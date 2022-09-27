ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

actionnews5.com

Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to hire 100 new highway troopers, and he’s now increasing how many are planned to be committed to Shelby County. “We’ve been asking the governor and he’s agreed to give us more troopers because the more the highway patrol is on the interstates, the more city officers can focus on streets,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Tennessee awards more than $24M to support highway safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) has announced $24.5 million in federal grant funds will be distributed statewide for the upcoming fiscal year. Funds are from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and will support various programs and campaigns to improve safety on Tennessee...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

House Republicans call on Vanderbilt hospital to stop transgender surgeries on minors

Tennessee House Republicans sent a letter Wednesday to Vanderbilt hospital urging it to immediately stop gender transitioning surgeries on minors. Sixty-two members of the House Republican Caucus signed the request in the wake of social media videos purportedly showing a physician calling the surgeries a “huge money maker” because of the number of follow-up visits […] The post House Republicans call on Vanderbilt hospital to stop transgender surgeries on minors appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Florida residents in Tennessee to escape storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people who live in Florida are in Tennessee during Hurricane Ian. WSMV 4′s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer’s daughter, Ali Spencer, is one of them. Ali lives in Naples but is home in Nashville this week. New videos Wednesday showed a transformer bursting into...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

'Be Overprepared': Gov. Kemp provides update on Ian from Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp held a press conference on Thursday at Savannah International Airport to provide an update on the state's preparations for Tropical Storm Ian. "I would urge Georgia citizens to be overprepared, and hopefully, this storm underdelivers," Kemp said. The state of Florida took...
SAVANNAH, GA

