KX Conversation: Retirement Readiness
BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — For our September 26th KX Conversation, Joel Porter spoke with Josh Askvig, state director for AARP North Dakota. During the conversation, Askvig discussed the average age people in North Dakota retire, AARP retirement readiness sessions, and some of the most common retirement items people forget to think about.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.
Comments / 0