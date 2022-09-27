ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Voice': John Legend says he was 'tired of losing to Camila,' nabs four-chair singer

By Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Camila Cabello is proving her track record on “The Voice” is more than just beginner’s luck.

The singing competition’s newest coach won over 22-year-old medical student Andrew Igbokidi during the third round of blind auditions Monday night. Igbokidi’s haunting cover of the Billie Eilish ballad “when the party’s over” floored the judges, earning him a four-chair turn and standing ovations from Cabello and Gwen Stefani .

Cabello cut straight to the chase, telling Igbokidi she wanted the Nigerian American singer on her team “badly.”

“I feel vulnerable right now because I really, really believe in you,” Cabello told Igbokidi. “I feel like I could help you polish your performances. I have been on a singing competition show before, and it’s an environment where you could feel a lot of pressure, where there’s nerves.”

Despite enthusiastic pitches from coaches Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton , Igbokidi chose to join Team Camila.

“You can’t beat her,” said Shelton of Cabello afterward. “John was able to talk to (Igbokidi) about artists and music that I never heard of, and next thing you know, he picks Camila.”

Here’s what else went down during Monday’s episode.

'The Voice': John Legend nabs 'one of the best singers in the competition' by blocking Blake Shelton

Camila Cabello won over 22-year-old medical student Andrew Igbokidi during the third round of blind auditions Monday night. Tyler Golden, NBC

'The Voice': Camila Cabello makes coaching debut, snags first four-chair turn singer

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton vie for married country duo

Husband-and-wife duo The Dryes won over married coaches Stefani and Shelton with their charming rendition of “Islands in the Stream” by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers .

Shelton bonded with the couple over their country sound and tight-knit working relationship.

“I can speak from experience: There’s no better way to duet than if you’re doing it ,” Shelton joked.

Making the case for herself, Stefani encouraged The Dryes to make a choice that’s “outside of the box.”

“I’ve collaborated with all kinds of musicians,” Stefani said. “Whatever genre you’re in, it doesn’t really matter. At the end of the day, we’re trying to figure out how we are going to connect you with America.”

The duo ultimately chose Shelton as their coach.

Get Gwen Stefani’s signature lip with GXVE Beauty’s latest launches

Throwback: Gwen Stefani celebrates engagement anniversary to Blake Shelton with rare proposal footage

Camila Cabello, John Legend trade playful barbs to win over singer

Teen singer Ava Lynn Thuresson shook things up with her powerhouse cover of “Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears , prompting chair turns from Legend and Cabello.

The two coaches were both determined to nab the 18-year-old singer, trading playful barbs as they pitched themselves to Thuresson.

“It’s Camila’s first season. She’s learning,” Legend said. “But do you really want someone who’s just learning? Like, she just graduated high school, I think.”

John Legend (pictured) and Camila Cabello were both determined to nab 18-year-old singer Ava Lynn Thuresson, trading playful barbs as they pitched themselves to Thuresson. Tyler Golden, NBC

But Cabello was quick to remind everyone of her coaching chops, using her background as a former contestant on “The X Factor” to her advantage.

“Do you want somebody that has actually been on a singing competition before and can show you the ropes?” Cabello told Thuresson. “I did the auditions; I did the live shows. I’ve been doing this.”

In the end, Cabello prevailed over Legend, with Thuresson opting to join Team Camila.

“Camila Cabello has proven to be tough competition for all of us, especially me,” said Legend afterward.

'They really take care of me': Camila Cabello talks bonding with 'The Voice' coaches

John Legend is 'cautiously optimistic' about Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy as new album arrives

John Legend beats Camila Cabello in nabbing four-chair singer Morgan Taylor

Nashville-based singer Morgan Taylor brought the house down with her stunning vocal range and explosive performance of Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You,” scoring herself a swift four-chair turn.

“I see somebody that was born to do what you’re doing,” Stefani told Taylor. “It’s like finally, you’re on a stage, and now America got to see you belt out the gift that God gave you.”

Legend gushed over the 20-year-old’s vocal prowess.

“That song is such a daunting song to take on, and you have such a really powerful soprano voice,” Legend said. “The higher part was so compelling. It sounded like it should be on the radio.”

It turns out flattery can get you somewhere, as Taylor chose to join Team Legend.

“I was tired of losing to Camila,” said Legend of his former celebrity adviser. “She was on my team. I taught her everything she knows.”

Chrissy Teigen reveals she's expecting baby with John Legend two years after pregnancy loss

'I was embarrassed and ashamed': Camila Cabello gets candid about her mental health struggles

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Voice': John Legend says he was 'tired of losing to Camila,' nabs four-chair singer

Comments / 20

Cheri Breier
2d ago

I can’t watch the Voice for very long this year! It’s like the Camila show! She’s first to talk! Talks when The person who is doing the blind audition is starting to sing! She talks way to much n butts in way toooo much! There are 4 judges on the Voice! We want to hear from them all!

Reply
5
Angie Ellingston
2d ago

instead of complaining maybe he should realize not many people like his music its actually not good

Reply
5
Denise L Smith
2d ago

This show is So Fun and Refreshing. I don't know why the Coaches always give the new' coach so much voice time but it's still Enjoyable and I always Laugh! Thank You for being a "Bright Spot on Mondays and Tuesdays for Me.❤️

Reply
3
shefinds

Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Received CMA Nominations—We Can’t Wait To Watch!

Carrie Underwood just scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her!. The “Ghost Story” hitmaker, 39, took to Instagram on September 7th to share the news with her 11.7 million followers, and revealed that she is nominated for the following awards (with the ceremony taking place on November 9th): “Entertainer of the Year,” “Female Vocalist of the Year,” and “Musical Event of the Year” for her musical duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.”
CELEBRITIES
