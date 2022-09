ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened in Ontonagon County Thursday. At about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, officers were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash on Norwich Road in Ontonagon. The Sheriff said a 36-year-old Ontonagon resident was driving north when the vehicle left the roadway, traveling through a ditch, hitting a tree, and coming to rest facing the opposite direction.

