yaktrinews.com
Two crashes in Grant County causing serious delays
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two crashes that occurred in Grant County may affect your morning commute. The first crash is on westbound I-90 near Warden. The freeway is fully blocked due to a rolled semi truck. The crash occurred about 15 miles east of Moses Lake, and no one...
KHQ Right Now
I-90 closed reopened near exit 189 in Grant County after semi crash
GRANT COUNTY, Wash - Both directions of I-90 reopened Thursday morning near milepost 189 in Grant County, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Washington Department of Transportation says that both directions of I-90 are closed in Grant County near exit 189. A picture sent to KHQ shows a semi-truck...
KHQ Right Now
Traffic Alert: SR 28 near Ephrata closed in both directions due to crash
EPHRATA, Wash - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says State Route 28 is currently closed between SR282 and Neva Lake Road due do tractor-trailer collision. Detours are in place. There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.
71-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rock Island (Rock Island, WA)
According to the Douglas County deputies, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Rock Island on Tuesday. The officials stated that the crash happened on the 3200 block of Rock Island Road at around 7 p.m. Upon the arrival of the officers, a man was found pinned under a tractor.
kpq.com
Brush Fire on Coulter Creek Road Rings Second Alarm
Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue responded to a two-acre brush fire in the Coulter Creek area on Sep. 29. A second alarm was called due to the fire’s proximity to a logging operation. Chelan County Fire districts 3, 4, and 6 and Douglas County Fire District 2 also responded...
nbcrightnow.com
Serious injury crash in Grant County leaves possible traffic detours
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) has announced the roadway has reopened at Dodson Road South and Road 12-Southwest. Following a collision with serious injuries, GCSO announced the road would be closed for an undetermined amount of time. While the road is now open, no updates regarding the details of the crash or injuries has been released.
ncwlife.com
Two charged in deadly Cashmere shooting
WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors formally brought charges yesterday in the Friday night shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead in a Cashmere parking lot. Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo was fatally shot in downtown Cashmere after allegedly attacking another man with a baseball bat. Jesus Manuel Torres-Lucatero, 24, is now charged with second-degree murder for allegedly firing the shots.
FOX 28 Spokane
SR-26 blocked by semi-trailer near Washtucna
WASTUCNA, Wash. – SR-26 is completely blocked by a semi-trailer near Washtucna, according to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT). A detour is in place at SR-21 to the west and SR-260/261 to the east. FOX28 Spokane©
Teacher detains armed suspect outside Moses Lake school during lockdown
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — When a male suspect allegedly threatened students outside of a school in Grant County, he wasn’t expecting to be confronted and detained by a teacher. Little did he know, the former Chief of the Moses Lake Police Department was on the school’s staff.
kpq.com
Man Arrested After Allegedly Eluding Numerous Traffic Stops, Crashing In Ravine Near Cashmere
A 35-year-old man faces felony charges after allegedly fleeing from multiple police agencies overnight Tuesday morning. Officers say the man was driving a stolen pickup truck after 12:30am when he fled several attempts to stop him in the Wenatchee area after he was called in for erratic driving by another driver.
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island
A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
nbcrightnow.com
Ellensburg police prioritizing residential street parking as many don't have a garage or driveway near university
Ellensburg police prioritizing residential street parking as many don't have a garage or driveway near university. The Ellensburg Police Department gives about 40 tickets, on average, every week to parking violators, said police officer Clayton Self. Tickets start at 25 dollars and go up 25 after every violation. He said cars could get towed if they cause safety hazards.
ifiberone.com
2023 date set wrongful death lawsuit trial involving family of girl who drowned inside irrigation pipe in Quincy
QUINCY -- According to court records, the wrongful death trial involving Danika Ross' family following her drowning death in Quincy in 2021 has been posted to 2023. The Ross family lawsuit against Cave B L.L.C. and the Familigia Water District has been set for June 26, 2023 with a motion hearing for judgement planned for Nov. 4, 2022.
ifiberone.com
White River, Irving Peak fires near Lake Wenatchee have merged; 9,579 acres burned
PLAIN — Fire officials say the White River and Irving Peak fires near Lake Wenatchee have now merged as the fires continue to slowly burn downhill. The two fires have burned a combined 9,579 acres since being sparked by lightning on Aug. 11 about 15 miles northwest of Plain.
FOX 28 Spokane
Man running on SR-26 dies after running on highway, hit by car in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a person who was running in the eastbound lane of SR-26 has died after being hit by a car. WSP said the 26-year-old man was running westbound near Royal City. The driver of the car who hit him...
KREM
Moses Lake woman works with Red Cross to provide shelter for Florida residents during Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA, USA — As Hurricane Ian batters Florida, crews from across the country are making their way to Florida to offer support in any way they can. That includes Debbie Lutskas from Moses Lake, who touched down in Orlando on Wednesday afternoon. She's working with the Red Cross to run a 72-hour shelter for the thousands of people forced to evacuate.
Court docs: Murdered Moses Lake woman had recently asked to separate from suspected killer
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Moses Lake woman believed to have been killed by her husband had recently asked to separate. Charles Bergman is accused of killing his wife Teresa last week. He was arrested Friday night in Pennsylvania. The Bergmans were reported missing last week. Original investigations suggested...
kpq.com
Victim in Friday Night Cashmere Shooting Identified, Murder Charges Filed
The victim of a fatal shooting Friday in Cashmere is now identified as 22-year-old Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo of Cashmere. Deputies say Urbina-Sotelo was shot several times at around 11pm in the Cashmere Valley Bank parking lot on Applets Way. He was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee where he was...
Missing Moses Lake Pair Takes Deadly Twist, Woman’s Body Found
The case of a missing Moses Lake couple has taken a deadly turn, as the woman's body has been found. They were last seen very early Sunday morning in Spokane. Missing woman found in a remote area of Lincoln County. The Grant County Sheriff's office reports that a missing 53-year-old...
ifiberone.com
Prototype electric airplane takes first flight at Grant County International Airport
MOSES LAKE — An all-electric prototype airplane took it first flight on Tuesday morning at the Grant County International Airport. The plane, built by Eviation, is built to carry nine passengers and up to two pilots. This morning’s flight took off from the Moses Lake-based airport at 7:10 a.m. The flight last about 10 minutes.
