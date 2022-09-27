ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WPBF News 25

Hurricane Ian causes damage to homes, businesses in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Across Okeechobee County, people are starting to pick up the pieces fromHurricane Ian. Mark Bragel owns the Brown Cow Creamery. Overnight, the back of his shop was flooded as heavy rain and storms hit downtown Okeechobee. He is just one of many seeing damage from Hurricane Ian.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Okeechobee County, FL
Government
County
Okeechobee County, FL
City
Okeechobee, FL
Local
Florida Government
sebastiandaily.com

Several residents are without power in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach

Tropical-force winds started around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday in Sebastian as Hurricane Ian moved across Florida. Many residents in Sebastian, Micco, Fellsmere and Vero Beach are still without power. Florida Power & Light (FPL) told Sebastian Daily they are working to restore power. There’s no timeline on when electricity will be...
SEBASTIAN, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Indian River County Schools Closed on Friday

The School District of Indian River County announced that it would keep schools closed on Friday, September 30, 2022, due to power outages. “Due to power outages at several of our schools and across our community, all SDIRC schools and buildings will be closed tomorrow, Friday, September 30th. We are looking forward to welcoming students and staff members back on Monday, October 3rd,” the school district said in a statement.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Martin County Update on Hurricane Ian

Martin County - - Wednesday September 28, 2022: A local state of emergency has been declared as county officials continue to monitor the progress of Hurricane Ian. Martin County is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning, Tornado Watch and a Flood Watch, with flooding rain and tornadoes being the greatest threats for our area.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Public Works Department#Sandbags#Fringe#Heavy Rain#Hurricane Ian
cw34.com

Flood-prone areas in Martin County brace for impact by Ian

HOBE SOUND, Fla. (CBS12) — Martin County officials are preparing for the biggest threat as Hurricane Ian approaches. They’re pulling out at all the stops as they brace for significant flooding. High-water vehicles from the sheriff’s office can help in the event of evacuations and flood control pumps...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

More than half of FPL's Okeechobee County customers without power

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Most of South Florida was spared the brunt of Hurricane Ian, but there were significant numbers of people left without electricity in our area. Thursday morning, more than 2.6 million Florida homes and businesses were left without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us. These are...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Environment
wqcs.org

Martin County Closures

Martin County - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Martin County continues to monitor Hurricane Ian and make preparations to ensure continuity of county operations. Martin County is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Flood Watch, with flooding rain and tornadoes being the greatest threats for our area. The National...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Ian: Shelters open in Okeechobee and Indian River counties

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Okeechobee and Indian River counties are opening emergency shelters due to Hurricane Ian. Two emergency shelters are opening on Wednesday morning. Department of Health (special needs): 1700 Northwest Ninth Ave. South Elementary School (pet friendly): 2468 Southwest Seventh Ave. Indian River County. Three shelters will...
OKEECHOBEE, FL
wqcs.org

City of Fort Pierce - Hurricane Ian, Advisory 1

Fort Pierce - Wednesday September 28, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian and preparing for any potential impact. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for most of Florida’s east coast. Winds will increase Wednesday and are forecast to be 30-35 mph sustained with gusts to 55 mph.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Jupiter resumes waste collection services

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The town of Jupiter announced Waste Management will resume collection services Thursday, September 29. Services will be delayed until after sunrise, and may be impacted by road closures and weather conditions. Residents looking for more information can find it on the towns website or through...
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

Hobe Heights residents prepare for storm years after flooding

As hurricane Ian makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico, residents in the Hobe Heights neighborhood in Hobe Sound are no strangers to strong storms. "I've been through three hurricanes here and a couple of tropical storms. I've been here 20 years," said people like Glenn Hurtzig. Hurtzig said...
HOBE SOUND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy