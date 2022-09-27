ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

yaktrinews.com

Two crashes in Grant County causing serious delays

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two crashes that occurred in Grant County may affect your morning commute. The first crash is on westbound I-90 near Warden. The freeway is fully blocked due to a rolled semi truck. The crash occurred about 15 miles east of Moses Lake, and no one...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

I-90 closed reopened near exit 189 in Grant County after semi crash

GRANT COUNTY, Wash - Both directions of I-90 reopened Thursday morning near milepost 189 in Grant County, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Washington Department of Transportation says that both directions of I-90 are closed in Grant County near exit 189. A picture sent to KHQ shows a semi-truck...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Brush Fire on Coulter Creek Road Rings Second Alarm

Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue responded to a two-acre brush fire in the Coulter Creek area on Sep. 29. A second alarm was called due to the fire’s proximity to a logging operation. Chelan County Fire districts 3, 4, and 6 and Douglas County Fire District 2 also responded...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Serious injury crash in Grant County leaves possible traffic detours

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) has announced the roadway has reopened at Dodson Road South and Road 12-Southwest. Following a collision with serious injuries, GCSO announced the road would be closed for an undetermined amount of time. While the road is now open, no updates regarding the details of the crash or injuries has been released.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Two charged in deadly Cashmere shooting

WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors formally brought charges yesterday in the Friday night shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead in a Cashmere parking lot. Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo was fatally shot in downtown Cashmere after allegedly attacking another man with a baseball bat. Jesus Manuel Torres-Lucatero, 24, is now charged with second-degree murder for allegedly firing the shots.
CASHMERE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

SR-26 blocked by semi-trailer near Washtucna

WASTUCNA, Wash. – SR-26 is completely blocked by a semi-trailer near Washtucna, according to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT). A detour is in place at SR-21 to the west and SR-260/261 to the east. FOX28 Spokane©
WASHTUCNA, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island

A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
ROCK ISLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Ellensburg police prioritizing residential street parking as many don't have a garage or driveway near university

Ellensburg police prioritizing residential street parking as many don't have a garage or driveway near university. The Ellensburg Police Department gives about 40 tickets, on average, every week to parking violators, said police officer Clayton Self. Tickets start at 25 dollars and go up 25 after every violation. He said cars could get towed if they cause safety hazards.
ELLENSBURG, WA
98.3 The KEY

Missing Moses Lake Pair Takes Deadly Twist, Woman’s Body Found

The case of a missing Moses Lake couple has taken a deadly turn, as the woman's body has been found. They were last seen very early Sunday morning in Spokane. Missing woman found in a remote area of Lincoln County. The Grant County Sheriff's office reports that a missing 53-year-old...

