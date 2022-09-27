ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Marshall Univ. gets state funding boost for baseball stadium

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University is getting a $13.8 million funding boost from the state of West Virginia to help finish construction of a baseball stadium. Gov. Jim Justice announcing the contribution Thursday from the state Water Development Authority’s Economic Enhancement Grant program.
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bridgeport, WV
Government
City
Bridgeport, WV
State
West Virginia State
WVNews

Dana Rea Smith

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — S/Sgt. Ret. Dana Rea Smith, USAF, of Clarksburg, born May 15, 1952, passed away September 28, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles Robert “Bud” Smith and Dorothy Sue Montgomery Smith Goughenour, step-mother Bonnie Jean Smith, step-father Harry T. Goughenour, and brother Charles Barry Smith. Surviving are a sister Kandy Franke (David); and many friends.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Michael Patrick Stumpo

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Michael Patrick Stumpo, 78, of Clarksburg, passed away at UHC Hospital, Clarksburg on September 27th, 2022, following a long battle with extended illnesses. He was born in Clarksburg on November 6, 1943, a son of the late Patsy Joseph Stumpo and Patricia Arbogast...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Harrison County Schools to operate on 3 hour early dismissal Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Schools will dismiss students three hours early Friday, according to a post on Harrison County Board of Education live feed. The early dismissal comes as a result of communication issues between West Virginia Education Information System (WVEIS) 2.0, the statewide school database, and Livegrades.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Curry
WVNews

rcb 12.JPG

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Penalty kicks were awarded to Lincoln in the final minutes of …
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Fraternity cleared of hazing, sanctioned on other violations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia University fraternity has been cleared of hazing allegations but will be sanctioned separately on other violations, the school said. Pi Kappa Phi and the school agreed to end the fraternity's interim suspension related to alleged hazing. The chapter will be on deferred suspension through February and lose some privileges through June, the school said Thursday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormready#Wv News
WVNews

RCB boys rout Lincoln, girls play to 1-1 draw

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Penalty kicks were awarded to Lincoln in the final minutes of both the boys and girls soccer games Thursday at Robert C. Byrd. One was a mere footnote at the end of a blowout, but the other lifted the Cougars to a draw in the final moments.
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WVNews

GCPSF presents mini grants

OAKLAND — The Garrett County Public Schools Foundation recently presented mini grants to local teachers. Jennifer McCloskey and Adrianna Maust of Broadford Elementary received funds to implement a program called Model Me Kids that provides students with the skills to navigate their social world in various contexts.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Breaking the code to a bright future

We’re encouraged to learn that West Virginia is among the top states that have been able to encourage more young women to become interested in computer science classes. West Virginia had the highest increase in young women participating in such classes, according to Code.org, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the vision that every student has the opportunity to learn computer science.
EDUCATION
WVNews

Garrett County Health Department’s seasonal flu clinics announced

OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department has scheduled seasonal flu and pneumonia immunization clinics in October and November. The vaccines will be available at walk-in clinics at both Health Department sites (1025 Memorial Drive, Oakland and 28 Hershberger Lane, Grantsville) and at the Senior Centers listed below.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Preston girls win Progressive Physical Therapy Invitational

KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights’ cross country program had a successful Tuesday afternoon at the 8th Annual Progressive Physical Therapy Invitational at Allegany College. The Preston girls’ team won the title in convincing fashion by scoring a 39, and sophomore Damian Rumer topped the boys’ field with the best individual time out of 79 runners.
KINGWOOD, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy