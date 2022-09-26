Column: Chargers' injury luck not all bad

Despite what the NFL tells us, football can't be made safe.

Every NFL Sunday, injuries wreck seasons and careers. It's sickening, but here we are. The injury cart is rolling far too often. Just three weeks into the season, injury waves have slammed the Chargers, Bills, Cowboys and others.

If you'd welcome some good injury luck, it involves the Chargers. At franchise quarterback, they've enjoyed an amazing run of availability.

Justin Herbert, though hindered by a rib injury, made his 35th consecutive start Sunday. Elsewhere, injuries have sidelined Herbert's contemporaries with the Patriots (Mac Jones), Jets (Zach Wilson), 49ers (Trey Lance) and Cowboys (Dak Prescott).

Young stars such as Patrick Mahomes (ankle), Prescott (ankle, finger), Lamar Jackson (ankle) and Joe Burrow (knee) have missed several games in recent years. Eight days ago the Niners saw Lance, in whom they invested three premium draft picks, suffer a gruesome ankle fracture that twisted his foot outward.

Go back a few more years, and see the injury cart roll out for Aaron Rodgers (fractured collarbones in separate years) and Alex Smith (concussion, broken leg). Or watch Cam Newton (shoulder), Peyton Manning (four neck surgeries) and countless others stagger off the field, not soon to return.

The Chargers stand as a shining exception.

They've not lost one single start at franchise QB for 16 years and running.

Philip Rivers made every start across 14 seasons and several postseasons after taking over for Drew Brees, when a mangled shoulder threatened Brees' career.

Following Rivers' first start, a Monday night rout of the Raiders in 2006, when he was 24 years old, he started the franchise’s next 223 games, plus 11 more in various postseasons.

Herbert, drafted sixth overall to replace Rivers in 2020, sat out his rookie-season opener only because the coaches plugged in veteran Tyrod Taylor, a stopgap.

When a Chargers doctor punctured Taylor’s lung the following week in attempting to administer a pain-killing injection, the Herbert Era began.

Rivers' and Herbert’s toughness, aptitude and physiology no doubt fueled the franchise’s astounding streak. Rivers famously played an entire AFC Championship Game one week after his ACL was torn.

It's not enough to be tough and resilient, however.

"You need good luck," Brees said four years ago, when asked about Rivers' streak.

Herbert stunned Chiefs players in his NFL debut when, near their sideline, he chose to ram a Chiefs linebacker at full speed. The collision, which echoed inside the Kroenke Dome, empty then during the pandemic, staggered the linebacker more than Herbert.

Mahomes sought out Herbert after the game and gave him some advice: hit the ground, avoiding unnecessary hits. (Herbert had no chance to avoid the blow two weeks ago that injured him; Chiefs rusher Mike Danna burst past rookie guard Zion Johnson and dealt Herbert a firm but clean shot as the QB threw a pass.)

Norv Turner believed in good luck, too. He brought it up whenever he was asked about Rivers' streak.

A question the Chargers may want to consider is what they’ve done with their rare good luck at quarterback.

Several things

Jackson has led the Ravens (2-1) through teammates' injuries and growing pains. He's carried an offense that lacks All-Pro LT Ronnie Staley, awaits RB J.K. Dobbins’ return to form, starts a promising but injury-slowed rookie at center in Tyler Linderbaum and saw 2021 receptions leader Marquise Brown traded in April. Jackson is throwing on time and on target and defeating blitzing. He’s rescued a Ravens defense hindered by injuries at cornerback and edge rusher.

The Ravens are building inexpensive depth in a hurry. They drafted an NFL-high 11 players in April and have deployed six of those players in each game. Two other draftees have appeared in at least one game. Cushioned by extra picks, they drafted edge rusher David Ojabo knowing he won’t be ready until late this season or next year.

Mile-high Denver, where visiting teams often fade or self-destruct in the fourth quarter, seems a nice late-career boost for Russell Wilson, 34. Late in Sunday night’s game, Wilson found some of his old magic and improvised a few plays, enabling the Broncos (2-1) to solve a 49ers defense that controlled them for three-plus quarters.

If the punt protector backs into your strike area, causing you to punt the ball into his rear end, as happened to Thomas Morstead, giving the Bills a safety, you might as well clout the ensuing kick. Morstead's 74-yard punt that followed helped preserve Miami's 21-19 lead.

Seeing Herbert play despite torn rib cartilage brought to mind Rivers gritting out four games though a rib injury in 2014. The injury wasn’t disclosed publicly until Antonio Gates brought it up. “For those who don’t know,” Gates said after a 13-6, Week 10 victory in which Rivers took two sacks, “he’s been dealing with a rib injury, a very severe rib injury, so he’s been toughing it out these last weeks.” Gates added: “Not for once did I think he was going to go out of the game.” Like it or not, when a QB perseveres through injury, it plays well with many teammates.

I wronged Chargers coaches when I wrote three weeks ago that, in the AFC, only the Chargers’ roster can rival the Bills’ roster for overall talent. Though the Chargers’ starters were in Buffalo’s ballpark before Joey Bosa and Rashawn Slater exited Sunday’s game (eight made the NFL’s Top 100 as voted by players), the team's depth appears questionable. The Bills (2-1) nearly won at Miami (3-0) despite lacking four starting defensive backs (included a top-tier safety tandem) and fielding a patchwork offensive line.

Firing Urban Meyer and replacing him with Doug Pederson has made the Jaguars relevant. Coaching matters, nowhere more than the NFL.

The quick-pass game QB Trevor Lawrence smoothly ran in Jacksonville’s 38-10 victory resurfaced a core element of the San Diego Chargers’ under-appreciated offense of 2013. The common denominator: Mike McCoy. Pederson's QB coach, McCoy works with Lawrence, chosen first in the 2021 draft and coming off a rough rookie season late winter. In 2013, Rivers needed a boost. His game had deteriorated, coinciding with poor pass protection in 2011-12. McCoy, the new head coach, prescribed a quick-pass attack he and assistants devised and taught. Realizing their talent-thin defense would need a lot of help, the coaches emphasized ball control. Rivers thrived; the offense finished first in plays, yards and time per drive. It landed second in points per drive. QB coach Frank Reich would win a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia as their coordinator. The Eagles are 3-0 under head coach Nick Sirianni, who was McCoy's offensive quality control coach in 2013.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .