WWE Has "Significant Plans" For Finn Balor
Finn Balor might be the next "Triple H guy" to get a surge of main roster momentum. As reported by @WrestleVotes on Twitter, there are "significant plans" in place for the first WWE Universal Champion that will be set in motion sometime in the future. The specifics of those plans remain close to the vest, but word is that Balor is a "strong favorite" of the new regime lead by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Balor is currently a member of the Monday Night Raw roster and is a leading member of The Judgement Day, alongside Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio.
WWE "Very Worried" About Friday's SmackDown
Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown may have a limited roster. As Hurricane Ian rages on in the southeast, particularly affecting the state of Florida, there are said to be growing concerns about World Wrestling Entertainment's talent being able to travel to Winnipeg for the blue brand's final show of the month. As reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE is said to be "very worried" about SmackDown due to having a bulk of its roster living in Florida.
WWE: Update on Injury From This Week's NXT
This week's NXT saw a match come to an abrupt end when Tony D'Angelo suffered an apparent injury during his bout with Wes Lee. The injury took place when D'Angelo attempted a splash in the corner but tripped, causing him to hit his face on the second turnbuckle and land awkwardly on his right knee. Dave Meltzer reported on Thursday that D'Angelo's injury is real, but that he won't need surgery or be out of action for a long period of time.
WWE Star Posts Cryptic Tweet, Says They "Know Why" WWE Holds Them Back
World Wrestling Entertainment has seen a surge of momentum since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over creative responsibilities. Stars like Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano, and Braun Strowman have all been brought back to the company and have received immediate spotlight, while previously lost-in-the-shuffle wrestlers like Tommaso Ciampa and Finn Balor have been put in more featured positions on WWE programming. The WWE Women's Tag Titles have been brought back into the fold after a summer sabbatical, both WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther have had their titles elevated, and intrigue surrounding Dexter Lumis and the mysterious White Rabbit have kept viewers on the edge of their seats for weeks.
Longtime WWE Official Reportedly Leaves the Company
Dr. Chris Amann, WWE's Senior Ringside Physician, has reportedly departed WWE. Contrary to early reports, PWInsider is now reporting Amann gave his notice to the company a while ago and officially departed this month after being with the company since May 2008. Amann was a member of the team who implemented WWE's Wellness Policy in the late 2000s.
Rick and Scott Steiner Question Bron Breakker's Name Change During Table for 3
WWE's decision to change Bronson Rechsteiner's in-ring name from Rex Steiner to Bron Breakker has been a consistent talking point ever since the current NXT Champion first made his NXT 2.0 debut. Even his own father and uncle, WWE Hall of Famers Rick and Scott Steiner, openly asked Bron about it during the latest Table for 3. Rick posed the question by asking, "I know (the) came up with Bron Breakker. Why not Bron Steiner or something?" Scott then chimed in to say, "Yeah, who comes up with that?"
WWE: Latest Update on White Rabbit's Identity And When They'll Be Revealed
WWE has been dropping clues as to the identity of the mysterious "White Rabbit" on episodes of Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and even at live events. Fan theories have been spreading like wildfire ever since, with many of the clues being left behind by various QR codes pointing toward the return of Bray Wyatt. The former WWE and Universal Champion was released back in July 2021, but reports of him negotiating a return with WWE started popping up earlier this month.
Why WWE Fans Can Expect More Gimmicks Like The White Rabbit
WWE's White Rabbit gimmick has captured the imagination of fans over the past few weeks as various QR codes have popped up on episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown leading to more clues about who the mysterious figure behind the messages could be. Many of the signs point to the return of Bray Wyatt, while other clues have pointed toward Karrion Kross, the return of Aleister Black or the possibility of a new faction for Wyatt upon his return. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, these types of gimmicks will continue in the future as they reward fans who pay close attention to the TV product each week, something Triple H wants to make a staple under his regime.
AEW: Interesting CM Punk Note From Latest AEW Dynamite Episode
CM Punk has not been seen in any capacity on AEW programming since the now-infamous post-All Out media scrum where he blasted Hangman Page, The Elite, Colt Cabana and any members of the media he deemed to be spreading lies about him. It has been well-documented that a brawl broke out between Punk, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Ace Steel in Punk's locker room afterward, prompting everyone involved to be suspended. All of the backstage officials who were trying to break up the fight have been brought back and Matt Jackson indicated The Elite's suspension will be up soon, but Punk's status with the company remains a mystery.
WWE's Brock Lesnar Reveals New Look
The last time WWE fans saw Brock Lesnar he was being buried under a host of tables, steel steps, and chairs by Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at SummerSlam, and fans have been wondering when they might see him again. It's not known whether that will happen or not, but if he does show up soon, he will likely be sporting a new look. In a new post from Wrestle.Kingdom, Lesnar is shown in a new photo completely clean-shaven and without the big bear that accompanied his more recent cowboy look. While he could always grow it back out before a return to the ring, this could also mean that The Beast will be the one returning when he does show up in WWE once more.
AEW: Latest Update on Saraya's Contract, Whether or Not She's Cleared to Wrestle
Saraya (fka Paige) made her surprise debut in AEW at the Grand Slam event last Wednesday in Queens. She'll get the chance to cut her first promo with the company on tonight's episode of Dynamite and will likely address interfering in Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter's beatdown on Toni Storm, but more details about her deal with the company have already been made public. Per Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, the former Divas Champion has signed a three-year deal with the young promotion. Sapp wasn't able to confirm whether or not she is cleared to wrestle again — she had to retire in 2018 due to a neck injury — but quoted a source saying the amount she is getting paid, "largely implies that she'll be wrestling in some capacity."
MJF Reveals His Professional Wrestling Mount Rushmore
Maxwell Jacob Friedman remains the talk of the professional wrestling town. The 26-year-old star made his long-awaited return to All Elite Wrestling in the final moments of AEW All Out earlier this month after taking a sabbatical for the entire summer. That time off was not just away from the ring, but away from the public eye entirely. MJF conducted no interviews, went radio silent on social media, and was barely seen in public. Now that he's back on television, MJF is also back is all aforementioned facets. The self-proclaimed generational talent gave numerous lengthy sit-down interviews in the week leading up to AEW Grand Slam, and while there were some topics that he could not comment on, MJF offered insight into how he views the wrestling industry.
Damian Lillard Previews His Undertaker & Kane Sneakers
Damian Lillard recently took to Twitter to unveil his latest sneaker project with Adidas — a player-exclusive pair themed around Kane and The Undertaker aka The Brothers of Destruction. The early preview of the shows each pair has one shoe decked out in The Undertaker's classic grey while the other has Kane's iconic red and black colorway. The insoles also feature Lillard wearing either the Kane mask or having his eyes rolled back like "The Deadman.
Goldberg Gives a Big Update on His WWE Status
Goldberg's last WWE match took place back in February when he lost to Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in just six minutes. It had been well-documented that the WWE Hall of Famer's contract had a limited number of matches on it, which hit zero following his bout with "The Tribal Chief." The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion confirmed as much in an interview with The Bump on Wednesday but seemed to indicate he still wasn't done with the company.
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Start Time, Date, Full Card, How to Watch, Streaming
WWE's 14th annual Extreme Rules pay-per-view takes place on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. And while the show will be yet another premium live event without a world championship match, WWE has loaded it with stipulation matches. That includes the main roster debut of the Fight Pit, a Ladder Match, an I Quit Match and the titular Extreme Rules match between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship.
AEW Censors MJF, Crowd Chants When They Start Swearing on AEW Dynamite
AEW has been noticeably more laid back when it comes to censoring language on episodes of AEW Dynamite since the show first launched back in 2019. But this week's Dynamite saw multiple censors during a segment between MJF and Wheeler Yuta. Friedman casually dropped the s-word and got bleeped for it, while the crowd was censored when it began chanting "Shut The F— Up!" at Max.
WWE: Latest Update on the Upcoming New Championship Belt Designs
Reports of WWE looking to change the designs for a number of its championships first started popping up in late August by insider @BeltFanDan. More details then emerged in mid-September, stating that WWE was looking to give a facelift to both the Men's and Women's Tag Team Championships, writing at the time, "New WWE Tag belts are described to me as being the existing design, dual plated, black strap and having a stacked, large WWE logo in the center. They also have the OLD never used tags which are the women's tag style on colored straps."
House of the Dragon Episode 7 Previews May Tease Another Major Character Death
House of the Dragon Episode 6 left viewers reeling after some key characters were brutally executed by fire in various ways. However, the death toll for this Game of Thrones spinoff may not stop climbing, because the preview for Episode 7 is teasing that another pivotal character may soon be going into the ground, as well.
