UPDATES: Flagler County, Cities Cancel Garbage Collection Thursday-Friday, Palm Coast Facilities Close Tuesday at Noon, Mayor Signs State of Emergency

palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast, Ormond Beach officials ask locals to minimize water use as crews assess storm damage
Officials in Palm Coast, Ormond Beach and other area cities are asking locals to conserve water to avoid straining the cities' utility systems as floodwaters recede. Looking for information on road closures, curfews and storm recovery?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents,...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast Facility Update Following Hurricane Ian
Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast is currently in the recovery phase following Hurricane Ian. City staff is conducting damage assessment city-wide to identify any potential safety hazards. The City of Palm Coast facilities, parks, and trails remain closed at this time out of an abundance of caution. Many areas throughout our community have downed trees, significant saturation, and remain without power.
flaglernewsweekly.com
What Comes Next: Hurricane Ian Recovery In Progress
Littered with what under normal circumstances would be unfathomable in Flagler Beach, plastic bottles, lumber, and all sorts of debris have found their way ashore, settling in the dunes, or what’s left of them. Flagler Beach Ocean Rescue director Tom Gillin closes off the beach access walkover points with...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler Beach pier sustains 'significant damage' as Ian churns northward toward Flagler
Surging waves from Hurricane Ian ripped down the seaward end of the Flagler Beach pier the afternoon of Sept. 29 as the storm curved northward toward Flagler County. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For...
fox35orlando.com
Several businesses in Daytona Beach slammed by Hurricane Ian
Volusia County was still experiencing heavy rain and wind gusts from Hurricane Ian late Thursday. Daytona Beach is beginning clean-up efforts after several shopping centers were damaged by the storm.
flaglerlive.com
Pier’s End Collapses, More Flagler Areas Evacuated, 70% of County Without Power, Dunes Damaged
Previous days’ Ian coverage: Sunday | Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday. Flagler residents, text your pictures and reports of damage, including location, to 386/503-3808. Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.—As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, nearly 70 percent of Flagler County residents were without power–46,130 customers out of 66,910, or 20,000 more than this morning. Ian was again Hurricane Ian as it churned at 75 miles per hour parallel with the Flagler County coast.
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County sees dune breaches, downed power lines, intermittent flooding after Ian
Flagler County officials are providing this update of the overall condition of the county as the storm restrengthens to Hurricane Ian. Looking for information on road closures, curfews and storm recovery?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. “Deputy County Administrator...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast Residents Urged to Conserve Water During Storm
Palm Coast – As Hurricane Ian continues its push through Central Florida, residents are advised to pay close attention to weather reports and media reports regarding flooding that might occur due to continuous rainfall. Heavy rainfall from the storm is expected to continue through Friday evening. As a result,...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler County Ian Countywide Update as of 5 p.m. September 29
September 29, 2022 – Flagler County officials are providing this update of the overall condition of the county as the storm restrengthens to Hurricane Ian. “Deputy County Administrator Jorge Salinas and I have toured Flagler and had a firsthand look at damage we have suffered,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito. “It’s devastating for us all. Rest assured that we have all hands-on deck to keep residents safe. Unfortunately, there is little we can do to stop Mother Nature. We are all holding our collective breath.”
Volusia, Flagler County announce curfews for Hurricane Ian
Two Central Florida counties have announced curfews for residents on Wednesday and Thursday night. The curfews in both counties will begin at 8 p.m. and run until 7 a.m. the next morning. In addition, Volusia County has forbidden driving on the beach due to fears of storm surge from Hurricane Ian, closed Barracuda Bridge and noted that all bridges over the Halifax River will close in the event of wind speeds over 39 mph.
Daytona Beach mayor on how the city prepared new residents and seniors for Ian's impact
Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry told "CBS Mornings" that the popular tourist destination city has never sustained the amount of rain and wind it has been getting since Hurricane Ian first entered Florida on Wednesday. The city itself is located on the opposite side of Florida, where Ian first made...
‘Leave immediately’: Flagler County urges some residents to evacuate over flooding concerns
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County officials are urging residents of several southeast Flagler neighborhoods Thursday afternoon to leave immediately. Residents of Bulow Mobile Home Park, Flagler Beach Polo Club West, Bulow Woods, Seaside Landings, Flagler Beach Polo Club, as well as the previously evacuated areas off Lambert Avenue and Palm Drive – also known as Hurricane Evacuation Zone B – are asked to leave immediately due to expectations of significant flooding, officials said.
click orlando
Here are the Central Florida counties imposing curfews for Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Curfews are in place in different Central Florida counties as of Wednesday, meant to keep people safe as Hurricane Ian risks exposing them to hazards such as downed power lines, flying debris, flooding and more dangers. Leaders of Volusia and Flagler counties have said residents...
fox35orlando.com
Flagler, Seminole counties ask some residents to evacuate as Hurricane Ian nears Florida
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Flagler and Seminole counties has asked residents in some areas to evacuate as an intensifying Hurricane Ian threatens Florida. Effective at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The following Zones are asked to leave and seek shelter:. Residents and visitors in mobile homes and RVs countywide. Zone A, the...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Volusia dealing with flooding, power outages: Friday morning update
Hurricane Ian has left Florida, but now the power restoration and cleanup begins. The National Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, that Volusia County can expect record river flooding to continue to next week. The storm is now expect to hit the Carolinas this afternoon with hurricane...
click orlando
Volusia County deputies search for missing Ormond Beach man
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies had begun to search for a missing, 60-year-old man out of Ormond Beach. Tony McGlothlin left his home on Myrtle Jo Drive Thursday evening in a dark blue 1998 Dodge Ram with Florida tag GFW-Q12, deputies said. McGlothlin was reportedly last seen wearing a white T-shirt, green khaki shorts and flip-flops and he has shown recent signs of memory loss, according to the sheriff’s office.
flaglerlive.com
Don’t Expect Flagler To Be At Top of FPL’s List for Power Restoration After Ian
Flagler County has an unhappy history of finding itself near the bottom of the list of counties to have their power restored in previous hurricanes. That may yet again be the case in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devastation as more populous counties get attention first. Efforts to restore...
WESH
Volusia County extends curfew due to 'historic levels' of flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has experienced flooding from Hurricane Ian. Leaders gave an update Thursday morning on the hurricane's impact on the county. The county confirmed a 72-year-old man died after trying to drain his pool in Deltona. “Our county has already experienced historic levels of flooding...
askflagler.com
Flagler Beach, Mondex to Receive Evacuation Order Wednesday Morning
A news conference on Tuesday afternoon by government leaders in Flagler County made clear to residents that residents of several key areas could expect an evacuation order some time Wednesday morning. Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord confirmed what had already been hinted at by the county press office in an earlier email.
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach shopping plaza torn apart by Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A South Atlantic avenue Daytona Beach plaza was nearly torn to shreds after Hurricane Ian ripped through the coastal city Thursday morning. Gov. Ron DeSantis will give an update at 8:45 a.m. Friday on recovery efforts in Florida. You can watch in the live player above.
