to fears of storm surge from Hurricane Ian, closed Barracuda Bridge and noted that all bridges over the Halifax River will close in the event of wind speeds over 39 mph.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Leave immediately’: Flagler County urges some residents to evacuate over flooding concerns

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County officials are urging residents of several southeast Flagler neighborhoods Thursday afternoon to leave immediately. Residents of Bulow Mobile Home Park, Flagler Beach Polo Club West, Bulow Woods, Seaside Landings, Flagler Beach Polo Club, as well as the previously evacuated areas off Lambert Avenue and Palm Drive – also known as Hurricane Evacuation Zone B – are asked to leave immediately due to expectations of significant flooding, officials said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Emergency Management#Mayor#State Of Emergency#Garbage Collection#Palm Coast Facilities#Hurricane Ian
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Volusia dealing with flooding, power outages: Friday morning update

Hurricane Ian has left Florida, but now the power restoration and cleanup begins. The National Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, that Volusia County can expect record river flooding to continue to next week. The storm is now expect to hit the Carolinas this afternoon with hurricane...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia County deputies search for missing Ormond Beach man

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies had begun to search for a missing, 60-year-old man out of Ormond Beach. Tony McGlothlin left his home on Myrtle Jo Drive Thursday evening in a dark blue 1998 Dodge Ram with Florida tag GFW-Q12, deputies said. McGlothlin was reportedly last seen wearing a white T-shirt, green khaki shorts and flip-flops and he has shown recent signs of memory loss, according to the sheriff’s office.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
WESH

Volusia County extends curfew due to 'historic levels' of flooding

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has experienced flooding from Hurricane Ian. Leaders gave an update Thursday morning on the hurricane's impact on the county. The county confirmed a 72-year-old man died after trying to drain his pool in Deltona. “Our county has already experienced historic levels of flooding...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
askflagler.com

Flagler Beach, Mondex to Receive Evacuation Order Wednesday Morning

A news conference on Tuesday afternoon by government leaders in Flagler County made clear to residents that residents of several key areas could expect an evacuation order some time Wednesday morning. Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord confirmed what had already been hinted at by the county press office in an earlier email.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Daytona Beach shopping plaza torn apart by Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A South Atlantic avenue Daytona Beach plaza was nearly torn to shreds after Hurricane Ian ripped through the coastal city Thursday morning. Gov. Ron DeSantis will give an update at 8:45 a.m. Friday on recovery efforts in Florida. You can watch in the live player above.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy