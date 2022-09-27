Read full article on original website
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Former 3rd Overall Pick Has Been Traded To The Houston Rockets
On Thursday, Sept 29, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Houston Rockets have acquired Derrick Favors in a multi-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Lakers: Andrew Bynum, Revisited
This week's "Legacy" episode introduces us to the oft-injured starting center during Kobe Bryant's second dynasty era.
'This just doesn't happen': ABC13, Houston Chronicle discuss Astros' Justin Verlander's season
Dive into the biggest stories and questions in Houston sports with ABC13's Jonathan Bruce and Houston Chronicle Columnist Brian T. Smith.
10x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent On First Day Of Training Camp
On Sept. 27, most teams around the NBA are having their first day of training camp, and Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent. He played last season for the Los Angles Lakers, but the best years of his career came with the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets.
NBA・
JJ Watt, Patrick Mahomes lead charge in blasting replay of Tua Tagovailoa injury
NFL players begged Amazon to stop airing replay of the injury that forced Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to be stretchered off the field in Week 4. The Thursday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals took a pause for serious and terrifying matters. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Urges The Nets To Learn From The Warriors And Stephen Curry: "He Was Injured Going Into The Playoffs. The Team Still, You Know, Fought And Won Games."
Kevin Durant will soon turn 34 years old, but even at this age, he is still considered one of the best players in the league. But that doesn't mean KD's time with the Nets has been disappointing. When he joined forces with Kyrie Irving, many expected the duo to lead...
Who Gets Demoted from the Astros Active Roster for the ALDS?
With MLB in the death throes of the season, most teams have gotten used to their September call-ups, but two players will need to be demoted before the postseason begins.
Fans should be very excited about the newest Lakers signing
The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into training camp with an unbalanced roster that is naturally going to limit how far the team can go this upcoming season. Los Angeles simply has too many guards and not enough wings, cannot defend well and cannot shoot threes. Rob Pelinka didn’t have...
3x 6th Man of The Year Jamal Crawford Has A New Job
According to Andrew Marchand of The New York Post, Jamal Crawford will join TNT for the 2022-23 NBA season. He is now retired but has played for nine NBA teams (most recently the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets).
NBA・
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Anthony Davis Says the Lakers Are Approaching the Season as Underdogs
The Los Angeles Lakers hear all the talk about their poor play in the 2021-22 season. Anthony Davis says he and the team are looking to bring back the intensity they had in 2019-20, which brought the Lakers another ring. “We’re treating this season like we have a chip on...
Christian Wood Shares Adoration For Rockets Coach Stephen Silas
After two seasons playing for the Houston Rockets, Christian Wood shares adoration for coach Stephen Silas.
Herschel Walker’s take on Braves nickname is sadly predictably
Former Georgia Bulldogs running back and state senate candidate Herschel Walker weighed in on the Atlanta Braves nickname, and whether it should be removed. Given Walker is running as a Republican, it’s easy to guess which side of the debate he fell. The Braves visited the White House earlier...
MLB・
Catching Up with the Astros Trade Deadline Castoffs
The Houston Astros jettisoned five players in Major League deals at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. How are those six players doing now that they're away from Houston?
Astros Prospect Julks Tops Off Impressive Season with Big Afternoon
The Sugar Land Space Cowboys finished one-game below .500, but that doesn't define the season Corey Julks had.
Tua Tagovailoa injured: Dolphins quarterback stretchered off
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a big hit against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be stretchered off the field. The entire NFL world is sending positive thoughts towards Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins after the quarterback had to be stretchered off against the Bengals. Tagovailoa took a big hit...
The 2022 Guardians Have Something In Common With The 1995 Indians
The 2022 Cleveland Guardians have more last at-bat wins then the 1995 Indians.
Wade Phillips ripped for insensitive Tua Tagovailoa tweet
NFL Twitter went in on Wade Phillips for a horrendously insensitive tweet about Tua Tagovailoa after the Dolphins quarterback went down injured. Wade Phillips broke the cardinal rule of Twitter: Think before you tweet. He also broke a cardinal rule of being a human being: Don’t be a jerk.
NFL・
