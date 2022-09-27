ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Ask the Bronx Borough President: September 2022

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

News 12's Kristie Reeter sat down with Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson to answer questions from viewers in our borough.

