Police charge man with murder in Muldoon homicide case
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After finding the body of a woman lying in a tent near Muldoon Road, Anchorage police are charging a man with murder in connection to the investigation, which was recently ruled a homicide. The Anchorage Police Department charged 26-year-old William Gonzalez III with second-degree murder Wednesday,...
Man accused in 2016 Anchorage double homicide case pleads guilty
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man charged with killing a young man and woman in January 2016 pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of second-degree murder. Jamal Hall, 27, faced four counts of murder in total — two first-degree charges for “intent to cause death,” and two second-degree charges for “extreme indifference” — and pleaded guilty to the two second-degree charges.
Student taken into custody after threatening call led to Service High lockdown
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Service High School student is in police custody Wednesday morning after making a threatening phone call that put the school into lockdown. Renee Oistad, spokesperson with the Anchorage Police Department, said that the school is back open after the initial threat was called in to Alaska police dispatch around 7:30 a.m. A message from Service Assistant Principal David Little to families sent out Wednesday morning said the lockdown lasted 35 minutes — starting at 7:35 a.m. and ending at 8:10 a.m.
Anchorage car wreck turns fatal
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man involved in a Sept. 10 two-vehicle car accident has died, according to Anchorage police. In a press release, Anchorage police said that 51-year-old Robert Malone had died from injuries suffered during the crash at the intersection of Denali Street and East Northern Lights Boulevard. Malone and two others were in a GMC Safari driving west on Northern Lights Boulevard through a green light when the vehicle collided with a Jeep Commander traveling north on Denali Street, who had a red light.
Anchorage police body camera discussion moves into arbitration, extending purchasing delays
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Protestors gathered outside of the Anchorage Police Department headquarters Thursday evening to protest the delays of body cameras for Anchorage police officers, and to spread awareness of the need for the cameras. “When the allies protest today some of them will be wearing body cams. It...
Authorities find one dead in Palmer RV fire
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A body was found in a Palmer RV after a fire broke out at the residence Monday. On Monday night at 9:15 pm, the Alaska State Troopers were notified of an RV fire at the 27800 block of East Knik River Road. Troopers, firefighters, and deputy...
Anchorage pilot dies in Mat-Su plane crash
SKWENTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - A pilot is dead after emergency responders found a plane submerged in a Mat-Su area lake Sunday afternoon. Alaska State Troopers say 67-year-old Janell Rude of Anchorage was the sole occupant of the Cessna 180A went it went down Sunday in Whiskey Lake near Skwentna. Troopers say they received the initial report of the crash shortly before 4 p.m.
ACEH celebrates new headquarters location in Anchorage
Disaster assistance hotline formally opened to help western coastal communities impacted by the storm. Disaster assistance hotline formally opened to help western coastal communities impacted by the storm. Anchorage mom speaks to fentanyl crisis on national stage. Updated: 20 hours ago. Sandy Snodgrass recently filmed on the set of the...
Anchorage mom speaks to fentanyl crisis on national stage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After losing her son Bruce in October of last year, Sandy Snodgrass has been advocating for education, awareness, and prevention of the fentanyl crisis that’s been plaguing the nation. “The reason I do this is part of a mother’s job is to take care of...
Certified Mastectomy Fitter Opens in Anchorage
Laura Dewitt expanded her mastectomy fitting boutique, Allies, from Bellingham, Washington to Anchorage. Breast cancer survivors in Alaska now have easier access to a certified mastectomy fitter, who provides garments and accessories to restore body shape. The Anchorage branch of Allies, a boutique based in Bellingham, Washington, is inviting appointments during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
A Family Moving From Anchorage, Alaska, to San Rafael Remodels a House to Let in the Light
While they called Alaska home for many years, a professional couple knew they eventually wanted to live in San Rafael, where the husband’s father had settled and where they visited yearly. In 2018, with both daughters attending colleges in California, they made the big move. “We had a craftsman-style house in Anchorage that was beautiful,” the wife says. “We knew that the style here would be different, so we were ready to start with a clean slate.” The contemporary house they found in the Peacock Gap neighborhood was filled with light and had the connection to the outdoors that they were looking for, but once they moved in, they started seeing things they wanted to change and decided the house could use a style upgrade.
New owners of Wasilla 4-plex surprised after DOT levels privacy trees
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - After being designated as a Safety Corridor in 2009 by the State of Alaska, Knik-Goose Bay Road finally began phase 1 of a four-mile reconstruction project last month. The project will expand the corridor to a four-lane divided roadway between Centaur Avenue to Fairview Loop. The...
‘It is not the past’: Conference confronts high rate of violence against Indigenous woman
An ominous headline about Alaska Native women suffering the worst of the worst when it comes to violence served as a launching point for three days of discussions as U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and other top national and tribal leaders opened the Government-to-Government Violence Against Women Tribal Consultation last Wednesday.
‘There’s no help’: Anchorage homeless campers face uncertain future as Centennial Park closure looms
On a muddy Wednesday morning, Raymond Marth dragged wood through Centennial Park campground in East Anchorage — just three days before the city plans to shut the campground down for the winter. Marth is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who lived at the campground for a month and a...
Bronson administration says Centennial Campground will close on Friday, campers wonder where they will go
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At an emergency meeting Monday night, Anchorage Assembly members passed and funded a shelter plan to begin Oct. 1, which includes space for the estimated 200 people who are living at Centennial Campground in East Anchorage. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson said he is considering the plan...
Alaska’s constitutional convention question, explained
For three months during the winter of 1955 and 1956, 55 delegates from around Alaska met at the University of Alaska Fairbanks to create the state’s founding document. One of them was Vic Fischer, 31 years old at the time. “We all had the same goal: Do everything possible...
Midday Report September 26, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Chevak begins to set things straight after the storm. The Anchorage School District is facing a 68 million dollar budget shortfall. And the dams for Wrangell’s drinking water reservoirs are deemed among of Alaska’s worst.
September rain aims at Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two additional rounds of rain are coming to Southeast Alaska for the remainder of the weekend. The first round will likely bring one to two inches from Wednesday night to Friday. Another storm arrives Friday, with one to three inches expected. Prince William Sound and the...
Neighbors express concern over assembly homeless housing plan
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following the Anchorage Assembly’s passage of an emergency cold weather shelter plan Monday, including the use of the Sullivan arena and Golden Lion Hotel to shelter homeless individuals, some people who live in those areas are worried about what may be next. Virginia Lonser, a...
