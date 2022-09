GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks woman accused of stabbing and attempting to kill her father has taken a plea deal. As part of the deal, the charge of attempted murder against Ceean Reese was dropped. She plead guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to 5 years, with 3 years suspended. She’ll serve 2 years with credit for time she’s been serving since March.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 8 DAYS AGO