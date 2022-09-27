Students fight for gender-neutral homecoming court, district not reversing rules

A fight for inclusivity ends in disappointment for a student at L’Anse Creuse High School. The 12th grader and her mom have been pushing to make homecoming court gender neutral since July.

At a school board meeting Monday night, officials denied her request.

Shelby Dera wanted the opportunity to win a homecoming court with her non-binary partner. She and her mom pleaded their case as board members discussed behind closed doors.

The board decided it was too late to change the rules.

Shelby Dera and Elma Murselovic are leaders at the high school.

“They are in high-profile positions in the district — honor students, drum majors for the band program. They are faces of L’Anse Creuse's most successful program," Dera’s mom Jeniffer said.

The same-sex couple was over the moon when they were each nominated for homecoming court. Shelby Dera identifies as female and Murselovic identifies as non-binary.

“My partner goes by they/them, which means they are not necessarily under either gender, which means they'd rather run for either title and that makes it a lot easier for me to win with them," Shelby Dera said.

Currently, L’Anse Creuse policy only allows males to be king and females to be queen. Shelby and her mom have repeatedly asked the district to reconsider. She told 7 Action News she also tried talking to her principal, who she claims ultimately dismissed her.

“He just said, ‘It's out of my power and I don't think we can do it,’ and then he repeated what we do, (L’Anse Creuse High School - ) North has to do."

North is L’Anse Creuse's sister high school. According to an email from an employee to Jennifer Derby, they already have a gender-neutral homecoming court.

Jennifer Derby says the lack of response from her daughter’s school was disheartening.

"It is very disappointing. I am an alumni here. I was always proud to be an alumni from L’Anse Creuse, and I am kind of embarrassed honestly the way the adults have handled it," she said.

Shelby Derby and supportive classmates were hoping the rules would change before the homecoming vote on Wednesday.

“Being that rules were established at the beginning, we feel very strongly that rules should be maintained throughout the contest. If we change them now, there may be students who wanted to participate under the rules at the beginning,” Board of Education President Hilary Dubay said.

She says the rules are made by a student council and they will have to decide on the matter for next year.

One board member, Mary Hilton interjected after the decision was announced, saying she does not agree.

Jennifer Dera says she and her daughter will keep fighting.

"If it can't be fixed for her, it’s her opinion that she wants to fix it for those after her," Jennifer Dera said.

She says students plan to show their support by racking up as many votes for Shelby Dera as possible. If she wins, she plans to pass the crown off to her partner at the ceremony on Friday.