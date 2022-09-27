ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manlius, IL

Manlius, September 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Kewanee High School basketball team will have a game with Bureau Valley High School on September 27, 2022, 14:15:00.

Kewanee High School
Bureau Valley High School
September 27, 2022
14:15:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Roller skating event a ‘test run.’ Organizer eyes permanent skating/youth center

Roller skating is returning to Galesburg. Whether it’s just a one-day event or a more permanent entertainment option remains to be seen. A day of family and adult fun is set for Saturday, Oct. 22 at the former Skate Palace, 1855 E. Knox St. in Galesburg. The event, sponsored by Michael Spinks and not-for-profit All-Stars Sports Academy, will feature roller skating for all ages from 1 to 8 p.m. There also will be other games and contests, a pitching speed radar gun, and food trucks on site.
GALESBURG, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Police: Student, 14, videoed while changing clothes at Galesburg High School

GALESBURG — A 14-year-old told police on Friday evening that she was recorded while changing clothes at Galesburg High School. Officers responded to the girl’s residence at 7:28 p.m. where a parent told them that the two individuals had recorded the girl at the school. The parent said he does want to press charges.
GALESBURG, IL
davenportlibrary.com

The Davenport Conspiracy

Mid-September through mid-October marks Iowa Archaeology Month, the perfect occasion to tell the story of Davenport’s most notorious adventures in archaeology. In January of 1877, the Reverend Jacob Gass, a Swiss-born minister serving the First Lutheran Church and aspiring antiquarian, uncovered two slate tablets in a burial mound on the Cook Farm in southwest Davenport. One depicted cremation and hunting scenes on each of two sides; the other appeared to be a calendar. The discovery excited members of the Davenport Academy of Sciences, who believed the tablets could support the theory that an ancient civilization of “Mound Builders” once existed on the North American continent. The Academy encouraged Gass, now among its members, to dig again. The following January, Mound 11 at the Cook Farm yielded a limestone tablet with a red-colored figure holding a bow and sitting astride a sun icon. Above the figure were two images of bird-shaped pipes.
DAVENPORT, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Vehicle abandoned after crashing into tree on North Kellogg Street, Galesburg

GALESBURG — A vehicle crashed into a tree and was abandoned in northeastern Galesburg Sunday night, according to a police report. Officers were called to the 400 block of North Kellogg Street at 9:17 p.m., where a silver, 2008 Dodge Caravan had crashed into a tree in someone’s yard. Airbags had been deployed and the vehicle suffered heavy damage, but no one was with the vehicle. No witnesses reported seeing the crash, but one witness reported seeing a man running away from the scene following the crash.
GALESBURG, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kewanee, IL
City
Normal, IL
City
Manlius, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Basketball
wcsjnews.com

Marseilles Man Killed in ATV Accident in Seneca

The Seneca Police Department has released information about an ATV accident that occurred this past weekend. Seneca Police Chief George Lamboley said a passerby saw a man and a flipped ATV off the roadway on East 2850th Road or Brookfield Drive in Seneca around 6 a.m. on Sunday, September 25th.
SENECA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

A new beginning for a historic church in Knox Co.

PEORIA (25 News Now) - An old church just south of Knoxville was forced to close its doors during to the pandemic. It sat empty for nine months before a couple decided they wanted to buy the historic chapel and renovate it. Our Morning Reporter Brett Brooks has the story...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#The Kewanee High School#Bureau Valley High School
walls102.com

Areas of Mendota lose phone; Internet service

MENDOTA – Many customers of Frontier Telephone and Internet were without service after having a main trunk line damaged last Thursday. Officials with the city of Mendota confirmed that a horizontal drilling machine damaged multiple utility services at the corner of Pennsylvania Ave and Monroe Street. Since spring, over two dozen different underground utilities have been damaged during the installation of city-wide fiber optic lines, including water, sewer, electric and gas lines.
MENDOTA, IL
WGN News

Frost Advisory issued for counties in Northwest Illinois

A Frost Advisory has been issued for several counties for overnight. The advisory runs from midnight to 8 a.m. Wednesday and includes DeKalb, La Salle, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. Protect outdoor plants with coverings or bring them inside. Wednesday’s high should eventually reach 60 degrees with a 30% chance for showers.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Water damage at Ashley leads to salvage sale

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A private water main break has damaged 75% of showroom products at the Ashley Homestore on North Knoxville Avenue in Peoria. It’s not great for the company, but it means that you could score a great deal. According to Ashley’s Director of Sales Tom...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Injured in Early Tuesday Morning Single Vehicle Crash

Shortly before 2:00 Tuesday morning Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of S. IL RTE 2 for a single vehicle accident. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that 27-year-old Andrew R. Boken of Oregon was driving a GMC pickup truck north in the 7000 block of S. IL RTE 2, when the truck exited the west side of the roadway, striking a mailbox, and a moderate sized tree.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Coffee craze! You’ll soon have 4 new options in Galesburg

Ground will soon be broken on two new coffee shops in Galesburg, and another two are in the works. Dame Fine Coffee recently secured property at the corner of East Main Street and Illinois Avenue where it has broken ground and plans to open a double drive-thru building around Thanksgiving. The Monmouth-based company has operated from a temporary coffee trailer on North Henderson Street since March, and is seeking a permanent home on the north side of town.
GALESBURG, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Something Strange In The Sky, Several Military Aircraft Seen At The Rockford Airport Shortly Afterwards

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Freeport woman dies after home explosion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Officials confirmed Wednesday that Bonnie Bawinkel, 60, of Freeport has died after more than a two-week battle in the hospital. Bonnie and her husband, Al Bawinkel were airlifted Tuesday, Sept. 13, after an explosion at their home in Freeport. Bonnie was initially transported from her home...
FREEPORT, IL
KWQC

13-year-old charged with making threats at Davenport intermediate school

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection with threats made at a Davenport intermediate school. Davenport police school resource officers received information regarding the possible threat of violence to students and staff at Smart Intermediate School, police said in a media release. Additional officers responded to...
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Knox County Board approves second round of ARPA grant funds, totaling $570K

The Knox County Board signed off on the disbursement of six grants Wednesday night to various organizations in Galesburg for the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds. $570,000 in federal money was awarded to organizations such as the Galesburg Civic Art Center for the purpose of starting up a local arts-related periodical or for the Volunteer Network on Aging for the organization’s home-delivered meals program.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Ready for the Knox County Scenic Drive? Here’s 6 things to know

The season has changed, the calendar will soon flip and the leaves are starting to turn colors. That means it’s time for the Knox County Scenic Drive. The Knox County Scenic Drive gets underway Saturday and Sunday at various locations around the county. It continues the following weekend, Oct. 8 and 9. The event is a self-guided car tour, allowing you to navigate your way through the small towns of Knox County, displaying the best they have to offer.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Galesburg burglaries: $25K in wiring stolen from former Bergner's HVAC units

GALESBURG — At 2:29 p.m. Sunday, the HVAC units at the former Bergner’s were heavily damaged. The owner of the former store told police he had gone to check on the property, 1090 W. Carl Sandburg Drive, and could see that a HVAC unit was open. He went to the roof and discovered that both the heating and cooling units had been broken open and stripped of all their wiring. The estimated value of the taken wiring is $25,000, with the units themselves being valued at $50,000 and $10,000.
GALESBURG, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
158
Followers
206
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy