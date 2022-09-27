ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

KX Conversation: Retirement Readiness

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JNyv6_0iBQPAmH00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — For our September 26th KX Conversation, Joel Porter spoke with Josh Askvig, state director for AARP North Dakota. During the conversation, Askvig discussed the average age people in North Dakota retire, AARP retirement readiness sessions, and some of the most common retirement items people forget to think about.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

KX Conversation: Public Defenders

During the conversation, Finck discussed how many public defenders there are in North Dakota, how many cases they manage, what their biggest issues are, and the importance of public defenders.
POLITICS
KX News

Someone You Should Know: Mary Soucie

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— Do you remember when you first thought about what you wanted to do with your life? For those of us who remember life before the internet, if we needed some inspiration to answer that question, we may have taken a trip to the library. For Mary Soucie, however, the answer wasn’t in […]
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Get To Know The North Dakota Interstate Highway Nobody Knows

Just about everybody who has spent some time in North Dakota or has lived here knows about Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. I-94 cuts across the state from the Montana border through Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown, and finally Fargo. From there it takes a southeast direction through Minnesota and eventually into Minneapolis-St. Paul, and then heads east across Wisconsin.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
Bismarck, ND
Sports
City
Bismarck, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Audit shows questioned costs from Stenehjem, lawmaker in Bismarck involved

(Bismarck, ND) -- A state auditor's investigative report is showing hundreds of thousands of dollars in "questioned costs" related to a nearly two million dollar overrun on a building project initiated under late North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. The report also indicated that a Bismarck state lawmaker co-owned several...
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

KX Conversation: State Bar Association

During the conversation, Weiler discussed how the North Dakota legal field is doing, how many attorneys are in the state, what kind of legal expertise North Dakotans are known for, and what the future looks like for the State Bar Association.
POLITICS
KFYR-TV

15 year old author sells book at Hostfest

MINOT N.D. (KFYR) - Not many 15-year-olds can say they have written a 10-page paper, let alone an over 300-page book. However, Lindsey Undlin can. Undlin is selling her first novel, “Stolen,” at Norsk Hostfest this week. The book details a girl wanting to regain her position on the varsity basketball team. What inspired her to write the book was her love for looking inside the character’s mind.
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
AARP
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places North Dakota

If you happen to live in North Dakota and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in North Dakota.
KX News

KX News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy