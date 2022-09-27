Read full article on original website
WVNews
West Virginia Inventors Society
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Inventors from across the Mountain State will gather Oct. 11 o…
WVNews
Marshall Univ. gets state funding boost for baseball stadium
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University is getting a $13.8 million funding boost from the state of West Virginia to help finish construction of a baseball stadium. Gov. Jim Justice announcing the contribution Thursday from the state Water Development Authority’s Economic Enhancement Grant program.
WVNews
Mary Fanning and Dr. Charles Mullett
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Thursday was a day of firsts for the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospita…
WVNews
Bport 20 with a left wing attack.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Most of the points the Grafton and Lewis County volleyball tea…
WVNews
Harrison Chamber, WYK Associates and Robinson Grand host Oktoberfest networking event
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours series closed out the year with an Oktoberfest-themed networking event that celebrated German food and culture. This month’s Business After Hours was hosted by WYK Associates architecture and planning firm.
WVNews
Dana Rea Smith
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — S/Sgt. Ret. Dana Rea Smith, USAF, of Clarksburg, born May 15, 1952, passed away September 28, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles Robert “Bud” Smith and Dorothy Sue Montgomery Smith Goughenour, step-mother Bonnie Jean Smith, step-father Harry T. Goughenour, and brother Charles Barry Smith. Surviving are a sister Kandy Franke (David); and many friends.
WVNews
Michael Patrick Stumpo
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Michael Patrick Stumpo, 78, of Clarksburg, passed away at UHC Hospital, Clarksburg on September 27th, 2022, following a long battle with extended illnesses. He was born in Clarksburg on November 6, 1943, a son of the late Patsy Joseph Stumpo and Patricia Arbogast...
WVNews
Harrison County Schools to operate on 3 hour early dismissal Friday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Schools will dismiss students three hours early Friday, according to a post on Harrison County Board of Education live feed. The early dismissal comes as a result of communication issues between West Virginia Education Information System (WVEIS) 2.0, the statewide school database, and Livegrades.
WVNews
Bridgeport sweeps tri match; Lewis County tops Grafton
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Most of the points the Grafton and Lewis County volleyball teams scored against Bridgeport were not scored with a kill, block or ace. A lot of them were via errors.
WVNews
rcb 12.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Penalty kicks were awarded to Lincoln in the final minutes of …
WVNews
Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library to host writers' editing workshop
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library and West Virginia Writers Inc. will host a writers' editing workshop on Oct. 8. Award-winning editor and author Sandy Tritt will guide guests through the editing process.
WVNews
Fraternity cleared of hazing, sanctioned on other violations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia University fraternity has been cleared of hazing allegations but will be sanctioned separately on other violations, the school said. Pi Kappa Phi and the school agreed to end the fraternity's interim suspension related to alleged hazing. The chapter will be on deferred suspension through February and lose some privileges through June, the school said Thursday.
WVNews
Little Free Pantries project receives several donations
OAKLAND — The Little Free Pantries of Garrett County project recently received several generous donations. Alex Hanline started the pantries in 2019 as his fourth grade Be the Change project at Crellin Elementary School.
WVNews
First patients officially welcomed into new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Thursday was a day of firsts for the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital with the first patients moved into the facility and first surgery performed all in the same day. “Opening the doors to our new Children's Hospital is a day our team will never...
WVNews
Red Devils aim for second straight win at Ritchie County
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Every positive moment brings hope. And with its second win to round out the first half of the season, Ravenswood’s football team has plenty of hope.
WVNews
RCB boys rout Lincoln, girls play to 1-1 draw
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Penalty kicks were awarded to Lincoln in the final minutes of both the boys and girls soccer games Thursday at Robert C. Byrd. One was a mere footnote at the end of a blowout, but the other lifted the Cougars to a draw in the final moments.
WVNews
GCPSF presents mini grants
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Public Schools Foundation recently presented mini grants to local teachers. Jennifer McCloskey and Adrianna Maust of Broadford Elementary received funds to implement a program called Model Me Kids that provides students with the skills to navigate their social world in various contexts.
WVNews
Breaking the code to a bright future
We’re encouraged to learn that West Virginia is among the top states that have been able to encourage more young women to become interested in computer science classes. West Virginia had the highest increase in young women participating in such classes, according to Code.org, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the vision that every student has the opportunity to learn computer science.
WVNews
Garrett County Health Department’s seasonal flu clinics announced
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department has scheduled seasonal flu and pneumonia immunization clinics in October and November. The vaccines will be available at walk-in clinics at both Health Department sites (1025 Memorial Drive, Oakland and 28 Hershberger Lane, Grantsville) and at the Senior Centers listed below.
WVNews
Preston girls win Progressive Physical Therapy Invitational
KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights’ cross country program had a successful Tuesday afternoon at the 8th Annual Progressive Physical Therapy Invitational at Allegany College. The Preston girls’ team won the title in convincing fashion by scoring a 39, and sophomore Damian Rumer topped the boys’ field with the best individual time out of 79 runners.
