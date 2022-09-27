ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malone, FL

Malone, September 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Ponce de Leon HS basketball team will have a game with Malone School on September 27, 2022, 14:00:00.

Ponce de Leon HS
Malone School
September 27, 2022
14:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

Some Wiregrass high school football games moved to Thursday due to Hurricane Ian

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to the threat of inclement weather this week, some area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

This Week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rayven Hall, a senior at Sneads High School, made a huge decision during her junior year. “I signed with the national guard the day I turned 17,” Hall said. “And then I was officially sworn in October 27th.”. Going into her senior year, Rayven...
SNEADS, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Legals – September 29, 2022

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR JACKSON COUNTY, FLORIDA. JEANIE GRIFFIN, ET.AL., Defendants. TO: CECIL J. GRIFFIN, JR. CECIL J. GRIFFIN, deceased, his unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees, judgment creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against him; the unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees and judgment creditors of defendant, deceased, and all other parties claiming by, through under or against defendant; and all unknown natural persons, if alive, and if dead or not known to be dead or alive, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and judgment creditors, or other parties claiming by, through, under or against those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees, or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any corporation or other legal entity named as a defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described defendants or parties claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in this complaint.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

1st APPEARANCE for September 27, 2022

Christopher Nelson: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Clifford Barber: Failure to appear for issue of worthless checks- $500 cash bond, bold for Holmes County- no bond. Earnest Wambles: Violation of state probation arraignment- no bond arraigned. Jason Fonsen: Violation of state probation arraignment- no bond arraigned.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Malone, FL
wtvy.com

ALEA statewide power outage

The number of students on the campus of enterprise state is up 11-percent this semester. That's according to dean of students Kassie Mathis. She says one contributing factor is several expanded programs on campus -- like nursing. Mechatronics has also been expanded to both the Ozark and Enterprise campuses. Students still have time to enroll in the second mini-term which begins on October 17.
ENTERPRISE, AL
WMBB

Local firefighters head for South Florida

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
wdhn.com

Dothan preps for hurricane evacuees

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass has already begun to prepare for the incoming evacuees the storm will likely bring. “Our biggest concern here in the Wiregrass, Houston County area will be the influx of people,” Houston County EMA Director, Chris Judah said. “The traffic load we will encounter will be high. Our hotels, our resources, restaurants, and things of that nature are going to be filled up quickly.”
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

RV parks fill up with Hurricane Ian evacuees

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Forecasters believe Hurricane Ian will be a major hurricane when it makes landfall somewhere between Tampa and Ft. Myers. Many of those residents have decided not to stick around and some will wind up in the Panhandle. Phones at a Marianna R-V park are ringing off the hook. Florida Caverns RV […]
MARIANNA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#The Ponce De Leon Hs
Post-Searchlight

Predictions, planning and precautions for Hurricane Ian

It’s hurricane season again, and right on cue, Hurricane Ian approaches. The storm, as of the writing of this article, has passed over Cuba and has strengthened into a Category 3 storm. The Post-Searchlight reached out to both government officials and a local meteorologist for advice on the storm.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WMBB

Lynn Haven offering sandbags for residents

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Lynn Haven is giving away sandbags as Tropical Storm Ian makes its way through the Caribbean. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, 10 free sandbags are available to Lynn Haven residents. You can pick up the sand at the front entry way of the […]
WJHG-TV

Lessons learned from Hurricane Michael

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The west coast of Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian’s impact, but inland areas of the Florida peninsula are also at risk. We saw that scenario during Hurricane Michael nearly four years ago. Inland areas, like Jackson County were hit hard. The Jackson County...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Houston County gives $1 million to downtown project

Protestors are demanding reform from Alabama's prison system. Boll Weevil Soap Company receives Gold Retailer Award. The Boll Weevil Soap Company is one of Alabama’s small businesses of the year. 15,000 pharmacies cut from military healthcare network. Updated: 7 hours ago. Active military and veterans are furious that government...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
wtvy.com

Former Elba principal receives 10-year sentence for causing wreck

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - A former Elba school principal has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in a plea deal. Debra Johnson Strickland pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two reduced assault charges, one a lesser felony and the other a misdemeanor. Strickland, on June 5, 2021, drove her car...
ELBA, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan hospital claims it is losing millions

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Southeast Health will receive over two million additional taxpayer dollars annually after Houston County commissioners, without choice, approve a property tax increase for that Dothan hospital. “We are right now projecting a $10 million operating loss for this fiscal year that ends at the end of this...
DOTHAN, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 28,2022

Alan Funderburk: Battery- domestic violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Dakota Jones, 30, Abbeville, Alabama: Driving while license suspended or revoked- third offense: Florida Highway Patrol. Alyssa Elmore, 26, Marianna, Florida: Trespassing occupied structure or conveyance: Marianna Police Department. Jason Rudd, 20, Marianna, Florida: Violation of conditional release: Marianna Police...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wbrc.com

Body found in South Alabama donation bin identified as homeless man

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A body found inside a South Alabama donation bin has been identified as a homeless man. Enterprise police responded to the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Dauphin Street around 1 p.m. Monday on a report of a possible dead body inside the bin and confirmed the report.
ENTERPRISE, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
158
Followers
206
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy