ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Voice Recap: A New Frontrunner Raises the Roof Along With the Bar

By Charlie Mason
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QVtSN_0iBQNXBy00

In some ways, every season of The Voice is the same, right? Early on — and it never fails — we wind up picking a favorite or favorites, only for them to wind up getting cut by the end of the Live Playoffs (if not sooner). But I really don’t think that’s going to happen with the four-chair turn who especially dazzled Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello in Monday’s episode. The artist in question — the last one reviewed down below — is blessed with a voice that just doesn’t quit — maybe because it’s so mammoth that it doesn’t ever have to quit. Were you equally impressed? Read on, and we’ll discuss not only her performance but all of the evening’s Blind Auditions, then you can hit the comments with your critiques.

Andrew Igbokidi (Team Camila), “when the party’s over” — Grade: A | The coaches might as well have handed a fast pass to the Season 22 finale to this first-generation American (of Nigerian descent). The heartthrob-in-the-making’s Billie Eilish cover, as emotional as it was gorgeous, earned him four chair turns and — at least to my ears — the status of frontrunner.

Cara Brindisi (Team Gwen), “All Too Well” — Grade: A | This bighearted music therapist hit the stage with an altogether radio-ready voice that’s as warm as a jar of honey left out in the sun. About the only think that I could see — well, hear — working against her is the fact that viewers have heard a lot of singers just like her. Kinda surprised that only Blake and Gwen turned for her.

Valarie Harding (Team Legend), “Giving Him Something He Can Feel” — Grade: B | Damn! This 41-year-old mother of four was able to stretch notes like they were the rope in a tug-of-war. And, as John and Gwen noted, she often zagged vocally when we might’ve expected her to zig. But is she the best in her lane? TBD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JCUkP_0iBQNXBy00 Julia Aslani (Team Gwen), “Let’s Stay Together” — Grade: C | Though the equestrian stumbled a bit out of the gate, she recovered well enough to show us that she has a pretty, light voice and an appealingly casual singing style. There was just nothing in either the one-chair turn’s vocal or presence to make you go, “Wow.” Well, maybe her mane (which was shampoo-commercial amazing).

The Dryes (Team Blake), “Islands in the Stream” — Grade: C- | Married for 10 years, this cute couple looked like they were having a blast. Unfortunately, Katelyn is a much stronger singer than husband Derek, and the karaoke quality to their performance didn’t bode well for their longevity in the contest.

Ava Lynn Thuresson (Team Camila), “… Baby One More Time” — Grade: C | This recent high-school grad, who’d cut music out of her life after the death of the cousin who taught her to play guitar, served up a rocking reinterpretation of Britney’s hit. But that inventiveness was more impressive than her voice, which veered too often into yelly-ness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UM0b7_0iBQNXBy00 Madison Hughes (Team Blake), “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” — Grade: B- | A 25-year-old videographer, Madison just might have the most unique voice of the season. It’s like what you might get if Jewel’s voice had a baby with Cowboy Junkies. I worry, though: “Different” doesn’t always get far on The Voice , does it?

Sasha Hurtado (Team Camila), “River” — Grade: C+ | At first, I was all in on this two-chair turn’s rendition of Bishop Briggs. Sasha had some nuance to her performance that elevated it well above, say, Ava’s. But then her inexperience sorta showed through and things went a bit off the rails. (Maybe Sasha bit off more than she could chew with her song choice?)

Morgan Taylor (Team Legend), “Cuz I Love You” — Grade: A+ | “Anxiety controls literally every aspect of my life,” this 20-year-old told us before blowing the roof off of the studio. But it sure as [bleep] didn’t show once she got that mic in her hand. The four-chair turn absolutely slayed, delivering a performance that kept getting bigger every time you thought that it couldn’t possibly. Stunning.

So, were you as wowed by Andrew as the coaches? Who else caught your ear? Vote in the poll below, then hit the comments.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 2

Related
TVLine

The Voice Recap: Which of Night 2's Blind Auditions Made You See Stars? — Plus, Coaching Cliffhanger Resolved

No sooner had Tuesday’s episode of The Voice resolved its unfinished business from Monday night — Kate Kalvach ultimately chose to join Team Blake Shelton — than it barreled full-steam ahead with the Blind Auditions. As it did, we were introduced to a mariachi singer who made music to new coach Camila Cabello’s ears, a contestant whose voice is as interesting as his unique name and a teenage dream that Blake Shelton was so excited to have recruited, he called this “the greatest day of my Voice coaching life.” Read on, and we’ll discuss ’em all. Reina Ley (Team Camila), “Cielito...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Dancing With the Stars: Two Longtime Pros Won't Be Back for Disney+ Season

Dancing With the Stars is cha-cha’ing its way over to Disney+… but a pair of longtime pro dancers won’t be coming along. Pro dancers Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold both announced on Wednesday they will not be returning for the dance competition’s upcoming Season 31, its first on Disney+ after a lengthy run on ABC. As our sister site Deadline reported, Burgess revealed she won’t be back in a series of Instagram Stories, saying: “After long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right, and many conversations with Deena Katz, who is our casting director...
THEATER & DANCE
TVLine

The Wonder Years Adds Patti LaBelle to Play Dulé Hill's Mother in Season 2

ABC’s Wonder Years reboot is adding a certified diva to its ranks: Patti LaBelle is joining the cast in Season 2 to play the mother of Dulé Hill’s character Bill, TVLine has learned. LaBelle will guest-star in a two-episode arc as Shirley Williams, who is also the church choir director. “‘Mother Williams’ is as sweet as she can be but has another side to her when choir members don’t quite hit the right notes,” according to the official description. Based on the Emmy-winning dramedy of the same name, The Wonder Years debuted last fall on ABC, with Elisha “EJ” Williams starring as...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Rupaul
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Bishop Briggs
Person
John Legend
TVOvermind

Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce from Kelly Clarkson

In other Kelly Clarkson news, it seems that her divorce drama only becomes more dramatic by the day. The original American Idol thought she found her forever love with Brandon Blackstock, but it turns out she only found a little love. Despite welcoming two beautiful children together, their marriage could not withstand its issues. Clarkson began dating Brandon Blackstock in 2012. His father is Narvel Blackstock. The elder Blackstock was once married to country music legend Reba McEntire. He was also Clarkson’s manager when she began dating his son. When they married in 2013, Brandon Blackstock became Clarkson’s husband and manager. Reba McEntire became her mother-in-law (McEntire and Blackstock were married from 1989 until their divorce in 2015). What’s the Kelly Clarkson news regarding her divorce now?
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Voice Recap#Frontrunner#Bode#S Voice#American#Nigerian
Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
UTAH STATE
ETOnline.com

'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Ready to Adopt 15-Year-Old Brayden Lape

Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice had coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to adopt a 15-year-old singer!. Michigan native Brayden Lape took the stage -- with his proud real-life family waiting in the wings -- for an impressive performance of Niall Horan's "This Town" that had Camila Cabello urging Blake to turn his chair. "He's gonna win those young girls over, I'm telling you!" she insisted.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVLine

TVLine

53K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy