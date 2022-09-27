ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia gazette.com

Area school volleyball roundup

Olpe High School claimed the championship at the Olpe Invitational Tournament on Saturday. The Lady Eagles compiled a 5-0 match record, earning them a first-place finish. It was quite a turnaround for Olpe after going 0-5 at this tournament a year ago. After a loss to Lebo last Tuesday, Olpe regrouped and dominated its tournament.
OLPE, KS
lumpkincoathletics.com

Indians, JV and Varsity Sweep West Hall

The JV Indians got the evening started off right with an 13-3 victory over visiting West Hall. Then it was the Varsity’s turn and they celebrated Senior Night with a 10-5 victory over the visitors. Congratulations to our four seniors – Natalie Shubert, Sydney Moore, Morgan Petersen, and Hailey Mincey.
SPARTA, GA
Chester County Independent

Chester Co. Junior High Softball goes undefeated 18-0

With multiple shutouts, the Chester County Junior High Softball team goes their entire season without losing a game in school competition. Their last game of the year was a great win over Decatur County last Tuesday with the final score being 16-2. “This is a very special team,” head coach Wes Murphy said. “They’re a really good group… There’s not a weak spot in the lineup. They can all hit. They all field really well. We also have some really good pitching. ”
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: CV bests Trojans in soccer

Cumberland Valley 3, Chambersburg 2: The Trojans held a lead twice on the Eagles, but CV fought back to claim a Mid Penn Commonwealth victory at New Kingstown on Wednesday evening. Kadence Decker scored the first goal for the Trojans (5-6, 2-5 MPC) and Cumberland Valley pulled even right away....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

