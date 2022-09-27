Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Area school volleyball roundup
Olpe High School claimed the championship at the Olpe Invitational Tournament on Saturday. The Lady Eagles compiled a 5-0 match record, earning them a first-place finish. It was quite a turnaround for Olpe after going 0-5 at this tournament a year ago. After a loss to Lebo last Tuesday, Olpe regrouped and dominated its tournament.
Camp Hill girls tennis takes down Trinity for 10th win of season
The Camp Hill girls tennis team won its 10th match of the season Wednesday, downing Trinity, 4-1, in Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division action. The Lions move to 10-1 on the season. SINGLES. Mia Schreader (CH) d. Katherine Domby, 6-3, 6-3.
Undefeated Parkland girls soccer beats Easton in game that started 17 days earlier
It was far from an ordinary game for the Parkland girls soccer team on Thursday night. In addition to the home game against Easton beginning 17 days earlier due to a weather stoppage, the Trojans gave up only their fourth goal allowed this season. But after Red Rovers junior forward...
lumpkincoathletics.com
Indians, JV and Varsity Sweep West Hall
The JV Indians got the evening started off right with an 13-3 victory over visiting West Hall. Then it was the Varsity’s turn and they celebrated Senior Night with a 10-5 victory over the visitors. Congratulations to our four seniors – Natalie Shubert, Sydney Moore, Morgan Petersen, and Hailey Mincey.
Rudyard Sweeps Engadine at Home
RUDYARD – The Rudyard Bulldogs beat the Engadine Eagles in straight sets on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs outscored the Eagles 75-37 on the night, winning the three sets by scores of 25-8, 25-16 and 25-13.
Chester County Independent
Chester Co. Junior High Softball goes undefeated 18-0
With multiple shutouts, the Chester County Junior High Softball team goes their entire season without losing a game in school competition. Their last game of the year was a great win over Decatur County last Tuesday with the final score being 16-2. “This is a very special team,” head coach Wes Murphy said. “They’re a really good group… There’s not a weak spot in the lineup. They can all hit. They all field really well. We also have some really good pitching. ”
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: CV bests Trojans in soccer
Cumberland Valley 3, Chambersburg 2: The Trojans held a lead twice on the Eagles, but CV fought back to claim a Mid Penn Commonwealth victory at New Kingstown on Wednesday evening. Kadence Decker scored the first goal for the Trojans (5-6, 2-5 MPC) and Cumberland Valley pulled even right away....
