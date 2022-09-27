Read full article on original website
Tennessee National Guard deploys 1,200 troops to Florida
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has deployed 1,200 soldiers and airmen to Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts.
Tennessee first responders in Florida prepared for hurricane aftermath
Tennesseans are on the ground in Florida getting prepared to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Governor Lee Authorizes Deployment of Soldiers from Tennessee National Guard to Help in Florida
Governor Bill Lee has authorized the deployment of roughly 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard to. support response and recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall in Florida tomorrow (Wednesday). Guardsmen throughout the state are currently being notified through their respective commands and...
Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to hire 100 new highway troopers, and he’s now increasing how many are planned to be committed to Shelby County. “We’ve been asking the governor and he’s agreed to give us more troopers because the more the highway patrol is on the interstates, the more city officers can focus on streets,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
Gov. Lee signs Executive Order suspending vehicle restrictions as Hurricane Ian resources move through TN
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed an executive order to suspend transportation regulations in order for Hurricane Ian resources to move through the state.
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
Gov. Lee renews nationwide effort to recruit for THP
As part of a push to draw out-of-state law enforcement officers to Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee released a nationwide Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) recruitment video on Wednesday.
Tennessee awards more than $24M to support highway safety
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) has announced $24.5 million in federal grant funds will be distributed statewide for the upcoming fiscal year. Funds are from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and will support various programs and campaigns to improve safety on Tennessee...
Tennessee governor adding more TBI forensic staff to cut rape kit backlog
With a sexual assault kit backlog in the state that is months long, Gov. Bill Lee and his leadership team announced they will add more forensic staff to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Ian becomes a hurricane again, heading to South Carolina after slamming Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Ian has become a hurricane again as of 5 p.m. EDT Thursday after spending most of the day downgraded to tropical storm status. The storm returned to warm water and gained that strength back. The National Weather Service said Ian is now taking...
House Republicans call on Vanderbilt hospital to stop transgender surgeries on minors
Tennessee House Republicans sent a letter Wednesday to Vanderbilt hospital urging it to immediately stop gender transitioning surgeries on minors. Sixty-two members of the House Republican Caucus signed the request in the wake of social media videos purportedly showing a physician calling the surgeries a “huge money maker” because of the number of follow-up visits […] The post House Republicans call on Vanderbilt hospital to stop transgender surgeries on minors appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Hillsdale-affiliated charter schools withdraw requests to open in Tennessee
American Classical Education — a group set up to create a network of charter schools affiliated with Hillsdale College across Tennessee — has withdrawn its applications to open schools.
Lebanon parent worries for students who struggle to read with new Tennessee law
It is now state law that if a third grader doesn't do well enough on a statewide test, they can be held back. The law was passed last year and takes effect this school year.
Chattanooga quilt shop owner and Florida native helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga quilt shop owner and Florida native is giving a helping hand to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Stacy Slockbower, Owner, of Pins & Needles Quilt Shop, is from Cape Coral, Florida. Over the years she has used her local business as a platform to...
Tennessee WWII POW to be buried in Washington
Tech. Sgt. Ross H. Thompson died Dec. 10, 1942, at age 50.
Florida residents in Tennessee to escape storm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people who live in Florida are in Tennessee during Hurricane Ian. WSMV 4′s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer’s daughter, Ali Spencer, is one of them. Ali lives in Naples but is home in Nashville this week. New videos Wednesday showed a transformer bursting into...
How will Ian impact East Tennessee?
WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere explains how Tropical Storm Ian will impact East Tennessee this weekend.
This Is The Most Popular Beer In Tennessee
TopAgency found the most popular beer brand in each state, including this brew for Tennessee.
Meet the Candidates: John Gentry for Tennessee governor
News Channel 11 distributed questionnaires to all congressional and state candidates who will appear on ballots in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in the November election.
'Be Overprepared': Gov. Kemp provides update on Ian from Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp held a press conference on Thursday at Savannah International Airport to provide an update on the state's preparations for Tropical Storm Ian. "I would urge Georgia citizens to be overprepared, and hopefully, this storm underdelivers," Kemp said. The state of Florida took...
