On this date 37 years ago...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - How many of you can remember what happened 37 years ago on this date? Need a hint? Usually we want this to wait until December to give us a white Christmas. That wasn’t the case in 1985 as it came a little bit too early.
Flu vaccines, bivalent COVID boosters both in and ready in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - With the arrival of the fall season also comes the arrival of flu season, and the first wave of flu vaccines are officially in-house in Hastings. According to South Heartland District Health Department Director Michele Bever, the vaccines are here just in time for what she calls the calm before the storm when it comes to flu season.
New turf field at GINW nearing its completion
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Replacing the grass field at Grand Island Northwest High School has been a work in progress for nearly two years, and now— what was originally only a vision is turning into reality. Turf installation crews have been hard at work, sometimes even hanging around...
Trailer overturns near Grand Island, several hogs don’t survive
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol discovered hogs running along Interstate 80 when they responded to a livestock trailer crash near Grand Island Wednesday. According to NSP, the report of the incident was received around 4:50 p.m. and several agencies responded near mile marker 318. Upon arrival, they found a fire in the engine compartment of the overturned vehicle and a number of hogs that got loose.
Crew from Grand Island Utilities headed to Florida
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island Utilities crew joined members from Lincoln Electric System on a trip to Florida to help restore power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Grand Island Utilities Distribution Superintendent Bryan Fiala said the utilities department sent a six-man crew with a bucket truck,...
Two central Nebraska manufacturers advance to final four in “Coolest Things” contest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two central Nebraska manufacturers entered their products into the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament, and they now are one step away from the finals. Grain Weevil Robotics of Aurora entered their grain weevil, and Chief Fabrication of Grand Island entered their pivot walker.
September 27, 2022 Morning Forecast
Slightly higher budget on the way for Grand Island Public Schools. Grand Island Public Schools have a budget incoming. Property taxes should increase around 25%. Officer-involved shooting near Hastings Police Station. Updated: 13 hours ago. An investigation is underway by multiple agencies following a shooting Tuesday in Hastings.
Grand Island coffee shop thriving in first year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Thursday is National Coffee Day. Whether you like yours black or light and sweet, chances are it’s an important and energizing part of your morning routine, and one local shop is bringing a unique vibe with each cup served. Daily Dose Coffee has been...
Adams Central volleyball sweeps Northwest in conference dual
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Northwest volleyball hosted Adams Central Tuesday. The Patriots beat the Vikings 3-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Holdrege-Adams Central softball earns Senior Night win
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Liberty Storm, a softball co-op between Holdrege and Adams Central, hosted Centura-Central Valley for Senior Night at the Smith Softball Complex in Hastings Tuesday. The Storm beat the Diamonds 12-2 in four innings. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Heartland Lutheran football snaps 17-game losing streak
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Heartland Lutheran football hosted Elba for six-man football Thursday. The Red Hornets won their first game since the 2020-21 season, 46-34 over the Bluejays. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance contest is a family affair in Aurora
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - A company from Aurora could be manufacturing some of the coolest products in Nebraska. The Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance is asking the people of the state to vote on the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.’. They’re down to the semifinals, which is where the Grain Weevil...
Hastings softball sweeps Kearney in doubleheader
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings softball hosted Kearney for a doubleheader Tuesday. The Tigers beat the Bearcats in both games, 8-0 and 14-3. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Shawn Metcalf approved as next Hastings City Administrator
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In a unanimous 8-0 vote, the Hastings City Council approved the hiring of Shawn Metcalf as the next city administrator. Metcalf comes from a similar post in Rawlins, Wyoming. Metcalf also received unanimous 12-0 approval from the mayor-appointed committee that was tasked with interviewing all of...
Diane Rouzee hired as GI Tourism’s Sports Marketing Manager
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A former Grand Island teacher and coach is now taking on a new role with Grand Island Tourism. Diane Rouzee has been named Sports Marketing Manager at Grand Island Tourism. This position will facilitate relationships with associations, regional events, and national events to grow the sports tourism business in our area.
GIPD arrests three in afternoon standoff incident
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were arrested after a high-risk warrant was served in Grand Island on the north end of town. It all started when Grand Island Police officers responded to 1215 N. Locust Street in reference to white smoke coming from the back of the residence.
Doniphan-Trumbull volleyball defeats Ravenna in five sets
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - Doniphan-Trumbull volleyball hosted Ravenna Tuesday. The Cardinals withstood the Bluejays in a 3-2 win. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Rowse steps up to challenge, into new role for UNK volleyball
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Jensen Rowse jokes that she “came out of the womb passing a volleyball.”. That’s how long she’s been playing the sport. “I was just like a gym rat growing up, and that’s where I learned to love it,” the University of Nebraska at Kearney junior said. “It was my life even as a little kid.”
Wood River Elementary receives more money for playground project
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - Wood River Elementary is $25,000 closer to getting an accessible playground at the school. The Grace Koepp Foundation has granted the playground project with the grant money. This is the latest in funds that the school has received to help make improvements to the playground.
Group in Grand Island shining a light on human trafficking
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Several Grand Island agencies gathered on Wednesday morning to learn about the problem of human trafficking in the city. The event was hosted by the Grand Island Area Coalition on Trafficking. They used to the event to present some alarming statistics such as how human trafficking is the second largest organized crime in the United States.
