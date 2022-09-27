With multiple shutouts, the Chester County Junior High Softball team goes their entire season without losing a game in school competition. Their last game of the year was a great win over Decatur County last Tuesday with the final score being 16-2. “This is a very special team,” head coach Wes Murphy said. “They’re a really good group… There’s not a weak spot in the lineup. They can all hit. They all field really well. We also have some really good pitching. ”

CHESTER COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO