Read full article on original website
Related
cw34.com
Okeechobee impacted by Ian: Property damage, power outages observed across county
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Many people in Okeechobee County have also felt the power of Hurricane Ian, with numerous residents seeing their property damaged and have lost power. CBS12 News crews observed shingles on lawns, lines down and even roofs blown off. Brad Jones has lived in Okeechobee...
WPBF News 25
Hurricane Ian causes damage to homes, businesses in Okeechobee
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Across Okeechobee County, people are starting to pick up the pieces fromHurricane Ian. Mark Bragel owns the Brown Cow Creamery. Overnight, the back of his shop was flooded as heavy rain and storms hit downtown Okeechobee. He is just one of many seeing damage from Hurricane Ian.
wqcs.org
SLC: Power Outages But No Reported Injuries or Major Damage in the County
St. Lucie County - Thursday September 29, 2022: Some power outages are being reported this morning across St. Lucie County, but over-all there has been only minor damage and no reported injuries from what is now Tropical Storm Ian. Overall, St. Lucie County Communications Director Eric Gill reports that flooding...
Hurricane Ian knocks out power to most of Okeechobee County
According to Florida Power and Light, the majority of customers in Okeechobee County are without power Thursday after Hurricane Ian plowed through the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sebastiandaily.com
Several residents are without power in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach
Tropical-force winds started around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday in Sebastian as Hurricane Ian moved across Florida. Many residents in Sebastian, Micco, Fellsmere and Vero Beach are still without power. Florida Power & Light (FPL) told Sebastian Daily they are working to restore power. There’s no timeline on when electricity will be...
sebastiandaily.com
Indian River County Schools Closed on Friday
The School District of Indian River County announced that it would keep schools closed on Friday, September 30, 2022, due to power outages. “Due to power outages at several of our schools and across our community, all SDIRC schools and buildings will be closed tomorrow, Friday, September 30th. We are looking forward to welcoming students and staff members back on Monday, October 3rd,” the school district said in a statement.
cw34.com
EF-1 tornado hits parts of Wellington and Loxahatchee with 90 mph winds: NWS
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A tornado touched down in parts of Wellington and Loxahatchee after it formed from the outer rain band of Hurricane Ian, according to the National Weather Service. Officials said winds peaked at 90 mph as it ripped through parts of Wellington near the Wanderers Golf...
wqcs.org
Martin County Update on Hurricane Ian
Martin County - - Wednesday September 28, 2022: A local state of emergency has been declared as county officials continue to monitor the progress of Hurricane Ian. Martin County is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning, Tornado Watch and a Flood Watch, with flooding rain and tornadoes being the greatest threats for our area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Curfew in place Wednesday night, early Thursday in Okeechobee Co.
A curfew is in effect from Wednesday night to early Thursday morning in Okeechobee County, according to the sheriff's office.
cw34.com
Flood-prone areas in Martin County brace for impact by Ian
HOBE SOUND, Fla. (CBS12) — Martin County officials are preparing for the biggest threat as Hurricane Ian approaches. They’re pulling out at all the stops as they brace for significant flooding. High-water vehicles from the sheriff’s office can help in the event of evacuations and flood control pumps...
cw34.com
More than half of FPL's Okeechobee County customers without power
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Most of South Florida was spared the brunt of Hurricane Ian, but there were significant numbers of people left without electricity in our area. Thursday morning, more than 2.6 million Florida homes and businesses were left without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us. These are...
WPTV
3 storm shelters to open in Indian River County for Hurricane Ian
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Indian River County Emergency Services Department announced Tuesday that 3 storm shelters will be open Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Officials said the following shelters are scheduled to open at noon:. Vero Beach High School Freshman Learning Center: 1507 19th Street, Vero Beach.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Resources for help in your area
Resources are available for people who are struggling after Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida.
wqcs.org
Martin County Closures
Martin County - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Martin County continues to monitor Hurricane Ian and make preparations to ensure continuity of county operations. Martin County is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Flood Watch, with flooding rain and tornadoes being the greatest threats for our area. The National...
Okeechobee County opening 2 hurricane shelters
Officials in Okeechobee County are opening two shelters on Wednesday after a hurricane watch was issued.
cw34.com
Tracking Ian: Shelters open in Okeechobee and Indian River counties
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Okeechobee and Indian River counties are opening emergency shelters due to Hurricane Ian. Two emergency shelters are opening on Wednesday morning. Department of Health (special needs): 1700 Northwest Ninth Ave. South Elementary School (pet friendly): 2468 Southwest Seventh Ave. Indian River County. Three shelters will...
wqcs.org
City of Fort Pierce - Hurricane Ian, Advisory 1
Fort Pierce - Wednesday September 28, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian and preparing for any potential impact. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for most of Florida’s east coast. Winds will increase Wednesday and are forecast to be 30-35 mph sustained with gusts to 55 mph.
cw34.com
Jupiter resumes waste collection services
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The town of Jupiter announced Waste Management will resume collection services Thursday, September 29. Services will be delayed until after sunrise, and may be impacted by road closures and weather conditions. Residents looking for more information can find it on the towns website or through...
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Palm Bay Declares a Local State of Emergency Due to Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – In anticipation of Hurricane Ian’s approach towards Florida, with weather impacts to Palm Bay expected, Mayor Rob Medina signed Legislative Order No. D-2022-01, declaring a local state of emergency for the City of Palm Bay. A local state of emergency...
wflx.com
Hobe Heights residents prepare for storm years after flooding
As hurricane Ian makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico, residents in the Hobe Heights neighborhood in Hobe Sound are no strangers to strong storms. "I've been through three hurricanes here and a couple of tropical storms. I've been here 20 years," said people like Glenn Hurtzig. Hurtzig said...
Comments / 0