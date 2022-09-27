Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jo Ellen Tase obituary 1965~2022
Ms. Jo Ellen Tase (Webber), 57, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, D.C., surrounded by her family. Born August 26, 1965 in Brunswick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Evelyn (Himes) Webber. She moved to the Waynesboro...
Joshua L Yokley obituary 1983~2022
Joshua L Yokley, 38, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. Born December 4, 1983 in Montgomery County, MD, he was the son of Teresa (Kline) Richards and the late Maurice (Morris) Yokley. Josh attended Waynesboro Schools. In his younger years, Josh was a standout football player, and...
David E McDonald obituary 1955~2022
David E McDonald, 67, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away September 25, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on April 18, 1955 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Reed and Cora (Seville) McDonald. He had worked at Grove Manufacturing for 38 years until his health prevented him from working. He loved his...
Anna Marie Dettwiler obituary 1943~2022
Anna Marie Dettwiler, age 79 of Hagerstown, MD, formerly of Shippensburg, passed away September 23, 2022. She was born May 15, 1943, to the late Arthur and Rhoda (Layman) Johnson. Anna Marie was a member of Culbertson Mennonite Church, she loved to sew and knit, reading, gardening, babysitting and caring...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harold W Bricker obituary 1941~2022
Harold W Bricker, 81, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania entered into eternal rest on September 23, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on June 13, 1941, in St. Thomas, Pennsylvania to Martin and Flora (Wenger) Bricker. Harold graduated from St. Thomas High School in 1959. He worked at Sunnyway Foods...
Mindy L Hurley obituary 1972~2022
Mindy L Hurley, 50, of Carlisle, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022. She was born Saturday, September 23, 1972 in Carlisle, PA. Mindy was a daughter of Douglas C. McKillip and step-mother, Donna M. McKillip of Newville and Frances M. Norrell McKillip of Carlisle. Mindy worked for Cumberland County and...
Robert F “Possum” Stull obituary 1942~2022
Mr. Robert F “Possum” Stull, 80, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Monday evening, September 26, 2022, in his home. Born January 27, 1942 in Quincy, PA, he was the son of the late William and Geneva (Bakner) Stull. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area. He...
Donald R Poole Sr. obituary 1944~2022
Mr. Donald R Poole Sr., 77, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 in Laurel Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Born November 2, 1944 at his family home in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Kelso Clyde and Catherine (Rowe) Poole. Mr. Poole attended...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Esther E “Essie” Bowers obituary 1923~2022
Mrs. Esther E “Essie” Bowers (Butts), 99, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in her home. She was the last of her immediate family. Born January 16, 1923, in Waynesboro PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph H. T. Butts and...
Isabelle Frances Reed obituary 1933~2022
Isabelle Frances Reed, 89, of Orrstown, departed this life on the evening of Sunday, September 25, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was born on September 13, 1933, in Shippensburg, a daughter of the late Sam and Isabel (Mixell) Carbaugh. Isabelle married Myrl C. Reed in November 10, 1954....
Phillip E Stultz obituary 1954~2022
Mr. Phillip E Stultz, 68, of East Berlin, PA passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill, PA. Born July 5, 1954 in Mt. Airy, MD, he was the son of the late Sterling E. and Naomi (Eldridge) Stultz. He and his wife of over 45...
David Zeek Sr. obituary 1959~2022
David Zeek Sr., 63, of Fayetteville, PA passed away in the York Hospital on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Born March 30, 1959 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late Donald William Zeek, Sr. and Kathryn (Helman) Deshong. He was employed at Knouse Foods, Chambersburg, PA retiring after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Andrea Joy Wilson obituary 1962~2022
Andrea Joy Wilson, age 60, of Needmore, PA, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Andrea was born on February 19, 1962, in Augsburg, Germany, the daughter of the late Robert Charles and Ruth Irmgard Bruckner Lerie. Andrea married Daniel “Bear”...
Joanna F College obituary 1937~2022
Joanna F College, 84, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Quincy Village. She was born November 28, 1937 in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Willis Frey. She was a member of the Salem United Brethren Church in Chambersburg and worked at Wilson College for many...
Linda Jo Campbell obituary 1953~2022
Linda Jo Campbell, age 69, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at her son’s home in Greencastle, PA surrounded by family and loved ones. Linda was born on July 13, 1953, in Hagerstown, MD, the youngest of four children and the daughter of the late Raymond E. Welch Sr. and Hazel L. Fogle Welch.
Madeline L Baker obituary 1934~2022
Madeline L Baker, of Chambersburg, PA, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 16, 2022. She was born on September 23, 1934 in Moon Township, PA. She is preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings. Surviving Madeline is her loving husband of 68 years, Clair K....
Jeremy J Dillon obituary 1981~2022
Jeremy J Dillon, 41, of York, PA died suddenly on Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home. He was born June 13, 1981 in Gettysburg, PA to the late Joseph S. Dillon and Kim M. (Sanders) Dick. Jeremy is survived by his two brothers, Brandon Dillon and wife (Sarah Dillon)...
Haunted Jail Halloween is back
The Haunted Jail Halloween is back at Franklin County’s Old Jail this year. The Franklin County Historical Society hosts its annual haunted jail fundraiser October 21-22 and October 28-29 from 7-10 p.m. This year’s theme is The Night of the Haunted Dead. Guests will encounter ghosts, goblins, and...
Alice Martin Brumbaugh 1926~2022
Alice Martin Brumbaugh died on September 21, 2022, at Spiritrust Luther Ridge Nursing Center in Chambersburg, PA. Born May 25, 1926, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Alexander Neill Brumbaugh and Elisabeth Brendle Brumbaugh of Greencastle, PA. Ms. Brumbaugh retired as Associate Professor Emerita of Sociology,...
Michael Stanley Klinger obituary 1958~2022
Michael Stanley Klinger, 64, of Fannettsburg, PA, formerly of Chambersburg, passed away September 19, 2022. Born January 3, 1958 in Bellefonte, PA, he was a son of the late Charles William “Bill” and Rita A. (Worrick) Klinger. Mike was a concrete contractor. Surviving is a son, Michael Anthony...
fcfreepress
Chambersburg, PA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.https://fcfreepress.com/
Comments / 0