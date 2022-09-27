Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Support grows for north Asheville park to be renamed after murder victim
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A once-popular park in Asheville is getting a new look and possibly a new name. The grassy plot of land off Kimberly Avenue near Ira B. Jones Elementary School used to be Jones Park Playground. It was built in 1999 and demolished in September 2021, due to safety concerns. One year later, at their Sept. 27 meeting, Asheville City Council members voted to rebuild the playground.
my40.tv
Privacy protest by Swain High students prompted after officials OK bathroom door removal
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Doors to the bathrooms at Swain County High School have been removed to address growing issues, including underage students using e-cigarettes. But the action opened the door to a lot of criticism too prompting an about-face from the school district as students protested outside the school Thursday morning, Sept. 29.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville gets one-year update on noise ordinance
One year after implementing a new noise ordinance, Asheville City Council heard an update on what is — and isn’t — working under the revised language. Staffers with the city’s Development Services Department, which the new ordinance tasks with enforcing noise regulations, presented on their work during Council’s Sept. 27 meeting.
my40.tv
Buncombe, Transylvania counties remember TS Fred as Hurricane Ian approaches
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Residents of Buncombe and Transylvania Counties were preparing Thursday, Sept. 29 for the possibility of a powerful storm as Ian heads closer to the mountains by this weekend. For many, the memories of Tropical Storm Fred's remnants in August 2021 were not far off. “There...
WYFF4.com
Woman was hit by car walking near Asheville bridge, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was hit by a car walking near McDowell Street bridge, according to Asheville Police Department. Megan Perry, 32, was walking in the road near McDowell Street around 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 22 when she was hit by a vehicle, police say. According to police,...
my40.tv
Jones Park Playground rebuild to happen after unanimous approval by Asheville City Council
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Council unanimously approved an agreement on Tuesday, Sept. 27 for donated equipment to rebuild the former Jones Park Playground. The Asheville City Board of Education approved the interlocal agreement plan that includes Buncombe County and Asheville City Schools, on Sept. 19, 2022.
FOX Carolina
Asheville PD investigating after pedestrian hit by car dies
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car and died almost a week later. Police said 32-year-old Megan Perry was walking in the road near the 560 block of McDowell Street on Sept. 22 around 10:50 p.m. when she was hit by a car.
themaconcountynews.com
Former Marine hired as town’s new Code Enforcement Officer
At the September Town of Franklin Council meeting, Town Planner/I.T. Director Justin Setser presented Frank Belanger, the Town’s new Code Enforcement Officer who was hired in August. While many residents of Franklin may not be familiar with the duties of that position, Setser explained its importance and conveyed to the Council appreciation for Belanger, a veteran.
Pedestrian dies days after crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Thursday a week after being hit by a car in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the crash happened on September 22 around 10:50 p.m. near McDowell Street. Police said the pedestrian was walking in the roadway near the bridge when she was hit by a vehicle. She […]
my40.tv
PHOTOS: Vehicle fire backs up traffic on U.S. 74 in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Part of U.S. 74 West (Andrew Jackson Highway) in Rutherford County was closed Thursday afternoon because of a vehicle fire. According to the NCDOT, the fire started about 2:51 p.m. at mile marker 176, near Rutherfordton and U.S. 221. The right lane was closed...
Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says second death, in a week, caused by improper gun handling
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators in Spartanburg County said improper handling of firearms has caused another death in the Upstate. The Sheriff’s Office says two incidents happened last week where someone was killed because of improper storage or handling of guns. They are encouraging everyone that has any sort of weapon to be responsible […]
my40.tv
Declining tourism rates spark concerns among some leaders, business owners in Asheville
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the fourth consecutive month, Asheville has reported more un-booked hotel rooms than for the same period last year. According to the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (TDA), hotel occupancy was down two points in August from the same month last year. Similarly, vacation rentals were also down, dropping 10 points from the same time last year and 14 points from August 2019.
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating after man robbed at gunpoint in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating after a man reported that he was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday night. Officers said they spoke to the victim about the incident at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim told officers that he was in...
FOX Carolina
Police called to library to investigate ‘obscene material’
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police have now been pulled into the debate over what should and shouldn’t be in a library. Travelers Rest police chief Ben Ford said his department received an email saying the Travelers Rest library branch was spreading obscene material. The email named LGBTQ...
my40.tv
N. Buncombe High student taken into custody after handgun found in vehicle on campus
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Law enforcement searched a student's vehicle parked on campus at North Buncombe High Wednesday, Sept. 28 and found a handgun in the car, school officials said. According to school principal Kevin Yontz, the student was then taken into custody by Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. Yontz...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The investigation into what caused a head-on collision that killed two people and injured multiple others in Marion on Sunday continues. Police say 53-year-old John Russell was driving the vehicle that crossed the center line, colliding with an SUV on US 70. Russell died along with a 10-year-old in the other vehicle. Five others were seriously injured. Officials are waiting on results from a toxicology report.
my40.tv
Asheville looks to community responder program to help fight opioid crisis
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is looking for ways to help fight the opioid crisis. And it plans to launch a pilot community responder program that will work with Buncombe County's community paramedics, focusing on opioid addiction and available community resources. Asheville Fire Chief Scott Burnette...
5 arrested, $121,000 worth of stolen property recovered in Buncombe Co.
Five people were arrested after deputies recovered $121,000 worth of stolen property in Buncombe County.
my40.tv
WNC officials begin preparing with Ian's sights set on the Carolinas later this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane causes devastating storm surge in Florida, the system's sights will soon be set on the Carolinas later this week. Western North Carolina officials are preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best. While Ian's track can still vary, it is expected to...
my40.tv
3 arrested, 2 wanted after search warrants turn up $121K in stolen property in Swannanoa
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A weeks-long criminal investigation conducted by Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has culminated in the arrest of three people and 19 felony charges in the Riceville community of Swannanoa, with two individuals still wanted. A spokesperson for BCSO said Wednesday, Sept. 28 that search warrants executed...
