NBC Miami
Masseuse Terrorized with Stun Gun and Robbed in Margate, Suspect Arrested
He walked into the massage parlor posing as a customer but fled when the employee dropped to the ground and started screaming, said Margate Police. Anthony Dana Banks, 22, entered the Asian Massage Parlor at 632 State Road 7 on Thursday and asked about the cost of a session, police said.
NBC Miami
At Least 1 Injured, Suspect in Custody After Shooting in Walmart in SW Miami-Dade
At least one person was injured and a suspect was in custody after a shooting inside a Walmart in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday, officials said. The shooting was reported at the store at 21151 South Dixie Highway in Goulds. Footage showed more than a dozen Miami-Dade Police cruisers outside the store.
tamaractalk.com
Woman Goes on Anti-Immigrant Rant in Aldi, Pulls Gun on Shopper
A woman went on an anti-immigrant rant against a fellow shopper and pulled a gun while threatening to “blow her head off,” then attacked her with her Lexus in the store parking lot, court records show. Darlene Neel, 53, of Pompano Beach, was shopping with an older woman,...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Victim shoots at armed robbers, kills one in Pompano Beach
A would-be robber was killed after he was shot by his intended victim. Broward Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, Broward Regional Communications received reports of a shooting at the Envy Apartments located at 425 S.E. First Street in Pompano Beach. When deputies...
NBC Miami
Tamarac Man Back on the Street After Arrest for Fleeing at 100 MPH: BSO
Traffic homicide investigators were at the scene of a crash in Cooper City when a Tamarac man tried to drive through the debris nearly hitting deputies before leading them on a chase, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Jamari Donte Hall, 19, was at the wheel of a red Honda...
1 dead, 1 in custody after gunfire erupts at SW Miami-Dade Walmart
MIAMI - Police said a person was in custody after gunfire rang out Wednesday afternoon at a Walmart in Southwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said. Police were called to the store located at SW 211 Street and Dixie Highway around 3:30 p.m. on a report of gunfire, officials said in an email statement. CBS4 has learned that an altercation between two men led to both opening fire. One man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The other fled and was later apprehended. "A preliminary investigation shows there was an altercation between 2 males and firearms were presented and shots were fired,"...
Click10.com
BSO: Man shot, killed at Pompano Beach apartment complex tried to rob shooter
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man shot at a Pompano Beach apartment complex last Tuesday died over the weekend and investigators determined he was among a group of armed robbers, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which announced the news Tuesday. The shooting was reported just after 1:15...
NBC Miami
Suspect Arrested After Woman Kidnapped, Beaten, Threatened With Gun in Fort Lauderdale: Police
She was meeting a friend to go to the movies, but a former boyfriend became jealous and kidnapped, beat, and threatened her a gunpoint for hours, police said. Morris Leonard Jones III, 22, is facing nine charges and remains in the Broward County Jail without bond, records show. According to...
850wftl.com
Local man dies after his vehicle became airborne and struck a tree
POMPANO BEACH, FL– — A 33-year-old man has died after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. The incident occurred on Sept. 24th in the area of McNab Road and South Dixie Highway. The Broward County Sheriff’s office says that the victim, Johnnie Young, was...
bulletin-news.com
Pembroke Pines Firefighter Arrested on Drug Charges in Miami Beach
Police claim they spotted a Pembroke Pines firefighter on Miami Beach with cocaine and other substances; he is now being charged. According to an arrest report, Donald Francis Hoss, 62, was detained early on Sunday on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the complaint, an...
South Florida Man Arrested For Not Paying After Dining At Restaurants
Police say at least three restaurants didn't see any money from this mysterious customers.
cbs12.com
Police: Man tries to kill someone twice, gun jams both times
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man tried to kill someone and the gun jammed, twice. On Sept. 22 the West Palm Beach Police Department arrested Marquise Reid. According to the police report, Reid,30, approached the victim who was standing in the driveway and said, "You don't believe me," and pressed the trigger.
Possible tornando damaged Davie mobile home park
FORT LAUDERDALE - At least 10 mobile homes were damaged overnight by a possible tornado in Davie. Several homes were severely damaged at the mobile home park in the 600 block of SW 135th Terrace in Davie. The high winds ripped the siding off some homes and also mangled a carport, the flying aluminum hit caused the power to go out after it hit a power line. "My phone went off at 1:27 a.m., it woke me up, I looked outside and I saw their home, it was just, it was bad. It felt like a freight train...
CAR THEFTS: POLICE FRUSTRATED WITH SEVEN BRIDGES, LOTUS BOARDS
CRIME RUNNING RAMPANT IN “NEW” WEST DELRAY, WEST BOCA COMMUNITIES. BOARDS IGNORING. HOMEOWNERS LEAVING FOBS IN CARS. POLICE ANNOYED. “CRIME PROBLEM AND COMMON SENSE PROBLEM.” BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another car theft Sunday in the West Delray Beach community of Seven […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WESH
Man accused of killing motorcyclist in road rage shooting in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Miami man is accused of killing another man during a road rage incident in Daytona Beach on Saturday evening. Suspect Ricardo Gibbs, 35, is charged with murder after the victim died at the hospital. Police said Gibbs was in a vehicle in the 900...
cw34.com
Man killed after driving off road and hitting tree in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pompano Beach was killed after he drove off the road, cleared two train tracks and hit a tree. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Johnnie Young was driving his 2010 Dodge Charger sedan on West McNab Road on Sept. 24. As Young was approaching the intersection of South Dixie Highway, he proceeded straight through the intersection and off the roadway.
cbs12.com
Woman's body found behind building in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman's body was found on Embarcadero Drive on Monday. Police say the body had been there for quite some time. The West Palm Beach Police Department said the woman's body was found behind a building, just south of 45th Street. The police...
Man caught on camera placing phone up woman's dress
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Friday asked for the public's help to find a man caught on surveillance camera placing a phone underneath the dress of a woman while she shopped at a local store. In a written statement, investigators identified the suspect as Ciano Brown, 30. He was arrested last year in Miami-Dade County during another incident for voyeurism, according to the statement. Police said the man was caught on camera shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 at a store located at 7900 W. McNab Road. Investigators did not publicly identify the retailer where...
cbs12.com
Woman crashes into garage wall, reverses, hits another house, then dies
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old woman died after crashing into her garage and then reversing into another house, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the woman was parked in her garage in Delray Beach and drove forward, hitting the wall. She then reversed...
Mall at Wellington Green evacuated after kitchen fire breaks out
The Mall at Wellington Green was evacuated Wednesday and emergency crews responded to the scene after a small kitchen fire broke out, authorities said.
